Demon Slayer cosplayer takes flight as graceful Insect Pillar Shinobu Kocho

Tiffanyswaan, a talented cosplayer from Mexico, charmed her fans with a striking take on Shinobu Kocho, one of the most cosplayed characters from the smash-hit anime Demon Slayer.

Cosplayers can’t seem to get enough of Shinobu Kocho, the graceful yet fierce member of the Demon Slayer Corps.

Known as the Insect Pillar, she is one of the organization’s highest-ranking members and serves an important role in protecting the world from demons.

Shinobu has more than just an absurd amount of power and skill, though. She also has an air of grace about her, which makes her unique.

It goes hand in hand with her vibrant butterfly-themed appearance.

Tiffanyswaan is a cosplayer who has many transformations under her belt. She caught our eye once before by enchanting us, along with our readers, with her stunning take on Usagi Tsukino from Sailor Moon.

Now, she’s done it again as Shinobu Kochu. The bar was set high thanks to all the wonderful cosplayers we’ve covered. However, Tiffany added her own unique twist and rightfully earned her place among the best.

It’s got all the essential bits and pieces, from the uniform covered in a butterfly-patterned robe to the large butterfly clip nestled on top of her bluey-purple hair.

She didn’t forget about the sword either, although she included it in a separate post.

Tiffany has proven once again that her passion and talent for the craft is outstanding. That’s one of the reasons why her popularity is on the rise.

Demon Slayer Season 2 has already kicked off — kind of — with new episodes expected to arrive in December.