 Dr Disrespect explodes after stream snipers ruin charity Warzone event - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

Dr Disrespect explodes after stream snipers ruin charity Warzone event

Published: 22/Oct/2020 5:04

by Brad Norton
Dr Disrespect streaming Warzone
YouTube: DrDisrespect / Activision

Share

Dr Disrespect Warzone

Dr Disrespect was all set and ready to go in Davis ‘Hitch’ Edwards’ $10,000 ‘Cracked Creators’ Warzone event, though his run was cut short due to pesky stream snipers that ruined his day.

The latest Warzone event threw elite players and content creators into Verdansk with a unique twist. Rather than forming their own teams, streamers had to pick their Duo from a list of “cracked” players.

From Seth ‘Scump’ Abner to Mason ‘Symfuhny’ Lanier, all of the biggest names were lined up to compete for a good cause. For most of them, the event went smoothly as they squared off with others in Warzone. For Dr Disrespect and his chosen partner ZLaner, things didn’t get off to a good start.

“It’s phony desperation everywhere,” Doc said in his very first round of action.

The pair ran into alleged stream snipers in the very first round, and after the Two-Time was executed out of nowhere he declared, “I’m never playing in another Warzone tournament without a delay, ever.”

Unfortunately for them, things didn’t improve over the next few rounds. Doc and ZLaner were unable to close out a single map win throughout their run in the event. They dropped two maps against Joseph ‘Merk’  DeLuca & Clint ‘Maven’ Evans before falling out of the lower bracket to Trevor May and Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper.

“That is it for me today stream,” Doc said the moment their final tournament map came to an end. “I am literally losing brain cells.”

Opposing players had tracked down their location in every map just to be the ones to steal the moment. For the next event, Dr Disrespect assured that the duo will “throw the delay on” to prevent any more stream sniping shenanigans.

“After the first game I checked out,” he admitted.

“The tournament completely took me out of it. Lesson learned. I didn’t think it was gonna be that big of an issue… but it’s a horrifically large issue.”

It didn’t take long before Doc took aim at stream snipers on social media as well. He followed up with a hilariously scathing tweet to put them in their place, listing off insult after insult as only he could.

“Nothin like being stream sniped by a bunch of blonde banged, chubby-cheeked, inward kneed, desperation for attention, purple brace face, unathletic, D- grades, Cheeto bags constantly emptied wannabe gamers… during a charity tournament,” he posted during the Oct. 21 event’s run-time.

Dr Disrespect and ZLaner weren’t the only ones impacted by the problem during the event. Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop also vented his frustrations, after losing every map he played in the Warzone competition as well.

“I’m officially retiring from Warzone tournaments,” he declared on Twitter.

Some Duos were able to have far more luck throughout the day, however. You can catch up on all of the final event results from Hitch’s “Cracked Creators” Warzone tournament in our official coverage hub here.

Call of Duty

FaZe Dirty & BobbyPoff win Hitch Cracked Creators Warzone event: Results

Published: 22/Oct/2020 3:55 Updated: 22/Oct/2020 3:57

by Brad Norton
Warzone Scump and Formal Team Summertime event
Activision / Call of Duty League / Team Summertime

Share

Hitch Warzone

Team Summertime’s Davis ‘Hitch’ Edwards hosted another huge Call of Duty tournament and this time, Warzone was in focus as the best players came together in an entirely new format.

From Black Ops 4 to Ghosts and even Modern Warfare 2, Hitch has been hosting an assortment of throwback CoD events throughout the offseason. However, his sights shifted over to Warzone for the next major competition.

Call of Duty’s best pro players joined the top Warzone challengers and some of the biggest streamers in the ‘Cracked Creators’ event. 16 “cracked” players were thrown into the mix alongside 16 content creators with $10,000 on the line.

The format was something completely new, testing every competitor in an entirely unique way. From where you can rewatch to a list of everyone that joined in, here’s what you need to know about the Cracked Creators Warzone tournament.

Cracked Creators Warzone Tournament Recap

Once Duos were all set for the first round of action, it quickly became clear that it wasn’t the best day to visit Verdansk. Many of the biggest names in the tournament were met with some poor luck early on. From DrDisrespect to CouRage, a number of popular content creators and their partners were knocked out instantly.

