Emiru freezes foes with chilling Genshin Impact Ganyu cosplay

Twitch streamer Emiru went viral on TikTok after sharing her mind-blowing Genshin Impact cosplay. The Cloud9 content creator’s transformation into Adepti Ganyu will give fans of the miHoYo Gacha chills.

Despite releasing in Genshin Impact’s 1.2 update in 2020, fans of the RPG can’t seem to get enough of Liyue secretary Ganyu. The Cryo bow user is still considered one of the game’s best characters in the meta.

Twitch star Emiru celebrated the 5-star hero by bringing her to life with her stunning Genshin Impact cosplay. The Cloud9 star looks so much like the beloved Adepti, it’s almost as if she’s glided her way out of Teyvat.

Emiru goes viral on TikTok with her chilling Genshin Impact Ganyu cosplay

The Twitch star made waves with the Genshin Impact community when she shared her true-to-life take on Ganyu in an October 6 tweet. The social media post showed her jaw-dropping transformation into the Liyue heroine.

Emiru captured the character’s signature feathered blue hair, including the split bangs which frame her eyes. In the game, Ganyu is a god-like being known as an Adepti and has red and black horns that spiral out of her head, which the streamer nailed with life-size prop accessory.

The content creator also faithfully depicted her multi-pieced outfit, including the golden bell which hangs around her neck and rests on top of her chest. Bringing the whole cosplay together is accurate portrayal of the protagonist’s piercing purple eyes.

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, Emiru brought the Liyue secretary to life in an adorable TikTok. Teaming up with bonbibonkers who portrayed other Genshin fan-favorite Keqing, the duo re-created the viral “Pink Pink Pink” Linda and Heather best friends dance.

This isn’t the first time the Twitch star has transformed into a Genshin Impact character either. Over on her Instagram, she has shared incredible re-creations of Mona and Eula, just to name a few.

Speaking of Ganyu, the much beloved character is rumored to have a rerun banner soon in the Gacha RPG. While not confirmed, the heroine could return some time in 2021.