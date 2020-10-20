 Dr Disrespect reveals what it would take for him to stream on Facebook - Dexerto
Dr Disrespect reveals what it would take for him to stream on Facebook

Published: 20/Oct/2020 20:27

by Michael Gwilliam
Dr Disrespect could go to Facebook
Dr Disrespect

Legendary streaming sensation Dr Disrespect has entertained the idea of making the jump from YouTube over to Facebook Gaming, but only if the rival platform is willing to meet his demands.

Since being banned on Twitch for unknown reasons, Dr Disresecpt has taken YouTube by storm, serving up his daily dose of “Violence, Speed and Momentum” to his Champions Club fan-base.

Despite his newfound success, Doc could be willing to jump ship yet again with the only other real option left being that of Facebook Gaming.

During an October 19 broadcast, the streamer was playing Call of Duty Warzone with Facebook Gaming’s ZLaner when he shocked the fellow streamer with an interesting question.

(Segment begins at 7:16)

“What do you think the number would be, Z, for Facebook to bring the two-time over?” the Two-Time asked.

“Oh man, are you serious?” ZLaner gasped at the idea of Doc going to Facebook. “Seven figures!”

“I’m thinking eight,” the 6’8 gamer replied, suggesting he was worth a minimum of ten million dollars. “That’s an easy eight, minimum. And how deep we go into the eights, that’s the big question.”

Dr Disrespect streams on YouTube
Dr Disrespect has been seeing success on YouTube.

As Dexerto previously reported, upon Mixer’s shutdown, it was revealed that Ninja and shroud made around $30 million and $10 million, respectively. With this in mind, Dr Disrespect’s price doesn’t seem all that unreasonable.

“You think forty is the number, Z?” Doc further asked, with ZLaner agreeing the forty million would be a fair price to pay.

Does this mean that Dr Disrespect will really be coming to Facebook? Anything is possible, but as we’ve seen with the Two-Time’s switch to YouTube, it’s clear that his viewers are more than willing to follow him to other platforms. Only time will tell if Facebook antes up and makes Doc an offer he simply can’t refuse.

Entertainment

Addison Rae & Bryce Hall fuel dating rumors with flirty TikTok

Published: 20/Oct/2020 20:08

by Virginia Glaze
Addison Rae and Bryce Hall speak to the camera during a vlog.
Addison Rae Bryce Hall

TikTok stars Addison Rae and Bryce Hall officially called their relationship quits in August, but it looks like this on-again, off-again couple might be getting back together, as hinted at by a particularly flirty TikTok they filmed.

Bryce Hall and Addison Rae — popularly referred to by shippers as “Braddison” — began an undercover romance last year, after the two began to appear in each other’s TikToks and other social media posts.

Despite their apparent closeness, they never confirmed nor denied their relationship until summer of this year, giving conflicting answers. According to Bryce, they were merely “testing the waters,” but Rae was adamant that they were not seeing each other, at all.

The two broke up shortly thereafter, settling things “off social media,” as told by a humorous photo they posted to Twitter. However, they may have gotten back together — at least, fans are speculating as much, thanks to a recent TikTok they uploaded.

@addisonreWatch Bryce and I workout in my new YouTube video LINK IN BIO♬ New Thang – Redfoo

On October 19, Addison and Bryce appeared in a new video, where they danced together to Redfoo’s ‘New Thang,’ the choreography for which was just flirty enough to spark new dating rumors among their fanbase.

That’s not all; the two even completed a workout circuit together during Addison’s new YouTube video (which, of course, included a few TikTok dances in the fitness montage that ensued).

Hall even left a cheeky comment on the video, writing, “I like your workout routine.”

Needless to say, fans are more than ready to dub them a couple once again — a theory that celebrity photographer Kevin Wong is also convinced of, noting that they have been going out to grab dinner recently (as well as leaving together).

However, there are quite a few viewers who are asking fans to stay out of their relationship, with many finding a parallel between “Braddison” and Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson’s own not-relationship.

“Why can’t friends hang out?” one user said of the situation. “Okay, I get that Addison and Bryce are exes, but why can’t they be friends and hang out? They made up, they’re cool, and they hang out!”

Needless to say, it seems like “Braddison” is confusing as ever — and there’s no telling if they’ll ever confirm whatever they’ve got going on to their fans.