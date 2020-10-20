Dr Disrespect reveals what it would take for him to stream on Facebook - Dexerto

Legendary streaming sensation Dr Disrespect has entertained the idea of making the jump from YouTube over to Facebook Gaming, but only if the rival platform is willing to meet his demands.

Since being banned on Twitch for unknown reasons, Dr Disresecpt has taken YouTube by storm, serving up his daily dose of “Violence, Speed and Momentum” to his Champions Club fan-base.

Despite his newfound success, Doc could be willing to jump ship yet again with the only other real option left being that of Facebook Gaming.

During an October 19 broadcast, the streamer was playing Call of Duty Warzone with Facebook Gaming’s ZLaner when he shocked the fellow streamer with an interesting question.

(Segment begins at 7:16)

“What do you think the number would be, Z, for Facebook to bring the two-time over?” the Two-Time asked.

“Oh man, are you serious?” ZLaner gasped at the idea of Doc going to Facebook. “Seven figures!”

“I’m thinking eight,” the 6’8 gamer replied, suggesting he was worth a minimum of ten million dollars. “That’s an easy eight, minimum. And how deep we go into the eights, that’s the big question.”

As Dexerto previously reported, upon Mixer’s shutdown, it was revealed that Ninja and shroud made around $30 million and $10 million, respectively. With this in mind, Dr Disrespect’s price doesn’t seem all that unreasonable.

“You think forty is the number, Z?” Doc further asked, with ZLaner agreeing the forty million would be a fair price to pay.

Does this mean that Dr Disrespect will really be coming to Facebook? Anything is possible, but as we’ve seen with the Two-Time’s switch to YouTube, it’s clear that his viewers are more than willing to follow him to other platforms. Only time will tell if Facebook antes up and makes Doc an offer he simply can’t refuse.