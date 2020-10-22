Dr Disrespect explodes after stream snipers ruin charity Warzone event - Dexerto

Dr Disrespect was all set and ready to go in Davis ‘Hitch’ Edwards’ $10,000 ‘Cracked Creators’ Warzone event, though his run was cut short due to pesky stream snipers that ruined his day.

The latest Warzone event threw elite players and content creators into Verdansk with a unique twist. Rather than forming their own teams, streamers had to pick their Duo from a list of “cracked” players.

From Seth ‘Scump’ Abner to Mason ‘Symfuhny’ Lanier, all of the biggest names were lined up to compete for a good cause. For most of them, the event went smoothly as they squared off with others in Warzone. For Dr Disrespect and his chosen partner ZLaner, things didn’t get off to a good start.

“It’s phony desperation everywhere,” Doc said in his very first round of action.

The pair ran into alleged stream snipers in the very first round, and after the Two-Time was executed out of nowhere he declared, “I’m never playing in another Warzone tournament without a delay, ever.”

Unfortunately for them, things didn’t improve over the next few rounds. Doc and ZLaner were unable to close out a single map win throughout their run in the event. They dropped two maps against Joseph ‘Merk’ DeLuca & Clint ‘Maven’ Evans before falling out of the lower bracket to Trevor May and Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper.

“That is it for me today stream,” Doc said the moment their final tournament map came to an end. “I am literally losing brain cells.”

Opposing players had tracked down their location in every map just to be the ones to steal the moment. For the next event, Dr Disrespect assured that the duo will “throw the delay on” to prevent any more stream sniping shenanigans.

“After the first game I checked out,” he admitted.

“The tournament completely took me out of it. Lesson learned. I didn’t think it was gonna be that big of an issue… but it’s a horrifically large issue.”

It didn’t take long before Doc took aim at stream snipers on social media as well. He followed up with a hilariously scathing tweet to put them in their place, listing off insult after insult as only he could.

“Nothin like being stream sniped by a bunch of blonde banged, chubby-cheeked, inward kneed, desperation for attention, purple brace face, unathletic, D- grades, Cheeto bags constantly emptied wannabe gamers… during a charity tournament,” he posted during the Oct. 21 event’s run-time.

Dr Disrespect and ZLaner weren’t the only ones impacted by the problem during the event. Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop also vented his frustrations, after losing every map he played in the Warzone competition as well.

“I’m officially retiring from Warzone tournaments,” he declared on Twitter.

Some Duos were able to have far more luck throughout the day, however. You can catch up on all of the final event results from Hitch’s “Cracked Creators” Warzone tournament in our official coverage hub here.