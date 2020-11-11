 League of Legends cosplayer hits high note as K/DA seductress Evelynn - Dexerto
League of Legends cosplayer hits high note as K/DA seductress Evelynn

Published: 11/Nov/2020 6:31

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
League of Legends Evelynn K/DA Cosplay
Kalinka Fox / Riot Games

Evelynn KDA

League of Legends players adore their favorite characters, but one cosplayer has gone a step further and become a spitting image of K/DA’s seductive lead vocalist, Evelynn.

Evelynn might be a little less than a top-tier jungle champion, but she is still a force to be reckoned with on the battlefield. However, her effectiveness as a champion hasn’t stopped League of Legends players from giving in to her seductive ways.

Evelynn has been setting hearts on fire as one of K/DA’s lead vocalists for several years now. Her immense popularity isn’t slowing down anytime soon. What’s more, she’s become the perfect champion for cosplayers who love her charming demonic ways. 

League of Legends Evelynn K/DA Cosplay
Riot Games
Evelynn is one of two lead vocalists in League of Legends KPOP supergroup K/DA.

Kalinka Fox is an immensely popular cosplayer with 235,000 followers on Instagram. She’s cosplayed everything from Hermione Granger and Lara Croft to Tifa Lockheart and Midnight.

Now, in one of her latest photos, she dipped into the League of Legends universe and dropped jaws with an elegant Evelynn cosplay. “ALL I’ll EVER KNOW IS LIFE UP ON A THRONE,” she said, quoting K/DA’s hit song. “Who’s your fav champion now?”

 

The outfit is incredible from top to bottom. It starts with a frighteningly accurate wig that has the perfect hue. Then, the quality trickles down from her perfectly shaped eyebrows and flawless make-up to the replica earrings and the outfit itself.

However, the highlight has to be the claws, which look like they’ve been plucked right off Evelynn’s hands. The pose and expression are on point too. You wouldn’t want to get on her bad side.

To top it off, Kalinka Fox is rocking the cosplay underneath a blueish-purple colored light and in front of several statues. The interesting backdrop and coloring add an additional sense of ambiance to the piece, which is a nice touch and rounds it off well.

League of Legends Evelynn K/DA Cosplay
Riot Games
Evelynn has many different outfits, but they all fit into her seductive theme and style.

Kalinka Fox was quick to acknowledge that it was a team effort. She thanked her friends Anna Kreuz for helping put the costume together and Nori Kyoko for making the wig. 

Together, they’ve produced a piece that has turned the cosplay community upside down. It’s already generated around 15,000 likes, and it’s still on the rise.

All in all, Kalinka Fox nailed every little detail in her Evelynn cosplay. It’s sure to be a treat for League of Legends players as well as cosplay fans in general.

Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer chi-blocks as perfect Ty Lee

Published: 10/Nov/2020 18:57

by Brent Koepp
ty lee avatar cosplay
Nickelodeon / Instagram: @jessblazecosplay

Avatar: The Last Airbender

A talented Avatar cosplayer went viral on Instagram after sharing a stunning transformation into The Last Airbender character Ty Lee.

The Last Airbender first aired on Nickelodeon in 2005. Despite releasing over 15 years ago, the groundbreaking animation has seen a major revival in popularity in 2020 after Netflix added it to its service. 

Viewers around the world fell in love with its story about a monk that could control the elements of air, water, earth, and fire. Celebrating the hit series, a skilled cosplayer brought Fire Nation acrobat Ty Lee to life with a costume made by raineemery.

ty lee in avatar the last airbender
Nickelodeon / Netflix
The lovable acrobat makes her debut in Season 2 of The Last Airbender.

Avatar cosplayer goes viral as perfect Ty Lee

In Season 2 of the animation, viewers are introduced to Ty Lee. The talented acrobat is recruited by Princess Azula to join her squad. The character is so powerful, she can actually stop foes from element-bending with her precise blows.

Cosplayer Jess jessblazecosplay made waves on Instagram when she posed as the character wearing an epic costume made by prolific artist raineemery. Her October 28 post, which compares the insanely accurate portrayal to screenshots of Ty Lee from the show, has over 12k likes at the time of writing.

Jess absolutely nails the chi-blocker’s look by effortlessly mirroring her long braided hair which hangs over her left shoulder. The artist faithfully captures the character’s facial expressions in the incredible side-by-side shot comparison. 

 

She also faithfully recreated her pink and red uniform. In the story, the Fire Nation heroine wore the attire while working for a traveling circus. Despite leaving it to fight alongside Azula, the character still wears it.

Avatar celebrated its 15th anniversary in 2020. To celebrate, Nickelodeon re-released the entire series in HD in a limited collector’s edition set. The network also teamed up with Netflix in April to bring the show to its platform.

Those interested in seeing what all the hype is about can catch all three seasons on the streaming service right now.  The Last Airbender’s sequel, The Legend of Korra, is also on there in its entirety. 