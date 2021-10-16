Halsey heats up TikTok with viral Avatar: The Last Airbender Azula cosplay

Popular singer Halsey set the internet ablaze after sharing her Avatar the Last Airbender cosplay on TikTok. The pop star’s fiery transformation into Princess Azula went viral on the video platform.

Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, better known by her stage name Halsey, is one of the most popular musicians in the world. The singer has topped the charts with songs such as “Without Me”, “Graveyard”, and her 2017 collaboration with the Chainsmokers, “Closer”.

While known by millions for her number one singles, the musician is also an avid cosplayer. In 2020, she went viral after bringing Overwatch heroine D.Va to life. The artist has done it again, this time winning the hearts of Avatar: The Last Airbender fans with her wicked transformation into Princess Azula.

Halsey’s Princess Azula cosplay goes viral on TikTok

Despite being one of Avatar: The Last Airbender’s villains, Azula has become one of the series’ most popular characters. The Fire Nation royalty can count pop sensation Halsey as another big admirer as the singer surprised fans of the 2005 show with her jaw-dropping cosplay of the antagonist.

In a TikTok that has now gone viral with over 2.2 million views, the award-winning singer showed her fiery transformation into the Nickelodeon character. “Guess who?” the 27-year-old captioned the clip, before turning around to reveal her incredible Halloween costume of the beloved princess.

Halsey is a dead ringer for Azula, perfectly capturing her signature black hair and thick arched eyebrows which frame her piercing stare. In a clever twist, the artist used makeup to depict the left side of her face as being charred and burned by fire.

The pop star shared another picture of her Avatar Halloween costume, this time posting a selfie on Twitter. “Stan Fire Lord Azula this Halloween lol,” she captioned it.

Fans of the series were floored by Halsey’s incredible Azula cosplay, with many praising her for the unique twist on the character. The burned makeup is a nice reference to the villain’s brother Prince Zuko, who famously sports a scar over his left eye.

While the pop star has future music in the works, supporters are also excited to see what she does next with her cosplay. Who will the chart-topping artist dress up as next?