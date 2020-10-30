 Top 5 Dr Disrespect ‘Doctober’ Halloween cosplays - Dexerto
Top 5 Dr Disrespect ‘Doctober’ Halloween cosplays

Published: 30/Oct/2020 16:11

by Michael Gwilliam
Dr Disrespect Doctober contest
Twitter/DrDisrespect

Dr Disrespect

Dr Disrespect’s Halloween ‘Doctober’ contest has returned and with it, fans of the Two-Time have unveiled their best cosplays of the legendary streamer.

Given Doc’s larger-than-life personality and outfit with the red vest, black mullet, mustache, combat boots and sunglasses, he’s cosplay material.

The contest is simple, post a picture of yourself dressed as Doc and tweet it with the hashtag #Doctober for a chance to win prizes from the Two-Time himself.

While Dr Disrespect hasn’t picked his winners yet, here are five Doctober cosplays we think are deserving of tasting victory.

SeanBargelski

There’s a lot in this photo that makes it stand out from the crowd. Primarily, it’s the theme of the 1993/1994 BlockBuster video game championship that Doc has built his “Two Time” moniker around.

For one, you have the podium with the Doc cosplayer standing above two children as a man dressed as a BlockBuster employee hands out a trophy.

The BlockBuster video cases in the back keep the immersion intact while a Sega Genesis shows what appears to be NBA Jam. This was just well-done in general.

JosRiv286

This one amplifies the Halloween aspect of the cosplay with some horror elements going on.

The cosplay itself is well done with the sweat pants featuring the logo, vest, mullet and sunglasses all intact. Meanwhile, the background features a spooky full moon and peashooters dropping in.

On the ground, the zombified hand reaching out of the grave secures its place on our list primarily for the Halloween theme.

LegendOfElena

Working together with your spouse on a cosplay deserves some credit, and that’s exactly what this couple did to recreate Mrs Assassin’s Instagram photo.

This unique cosplay has the wife standing on her husband with a knife by his throat – perfectly emulating the original.

Her husband’s pose as Doc is also extremely well-done, so this one is definitely a serious contender.

Cruzader1993

This is most likely the most standard Doc cosplay on this list, but it looks so authentic we couldn’t not mention it.

Nothing fancy, just an extremely well-crafted Doc outfit equipped with an authentic mustache. It just works, and it does so perfectly.

ObiWanJerrNobi

Kids dressed up as Doc is nothing new, but there’s something about a five-year-old with a mullet drinking G-Fuel that is downright hilarious.

As far as the outfit goes, once again, this kid’s parents nail it – all the boxes are checked. It also really helps that the boy’s attitude while posing for the video seems to match Doc’s energy, which is a major plus.

There is only one day left until Halloween, so it’s not to late for you to enter the contest itself and show the YouTube streamer what you’ve got.

League of Legends cosplayer ready to rebel as Vastayan “baddy” Xayah

Published: 30/Oct/2020 6:18

by Isaac McIntyre
Riot Games / Instagram: Wanderlustica

Xayah

League of Legends cosplayer Wanderlustica, who made a name for herself as a cosplay extraordinaire, has brought feisty ADC heroine Xayah to life in all her Vastayan glory ⁠— you won’t see many LoL cosplays much better than this!

In 2017, League of Legends developers Riot Games decided to try something a little outside the box for their next champion release. Instead of dropping just one character, they debuted a duo ⁠— feathery Vastayan lovers Xayah and Rakan.

The pair fit like a glove. She was an ADC, and he was her support. The pair ⁠— and their sassy love ⁠— soon became fan-faves in the League of Legends fandom.

League cosplayer rules roost as Xayah

Of course, like any League favorite, there’s been plenty of cosplay takes on the pair. Now, that includes famous cosplayer Wanderlustica, who donned a stunning costume of the LoL “baddy” for an Instagram photoshoot earlier this month.

Wanderlustica’s stunning Xayah cosplay is absolutely amazing. She’s got every detail on point, from the Vastayan’s big busy ears, to her blue and red battle robe, and even the skull adorned on her shoulder from her old victories.

The Xayah outfit also had the purple hood the ADC wears into every game on Summoner’s Rift, as well as her glorious purple and blood-red feathers. Luca rounded out the cosplay with knee-high wrap boots, and tough steel vambraces.

 

“I definitely loved wearing this cosplay, I love badass characters and Xayah is definitely one of them!” the Dutch cosplayer said of her League cosplay. “I’m so in love with it.”

Luca, who often makes her cosplays before showing them off on Instagram, was actually sent this Xayah outfit from Ezcosplay. The cosplay company had put the outfit together for Wanderlustica, who then added makeup and effects.

 

Wanderlustica is far from the only League cosplayer to unveil a fancy new outfit recently either. Ariatamagotchi got into the Halloween spirit earlier this month with a perfect take on Bewitching Nidalee, and Sweet Angel donned an awesome Akali cosplay in late September.

Luca also has more LoL projects in the works too. She’s already set to reveal her new K/DA cosplay soon, so keep your eyes peeled for that in November!