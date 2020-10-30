Pokimane gets away with most insane Among Us vent kill - Dexerto

Twitch streamer Pokimane managed to achieve an unbelievably stealthy kill in Among Us, taking advantage of the light system to pick someone off in a room full of people and get off scot-free.

Since its unexpected explosion in popularity two years after its initial release, indie social deduction game Among Us has spread to just about every corner of the internet, with people even cosplaying the colorful spaceman sprites.

The game has also had more or less every streamer and YouTuber participating in star-studded lobbies, from the likes of huge gamers like PewDiePie, creators such as Mr Beast, and American politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a.k.a. AOC taking part in an unprecedented stream.

While initially, people were stumbling through the maps trying to figure out what was going on, hours of gameplay have meant that Among Us players’ wit is sharper than ever, and no crumbs can be left behind if you want to get away with a kill as the imposter.

Popular Twitch streamer Pokimane managed to do just that in an October 29 video with creators such as the likes of LazarBeam and Callux, in a nail-biting moment that miraculously paid off.

The game had only just begun, and Pokimane found out she was the imposter for the second time in a row. As the other imposter hit the lights and plunged the crewmates into darkness, the streamer hopped into a vent.

She popped out in navigation, where about four other people were standing in close proximity. But thanks to the sabotage on the lights, Pokimane was able to quickly kill a nearby crewmate, and pop back into the vent unseen.

While at first it looked as though someone must have noticed, when the body was reported Pokimane was totally in the clear, celebrating with “Okay, I think that was a really good kill. I think.”

She was certainly very pleased with the stealthy move, saying “that was probably one of the best first kills I’ve ever gotten, actually ever.”

Her fellow players were clearly bamboozled with what had happened, and while there have been many sneaky kills in Among Us, Pokimane’s might just be the best.