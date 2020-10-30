 Pokimane gets away with most insane Among Us vent kill - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Pokimane gets away with most insane Among Us vent kill

Published: 30/Oct/2020 12:04

by Georgina Smith
Image of Pokimane behind an Among Us character
Instagram: pokimanelol / InnerSloth

Share

Pokimane

Twitch streamer Pokimane managed to achieve an unbelievably stealthy kill in Among Us, taking advantage of the light system to pick someone off in a room full of people and get off scot-free.

Since its unexpected explosion in popularity two years after its initial release, indie social deduction game Among Us has spread to just about every corner of the internet, with people even cosplaying the colorful spaceman sprites.

The game has also had more or less every streamer and YouTuber participating in star-studded lobbies, from the likes of huge gamers like PewDiePie, creators such as Mr Beast, and American politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a.k.a. AOC taking part in an unprecedented stream.

While initially, people were stumbling through the maps trying to figure out what was going on, hours of gameplay have meant that Among Us players’ wit is sharper than ever, and no crumbs can be left behind if you want to get away with a kill as the imposter.

Among Us imposter
Innersloth
The Imposter has a variety of creative ways to murder their fellow players.

Popular Twitch streamer Pokimane managed to do just that in an October 29 video with creators such as the likes of LazarBeam and Callux, in a nail-biting moment that miraculously paid off.

The game had only just begun, and Pokimane found out she was the imposter for the second time in a row. As the other imposter hit the lights and plunged the crewmates into darkness, the streamer hopped into a vent.

She popped out in navigation, where about four other people were standing in close proximity. But thanks to the sabotage on the lights, Pokimane was able to quickly kill a nearby crewmate, and pop back into the vent unseen.

Topic starts at 9:09

While at first it looked as though someone must have noticed, when the body was reported Pokimane was totally in the clear, celebrating with “Okay, I think that was a really good kill. I think.”

She was certainly very pleased with the stealthy move, saying “that was probably one of the best first kills I’ve ever gotten, actually ever.”

Her fellow players were clearly bamboozled with what had happened, and while there have been many sneaky kills in Among Us, Pokimane’s might just be the best.

Among Us

Mako and CouRage made Ninja ‘rage quit’ hilarious game of Among Us

Published: 27/Oct/2020 22:52

by Alan Bernal
InnerSloth

Share

Courage Ninja The Mob

Expert trolls and fellow 100 Thieves streamers CouRage and Mako had their fun with Ninja during an Among Us stream that made the world’s most popular gamer ‘rage quit’ in disbelief with what he was seeing.

Anyone who’s stepped into the shoddy facilities in Among Us knows that the game can devolve into hilarious antics to either convince people of your evidence or throw people off the trail.

While matches with strangers can sometimes morph into really sweaty games, playing with friends or acquaintances is where the fun really starts to heat up as you get to know everyone’s quirks and tells.

But knowing your enemy can also open the door to explosive moments, especially if you know what makes a particular person erupt in madness.

CouRage YouTube
The vote was split, no one was ejected, and Ninja wasn’t having it.

Well it looks like Ninja and company weren’t on the same page during one match, which gave way to an excellent moment in CouRage’s channel where the Red crew member ‘rage quit’ in a losing battle.

The game was down to just five crew members with two imposters still alive when a dead body was reported. This was basically matchpoint for the imposters if no one in the party got voted off or if the wrong person gets chosen.

“I screamed at the top of my lungs after I said ‘I passed.’ I put sus on Froste again but I f***ing passed, and the ones who voted him were Orange, Purple, and Pink,” Ninja protested as he presented his evidence.

This pivotal moment wasn’t lost on Ninja but – by the sound of it – the lobby was already tainted from previous games, which amounted to jokes and jabs going unrecognized within the actual discourse to find the imposter.

(Mobile Viewers: Timestamp at 11:23)

After crew members cast their votes, however, no one was ejected. He blew his lid at that point, since it gave the imposters a clear path to victory.

Apparently Ninja rage quit by leaving his Red crew member idle in the lost game, and CouRage said he even through his headset. Ninja later found out that the person he voted for, the Pink player, was indeed an imposter.

This is exactly the kind of tortuous gameplay that Among Us players equally love and hate, but this round didn’t quite go Ninja’s way.