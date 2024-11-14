Jabbawockeez name Kai Cenat honorary member after Mafiathon dance-off

Twitch star Kai Cenat was stunned after being named an honorary member of the Jabbawockeez when the famous dance troupe appeared on his Mafiathon 2 stream.

Kai Cenat is one of the most popular Twitch streamers in the world, appearing in advertisements for brands like McDonald’s, T-Mobile, and even Chime.

His 30-day Mafiathon 2 subathon has attracted hundreds of thousands of viewers, helping him break his previous Twitch subscriber record merely 11 days into the broadcast. It’s also featured oodles of celebrities like rappers Kodak Black, Snoop Dogg and actress Miranda Cosgrove.

Article continues after ad

Cenat upped the ante even more on November 13 by inviting the Jabbawockeez onto his channel, a famous American dance troupe that notoriously hide their faces behind white, featureless masks.

After showing off their moves, the troupe had a dance battle with Kai and his crew — resulting in one of the streamer’s buddies, Dez, unmasking one, nearly exposing their identity and causing them to flee the scene to hide their face.

Article continues after ad

That wasn’t even the most exciting part of their appearance on Kai’s stream, though. The troupe shocked him after gifting him one of their special branded jackets that contained a special message naming him an honorary member of their troupe.

Article continues after ad

After this moment, the group broke it down to Chris Brown’s song ‘Run It,’ sparking a flood of emojis and messages from Kai’s chat.

“The Jabbawockeez in person is crazy,” Kai said. “Y’all are very, very talented. Y’all have been around for years. Literally years. Y’all don’t be getting tired?”

This is just the latest big moment to happen on Cenat’s stream after linking up with rapper Glorilla and inadvertently causing an argument between Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey and her former partner, rapper DDG for bringing their son Halo onto his channel.