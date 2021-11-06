Demon Slayer cosplayer looks charming as delightful Love Pillar Mitsuri Kanroji

Talented cosplayer Eva, also known as Mayweda, charmed the socks off her fans with an incredible take on Demon Slayer’s most alluring character, Love Pillar Mitsuri Kanroji.

Mitsuri Kanroji has captivated the hearts of Demon Slayer fans from the moment she first appeared on the show in Episode 21. It’s not all that surprising since she has a unique appearance and a pleasant personality.

But don’t let her soft-spoken and innocent nature fool you. Mitsuri is an incredibly powerful swordswoman. In fact, Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku has have described her achievements as “outstanding.”

Eva, a cosplayer with more than 20,000 followers on Instagram, couldn’t help but be drawn to her.

She decided to put Love Breathing into action by transforming into the Love Pillar herself, which turned out great.

The fluorescent hair, the black and white Demon Corps uniform, and the pink and blue katana are all on point. The photographer, lavender.tales, even included a glorious floral effect to make it look even more special.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva (@maywedacosplay)

It’s not the first time Eva has captivated Demon Slayer fans with her amazing cosplays. She did it once before with a stunning take on the menacing Mother Spider Demon. She has many other incredible cosplays, too.

Demon Slayer Season 2 has already kicked off — kind of — with new episodes will be coming in December.

In the meantime, though, fans can enjoy a mini-series that includes seven episodes re-telling what happened in the smash-hit movie, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train.