Final Fantasy XIV cosplayer ready to lead Scions as stunning Minfila Warde

Final Fantasy XIV’s popularity is on the rise, but it’s been a heavy hitter in the cosplay community for a long time with amazing transformations like Darling’s take on Minfila Warde.

Final Fantasy XIV had a rocky start when released back in September 2010. However, after it was reworked and got replaced with Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn in 2013, it has been one of the most popular MMORPGs ever since.

The storyline is spread across three major expansion packs; Heavensward, Stormblood, and Shadowbringers. And if that wasn’t enough, a fourth expansion, Endwalker, is set to release in November 2021.

Today, more than 22 million players are still regularly playing the game, and those numbers have been increasing. It’s no surprise, then, that Final Fantasy XIV cosplays are growing in popularity, too.

And with so many colorful characters, it’s easy to understand why.

Darling, who is one-half of the massively popular Aicosu cosplay account along with her husband, Sylar, has been fascinated with the game for years. So, to celebrate her passion and commitment to Final Fantasy XIV, she decided to cosplay one of its most beloved characters, Minfila Warde.

Minfila led the Scions of the Seventh Dawn, an order that transcends political boundaries and seeks to preserve Eorzea’s future. She also regularly helped players in the first part of the story. Darling is a huge fan of the character and her adoration shines through in the quality of the piece.

Darling’s cosplay rocked the socks off her fans. They poured in waves of thousands to show their support, describing it as “beautiful” and “stunning”. They’re not wrong either. Every little detail was accounted for and she looked like a screenshot from the game itself.

If you’d like to check out more of Darling’s work, as well as her collaborations with Sylar, you can check them all out on Instagram by clicking here.