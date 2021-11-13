FFXIV cosplayer rallies troops for Endwalker as breathtaking Y’shtola Rhul

PeachMilky, a multi-talented cosplayer, model, and streamer, rallied the troops in preparation for Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker by cosplaying Y’shtola Rhul, one of the game’s most iconic characters.

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, the highly anticipated expansion fourth expansion to the smash-hit MMORPG, Final Fantasy XIV Online, is finally launching in December 2021 after some unexpected delays.

In the meantime, though, cosplayers have been doing their best to build up hype before its release. We’ve already seen some incredible takes on some of the game’s most popular characters, including Minfila Warde and Tataru Taru.

PeachMilky’s transformation into Y’shtola Rhul, the Cultured Conjurer, is one of the latest ones blowing up on social media, and for a good reason: it’s absolutely stunning.

In September 2021, PeachMilky made a massive splash in the cosplay scene by transforming into Genshin Impact’s Sangonomiya Kokomi. Now she’s done it again as Y’shtola Rhul, and it turned out great.

“Cosplaying Y’shtola was a lot of fun because I’m not used to doing such dark style photos. It makes me want to branch out more,” she said.

PeachMilky captured every little detail, from the facial markings, teal-colored eyes, and white pigtailed hair, to the elegant black outfit and the visual device around her neck that lets her analyze aetherial activity.

PeachMilky’s fanbase lost their minds when she uploaded it on Instagram. They described it as amazing, beautiful, enchanting, and more. The words of praise go on and on.

However, they weren’t the only ones who loved it. PeachMilky posted it on the FFXIV subreddit, too, where it ended up drawing more than 1,000 upvotes.

The community simply couldn’t get enough of it, and neither can we.