The Doc encountered a wave of stream snipers in his first few lobbies, as did CouRage. Therefore, they were both unable to close out even a single map in the event. Other duos had some better luck, however. Di3eL picked his partner wisely as he and Symfuhny pushed through to a fourth-place finish. Meanwhile, Tfue & Aydan joined forces once again as they blitzed through the upper bracket without faltering.

Ultimately, the Grand Final showdown pit Tfue & Aydan against Dirty & BobbyPoff. While the former had an advantage going into the finals, only needing to close out a single series, they let it slip. Dirty & BobbyPoff secured a lead in the first maps, resetting the bracket and forcing a final showdown. The momentum carried on in their favor as Dirty & BobbPoff won the second series in the final moments.

Cracked Creators Warzone Tournament Results

Place Players Prize money won for charity
1st Dirty & BobbyPoff $6,000
2nd Tfue & Aydan $3,000
3rd Blake & TeePee $1,000
4th Di3seL & Symfuhny
Top 6 Maven & Merk
Top 6 Vikkstar & Jukeyz
Top 8 Jorge & MuTeX
Top 8 Hollyylive & HusKerrs
Top 12 NICKMERCS & Tommey
Top 12 LEGIQN & AverageJoeWo
Top 12 FaZe Bloo & Rated
Top 12 TrevorMay & FormaL
Top 16 Pamaj & Crowder
Top 16 CouRage & Scump
Top 16 DrDisrespect & ZLaner
Top 16 Censor & DougisRaw

How to watch the Cracked Creators Warzone Tournament

This next big Warzone event took place on Wednesday, October 21, having kicked off at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET. The tournament was organized and streamed live by BoomTV, and we’ve included their Twitch channel below for your convenience. Hitch also hosted the action on his own personal Twitch channel as well. You can find the full vod below, including the early draft segment to kick things off.

Cracked Creators Warzone Tournament format

Rather than having players form their own teams for this event, things were set up a little differently. Before the action kicked off, the 16 chosen content creators drafted a player of their choice from the list of 16 “cracked” Warzone stars.

This meant that many of the duo could be playing together for the very first time as streamers chose their partners from the list of professionals. Once all duos were determined, they were put in a bracket in which the teams matched up queued together in a Quads lobby. So, while they were technically teammates in-game, they’re still opponents for the competition itself.

As for the scoring, each Winners Bracket match consisted of two separate Warzone games while Losers Bracket will be just one. The duo with more kills after the game(s) advanced; if there were ties, an additional game was played until a team hit 10 eliminations, or whoever had more if both sides failed to reach that number.

Creators playing

Cracked Creators Warzone
Hitch
The list of creators that played in Hitch’s Cracked Creators Warzone tournament.

These were the 16 content creators chosen to compete in this tournament, who all be picked their partner from the group of “cracked” players included in the section below.

Headlining this list were some huge names, including the likes of Dr Disrespect, NICKMERCS, CouRage, Vikkstar, Tfue, and more.

  • Dr Disrespect
  • NICKMERCS
  • Trevor May
  • CouRage
  • Blake TST
  • Jorge TST
  • Maven
  • FaZe Bloo
  • Vikkstar
  • Pamaj
  • Tfue
  • Holly
  • LEGIQN
  • Dirty
  • Di3sel
  • Censor

“Cracked” Warzone Tournament players

Cracked Creators Warzone
Hitch
The list of “cracked” players in Hitch’s Cracked Creators Warzone tournament.

Here are the “cracked” players that were drafted by the content creators listed in the section above

Call of Duty League pros were well represented by the T2P duo of Scump and Formal, while some of the most successful Warzone competitors in Huskerrs and Symfuhny were also in on the action.

  • Merk
  • Crowder
  • AverageJoeWo
  • Huskerrs
  • DougisRaw
  • Formal
  • BobbyPoff
  • MuteX
  • Rated
  • Jukeyz
  • Tommey
  • Symfuhny
  • ZLaner
  • Scump
  • TeePee
  • Aydan

While this event is now wrapped up, Hitch came with one last surprise during the stream. He announced a $20,000 Black Ops 2 throwback tournament as the final offseason event of the year. It all kicks off on October 28 so be sure to keep your eyes peeled over the coming days for further announcements.