League of Legends cosplayer hits high note as K/DA seductress Evelynn - Dexerto

League of Legends players adore their favorite characters, but one cosplayer has gone a step further and become a spitting image of K/DA’s seductive lead vocalist, Evelynn.

Evelynn might be a little less than a top-tier jungle champion, but she is still a force to be reckoned with on the battlefield. However, her effectiveness as a champion hasn’t stopped League of Legends players from giving in to her seductive ways.

Evelynn has been setting hearts on fire as one of K/DA’s lead vocalists for several years now. Her immense popularity isn’t slowing down anytime soon. What’s more, she’s become the perfect champion for cosplayers who love her charming demonic ways.

Kalinka Fox is an immensely popular cosplayer with 235,000 followers on Instagram. She’s cosplayed everything from Hermione Granger and Lara Croft to Tifa Lockheart and Midnight.

Now, in one of her latest photos, she dipped into the League of Legends universe and dropped jaws with an elegant Evelynn cosplay. “ALL I’ll EVER KNOW IS LIFE UP ON A THRONE,” she said, quoting K/DA’s hit song. “Who’s your fav champion now?”

The outfit is incredible from top to bottom. It starts with a frighteningly accurate wig that has the perfect hue. Then, the quality trickles down from her perfectly shaped eyebrows and flawless make-up to the replica earrings and the outfit itself.

However, the highlight has to be the claws, which look like they’ve been plucked right off Evelynn’s hands. The pose and expression are on point too. You wouldn’t want to get on her bad side.

To top it off, Kalinka Fox is rocking the cosplay underneath a blueish-purple colored light and in front of several statues. The interesting backdrop and coloring add an additional sense of ambiance to the piece, which is a nice touch and rounds it off well.

Kalinka Fox was quick to acknowledge that it was a team effort. She thanked her friends Anna Kreuz for helping put the costume together and Nori Kyoko for making the wig.

Together, they’ve produced a piece that has turned the cosplay community upside down. It’s already generated around 15,000 likes, and it’s still on the rise.

All in all, Kalinka Fox nailed every little detail in her Evelynn cosplay. It’s sure to be a treat for League of Legends players as well as cosplay fans in general.