Genshin Impact cosplayer turns heads as elegant Kamisato Ayaka

Kamisato Ayaka is as elegant as they come in Genshin Impact ⁠— the face of the Yashiro Commission must look prim and proper, after all. Cosplayer ‘Anaelic’ has turned heads with their costume of the Genshin Impact princess.

She’s universally loved by the people of Inazuma, with the so-called White Heron Princess touching the hearts of everyone she meets.

Now in real life, cosplayer Anaelic is doing just that with one of the most elegant Ayaka cosplays you’ll ever see.

Anaelic outlined the process from concept to con-day, which took around two months. Starting back in August with the initial 3D printing of Ayaka’s Cryo vision, the cosplayer made everything by hand ⁠— using everything from fabric to foam ⁠— in time for convention season.

She got some custom printed fabric for Ayaka’s skirt and back bow, before creating her sheets of armor with foam. “I don’t get to work with foam as often these days so I’m always surprised when I remember how quick I am with it now,” she said after knocking the pieces together.

Some final Ayaka WIPs! Completed wig + shoes ✨ pic.twitter.com/UYGnrPasQR — Amber 💫💜✨ (@AnaelicCosplay) October 19, 2021

Even Ayaka’s sandals got the Anaelic overhaul, putting cute little boys on them ⁠— as well as flowers on the top of the socks.

That’s also not to mention the cosplayer creating a replica model of Ayaka’s weapon, Mistsplitter Reforged, which was just the cherry on top of one of the best Genshin Impact cosplays you’ll ever see.

It’s no wonder Anaelic is touring this costume out at conventions. Fans are loving seeing it out in the wild, and the cosplayer herself said the shoot led to “one of [her] new favourite cosplay photos of all time.”

As for Anaelic’s next big project, it’s a wait-and-see, but you can bet she’ll document her journey on Twitter yet again.