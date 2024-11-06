The most powerful Arcane characters, ranked

The Arcane Season 2 release date is just around the corner, with Zaun and Piltover preparing to battle. Who will come out on top? It’s a tough one to call when there are so many powerful Arcane characters on opposing sides.

In the first chapter of the League of Legends series, we were introduced to a memorable lineup of characters who we fell in love with as the series unfolded. At the heart of it all is Vi and her sister Powder, now known as Jinx, whose descent into madness broke hearts faster than the zealous Zaunite can blow up a building.

Article continues after ad

With Arcane Season 2, the stakes are higher than ever, and new champions like Warwick – the terrifying werewolf-like beast (who may or may not be Vander) – are set to join the fray.

Since they’re yet to make their full debut, we’ll focus on the champs we already know and love (or fear). So, get ready for a showdown as we rank the 15 most powerful Arcane characters, each with their unique hidden strength – and maybe even a touch of Shimmer.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

15. Enforcer Marcus

Netflix

Voice actor: Remy Hii

Who they are: A Piltover enforcer and eventual sheriff, Marcus initially seems devoted to maintaining order.

Powers explained: Marcus’s influence and position gave him some power, but his cowardice and shady dealings made him relatively weak compared to others. His willingness to work with Silco undermined his true potential, making him more of a pawn than a player and, ultimately, leading to his untimely demise.

Hidden strength: Survival instincts

14. Cassandra Kiramman

Netflix

Voice actor: Abigail Marlowe

Article continues after ad

Who they are: A prominent member of the Kiramman family, Caitlyn’s mother, and an influential Council member, Cassandra is a pillar of the Piltover society.

Powers explained: Although Cassandra’s influence within Piltover’s elite gives her a certain degree of power, she’d no doubt crumble in a fist-to-fist brawl. When an inevitable battle commences, Cassandra will be more likely to use her connections over her knockouts to come out on top.

Article continues after ad

Hidden strength: Strategic foresight

Article continues after ad

13. Mel Medarda

Netflix

Voice actor: Toks Olagundoye

Who they are: A shrewd, influential member of the Piltover Council from a prominent family, she is the wealthiest woman in the city, and one who ends up in a relationship with Jayce. She is voiced by Toks Olagundoye.

Powers explained: Mel’s power lies in her political cunning and her influence within Piltover’s governing force, but also in her integrity. While she lacks combat abilities, her strategic mind and political sway make her an indispensable player in Arcane.

Article continues after ad

Hidden Strength: Unwavering resolve

12. Sevika

Netflix

Voice actor: Amirah Vann

Who they are: As Silco’s trusted lieutenant, Sevika is an intimidating force in Zaun’s underworld. She is voiced by Amirah Vann.

Powers explained: With enhanced strength from a Shimmer-infused mechanical arm, Sevika is a formidable fighter and strategist. Her loyalty to Silco and her brutality makes her a respected and feared Zaunite, but this could also prove to be a weakness down the line (especially if anything were to happen to that arm).

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Hidden strength: Tireless determination

11. Viktor

Netflix

Voice actor: Harry Lloyd

Who they are: An ambitious Zaunite and Heimerdinger’s former assistant, Viktor worked his way up the ranks in Piltover, becoming Jayce’s partner in developing Hextech magical technology.

Powers explained: Although Viktor is physically weak, his technological genius gives him the potential to wield considerable power. But while his vision is noble, his methods often tread a fine line between genius and madness – just like his favorite toy, the Hexcore, you never know when these attributes might blow up in his face.

Article continues after ad

Hidden strength: Hextech healthcare

10. Ambessa Medarda

Netflix

Voice actor: Ellen Thomas

Who they are: A ruthless Noxian warlord and Mel Medarda’s estranged mother, Ambessa embodies military power and will put her ruthless efforts above her children.

Power explained: Ambessa wields significant power as the ruler of the Medarda territory, commanding both influence and military might. But she’s not exactly versed in currying favor with those around her, which could undermine her authority when she needs it most. Has she never read How to Win Friends and Influence People?

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Hidden strength: Sledgehammer diplomacy

9. Silco

Netflix

Voice actor: Jason Spisak

Who they are: The villainous leader of Zaun, whose ambition for the undercity’s independence is marred by the chaos unleashed through his Shimmer empire. Silco is also the adoptive father of Jinx.

Powers explained: Silco wields no physical powers, but his intelligence, persuasive nature, and sheer charisma make him one of the most feared figures in Zaun. You need only look at his protege Jinx to see his capabilities; he transformed Powder into one of the most feared champions in the whole of Arcane. However, this proved to be his downfall too: Jinx accidentally killed him in Season 1.

Article continues after ad

Hidden strength: Master manipulator

8. Heimerdinger

Netflix

Voice actor: Mick Wingert

Who they are: An ancient Yordle and inventor, Heimerdinger has guided Piltover for centuries as a Council member and professor.

