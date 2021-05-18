League of Legends cosplayer dazzles fans as Prestige K/DA Ahri - Dexerto

A talented cosplayer and streamer named Lilya Victorovna, better known as LilyaOo, has wowed fans with her incredible take on Prestige K/DA Ahri from League of Legends, and it’s proven to be quite a hit.

Ahri, the Nine-Tailed Fox, is one of the most popular champions in the game. Her fantastic look and awe-inspiring set of moves have seen her become a smash-hit in the community, which is probably why she was chosen to be the leader and founder of K/DA.

But despite how awesome her default skin looks, as well as its many variants, it’s hard to find one that sparkles and shines as bright as her K/DA Ahri Prestige Edition skin. It’s got her rocking a new champagne gold color outfit and a classy hairstyle.

Advertisement

League of Legends fans love a good cosplay. There’s something special about seeing your favorite champions come to life in magnificent detail. However, it’s even better when it looks as staggering as Lilya Victorovna’s take on Prestige K/DA Ahri.

Read More: League of Legends cosplayer cooks up fantastic Barbecue Leona

It’s got everything from the ears, eyes, hair, whiskers, and tail to the radiant outfit itself. And the elegant gold and white-themed background ties in perfectly to make it look even better. Lilya is truly a talented cosplayer, and it shows.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lilya Victorovna (@lilya0o)

Lilya’s cosplay also appeared in a separate Reddit thread, where it received thousands of upvotes and hundreds of well-deserved compliments. The additional shots and close-ups help capture all the little details.

Advertisement

It’s not the first League of Legends cosplay she’s done, and it won’t be the last. Lilya has transformed herself into Akali, Evelyn, Miss Fortune, Soraka, and more, as well as many other characters from various games and shows.

Read More: LoL cosplayer stitches up amazing Gwen outfit

If you want to see them all, you can find them on her Instagram profile by clicking here. It’s a treasure trove of top-tier cosplays.