Top 5 Dr Disrespect ‘Doctober’ Halloween cosplays - Dexerto

Dr Disrespect’s Halloween ‘Doctober’ contest has returned and with it, fans of the Two-Time have unveiled their best cosplays of the legendary streamer.

Given Doc’s larger-than-life personality and outfit with the red vest, black mullet, mustache, combat boots and sunglasses, he’s cosplay material.

The contest is simple, post a picture of yourself dressed as Doc and tweet it with the hashtag #Doctober for a chance to win prizes from the Two-Time himself.

While Dr Disrespect hasn’t picked his winners yet, here are five Doctober cosplays we think are deserving of tasting victory.

SeanBargelski

@drdisrespect #doctober #drdisrespect YAYAYAYA oh baby baby baby here to remind you about the back to back blockbuster 93’ 94’ champion! Known for his iconic 6’8 frame, & 37 inch vertical leap with his deadly Ethiopian poisonous caterpillar & bullet proof mullet aka black steel! pic.twitter.com/E1OjsL4ThG — sean bargelski (@SeanBargelski) October 24, 2020

There’s a lot in this photo that makes it stand out from the crowd. Primarily, it’s the theme of the 1993/1994 BlockBuster video game championship that Doc has built his “Two Time” moniker around.

For one, you have the podium with the Doc cosplayer standing above two children as a man dressed as a BlockBuster employee hands out a trophy.

The BlockBuster video cases in the back keep the immersion intact while a Sega Genesis shows what appears to be NBA Jam. This was just well-done in general.

JosRiv286

Ohh baby baby baby baby baby, trust me, I’m going to get the the job done… and it’s that’s simple. @drdisrespect #Doctober pic.twitter.com/xYVY2LDyNy — JRBigBang (@JosRiv286) October 29, 2020

This one amplifies the Halloween aspect of the cosplay with some horror elements going on.

The cosplay itself is well done with the sweat pants featuring the logo, vest, mullet and sunglasses all intact. Meanwhile, the background features a spooky full moon and peashooters dropping in.

On the ground, the zombified hand reaching out of the grave secures its place on our list primarily for the Halloween theme.

LegendOfElena

My husband and I decided to remake Dr. Disrespect and Mrs. Assassins photo 🥰 here is out #Doctober submission 👏🏽❤️ yayayayayayaya @drdisrespect #drdisrespect @KetoCorey pic.twitter.com/6OPDxEmKCy — Elena (@LegendOfElena) October 25, 2020

Working together with your spouse on a cosplay deserves some credit, and that’s exactly what this couple did to recreate Mrs Assassin’s Instagram photo.

This unique cosplay has the wife standing on her husband with a knife by his throat – perfectly emulating the original.

Her husband’s pose as Doc is also extremely well-done, so this one is definitely a serious contender.

Cruzader1993

This is most likely the most standard Doc cosplay on this list, but it looks so authentic we couldn’t not mention it.

Nothing fancy, just an extremely well-crafted Doc outfit equipped with an authentic mustache. It just works, and it does so perfectly.

ObiWanJerrNobi

@drdisrespect #Doctober #yayayayayayayaya it’s my sons birthday today! He is 5 and he is hoping you see this! pic.twitter.com/I9AQCZmydn — Obi Wan Jerr-Nobi (@ObiWanJerrNobi) October 12, 2020

Kids dressed up as Doc is nothing new, but there’s something about a five-year-old with a mullet drinking G-Fuel that is downright hilarious.

As far as the outfit goes, once again, this kid’s parents nail it – all the boxes are checked. It also really helps that the boy’s attitude while posing for the video seems to match Doc’s energy, which is a major plus.

There is only one day left until Halloween, so it’s not to late for you to enter the contest itself and show the YouTube streamer what you’ve got.