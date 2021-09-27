Genshin Impact cosplayer makes a splash as Sangonomiya Kokomi

A talented cosplayer has brought Genshin Impact’s latest 5-star, Sangonomiya Kokomi, to life with an incredible rendition of the Divine Priestess of Watatsumi Island.

Kokomi is the latest 5-star character to join Genshin Impact, and players are busy scrambling enough Primogems together in order to unlock her. As the leader of the resistance, Kokomi will stop out nothing to ensure Baal’s ruthless Vision Hunt Decree is stopped. While she may not deal as much damage as Raiden Shogun, the Divine Priestess is revered for her incredible healing capabilities.

When Kokomi isn’t busy saving her troops with lifesaving heals, she can often be found drenching her enemies with ranged Hyrdo attacks. In fact, the Pearl of Wisdom’s Elemental Skill and Burst can turn the tide of even the fiercest of fights. To celebrate Kokomi’s release, talented cosplayer PeachMilky has wowed fans with her cosplay of the 5-star support.

Genshin Impact cosplayer bring Kokomi to life

PeachMilky is no stranger to the world of Genshin Impact. In fact, the talented cosplayer has wowed fans with her accurate recreations of Baal, Yoimiya, Mona, and more. However, the cosplayer has recently turned her talents towards recreating Genshin’s latest character – Sangonomiya Kokomi.

Kokomi is the direct descendant of the Sangonomiya Clan, a powerful faction in Inazuma who directly opposes the Vision Hunt Decree. The Pearl of Wisdom’s strong affinity towards the Hydro element allows her to unleash wave upon wave of AoE Hydro damage, while also healing all nearby allies.

The Divine Priestess’ elegant design has made her a popular pick among cosplayers, especially PeachMilky, who has faithfully brought the 5-star Catalyst user to life. Everything from Kokomi’s flowing blue and white cloak to her intricate hairstyle has been recreated with stunning detail.

To make matters even better, the set of the shoot has been made to look like the waterfalls and colorful coral environments of Watatsumi Island.

Speaking to Dexerto, PeachMilky explained what her favorite part of Kokomi’s design was. “My favorite part of her design is her hair, I love the pastel colors and the style. If I had real anime hair I would choose Kokomi’s!”

Whether the Kokomi banner will prove as popular as Baal’s remains to be seen, but many players have been saving up their Primogems for a chance to add the Pearl of Wisdom to their team. When discussing whether PeachMilky has unlocked Kokomi, the cosplayer has not been so lucky. “Sadly not yet! I’m saving up my gems and rolling as often as I can without breaking the bank.”

The Divine Priestess isn’t the only Genshin Impact character PeachMilky has dressed up as, so make sure you check out her Instagram and photographer Luke Craig’s incredible work.