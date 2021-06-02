League of Legends cosplayer dances to K/DA beat as glamorous Kai’Sa - Dexerto

Kai’Sa is often considered the least popular member in League of Legend’s K/DA supergroup, but a revered cosplayer named Christina Volkova, also known as ‘likeassassin,’ is hoping to change that with her stunning take on the champion.

Unlike the other K/Da members, Kai’Sa doesn’t take center stage in their music videos. Instead, she’s typically seen busting some dance moves in the background, which makes sense given her primary role in the group is the main dancer.

Naturally, that means she’s often out of the spotlight in the cosplay community, too. Ahri, Akali, and Evelynn especially get lots of love.

However, Kai’Sa cosplays are few and far between. But when they do pop up, they’re often incredible — especially when they’re done by someone as talented as Christina.

Christina is no stranger in the cosplay scene. She’s got hundreds of posts and more than 200,00 followers on Instagram alone, making her one of the most well-known and reputable cosplayers in the world.

Aside from the fact she’s done just about every cosplay under the sun, all of which are brilliant, she’s also cosplayed all the K/DA members. However, it looks like she’s saved the best until last with this breathtaking transformation into Kai’Sa.

The attention to detail in the glistening neon-blue get-up is second to none.

It’s got everything from the crop-top, pants, and choker to the armguards, hair, make-up, earrings, and iconic wings. When she asked her fans which K/DA cosplay they preferred, many said this one was the best.

Christina can do no wrong when it comes to cosplays. They’ve all turned out amazing, and somehow, they still keep on getting better. We can’t wait to see what she’s got in store next.

If you want to see the full range of everything she’s done, you can find them all on her Instagram profile by clicking here.