Powers explained: As the brains behind many of Piltover’s greatest inventions, Heimerdinger’s scientific prowess allows him to create advanced technology and formidable gadgets. While he might be small in stature, his intellect and strategic mind are colossal. Just remember, never underestimate an eccentric scientist with a strong will – he might just have a trick up his sleeve.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Hidden strength: Ancient wisdom

7. Caitlyn Kiramman

Netflix

Voice actor: Katie Leung

Who they are: A skilled Enforcer who takes flack as the daughter of the wealthy Kiramman family. Caitlyn develops a close relationship with Vi.

Powers explained: While Caitlyn doesn’t possess magical abilities or enhanced strength, her resilience, keen detective skills, and killer aim with a rifle make her a formidable force. Her true power lies in her unwavering commitment to justice, which sets her apart in a city swamped with corruption.

Article continues after ad

Hidden strength: Right place, right time-ism

6. Singed

Netflix

Voice actor: Brett Tucker

Who they are: Also known as the Doctor, Singed is the twisted scientist who invented Shimmer.

Powers explained: He might look like a gust of gray could blow him over but don’t underestimate the man behind the madness. What makes him so powerful isn’t just his intellect and mastery of dangerous chemicals but also the fact that he operates within the shadows. Oh, and he’s got serious dark triad traits to boot.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Hidden strength: Moral flexibility

5. Ekko

Netflix

Voice actor: Reed Shannon

Who they are: A Zaunite prodigy and the leader of the Firelights, Ekko is resourceful, quick, and a skilled fighter, as well as a childhood friend of Vi and Jinx.

Powers explained: He’s strong, he’s smart, and he’s a dab hand at technology, making him one of the most powerful Arcane characters (he even went toe-to-toe with Jinx in Season 1). But more than that, he’s a survivor who channels his power for good, leading the resistance against Shimmer corruption and fighting to reclaim Zaun for its people.

Article continues after ad

Hidden strength: Hoverboard heroics

4. Vander

Netflix

Voice actor: JB Blanc

Who they are: A fearless boxer bartender whose attempted uprising against Piltover made him the most respected individual in the Lanes of Zaun. Vander was the adoptive father of Vi and Jinx.

Powers explained: Vander’s brute strength and fighting skills made him a legend, but his true power now comes from his compassion and dedication to protecting all people, making him, in many ways, the opposite of his former bro, Silco. His iron gauntlets symbolize his enduring legacy and strength. Sadly, it was the love for his family that ultimately led to his death. We’ll always raise a glass to Arcane’s #1 pops.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Hidden strength: Bullsh*t detection

3. Jayce

Netflix

Voice actor: Kevin Alejandro

Who they are: A visionary inventor and powerful Council member in Piltover, Jayce creates Hextech in a bid to protect the city and push technology forward.

Powers explained: He might not have seemed all that powerful, to begin with, but Jayce has risen the ranks to become one of the strongest of the bunch – and it’s not all about that Hextech Hammer. The boy’s got it all: he’s a people person, he’s got influence, he’s proven his combative skills, and he sticks to his guns. With Hextech at his fingertips, anything is possible for Jayce in Arcane Season 2.

Article continues after ad

Hidden strength: Multitasking wizard

2. Jinx

Netflix

Voice actor: Ella Purnell

Who they are: The Zaunite formerly known as Powder, Jinx is Vi’s sister who took a dark path after Silco took her under his wing. Her unpredictability stems from the trauma she’s faced, leaving her constantly battling the voices in her head.

Article continues after ad

Powers explained: The chaotic wild card of Arcane, Jinx’s unpredictable nature and explosive gadgets make her a whirlwind of destruction. She’s strong, sure, but her manic energy and mischievous spirit ensure she’s always one step ahead – just when you think you’ve caught up, she’s already blown up the bridge behind you. Jinx is the embodiment of mayhem and powerful enough to make grown men cower like babies.

Article continues after ad

Hidden strength: Unpredictability queen

1. Vi

Netflix

Voice actor: Hailee Steinfeld

Who they are: Vi is a fierce, streetwise brawler and Jinx’s older sister, known for her relentless drive and impressive fighting abilities. She has a strong moral compass and wants more than anything for Jinx to become Powder again.

Powers explained: As a fighter with a heart of gold, Vi followed in Vander’s footsteps. Even without her Hextech-powered gauntlets, a right hook from her would take you an eternity to recover from (literally, because you would be dead). But it’s her fierce loyalty, unwavering determination, and resilience in the toughest of circumstances that make her the most powerful character in Arcane. The question remains: if the sisters go toe-to-toe in Season 2, will Vi come out on top?

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Hidden strength: Fists of steel

Arcane Season 2 Part 1 lands on Netflix on November 9. Be sure to keep tabs on our guide to the release schedule so you know when new episodes drop. You can also read about how to avoid Arcane Season 2 spoilers and why ending it on the second chapter is the right choice.