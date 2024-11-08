Who is Acrobatic Silky in Dandadan? Powers explained

Acrobatic Silky is an eerie-looking yokai introduced in Dandadan Episode 6, so we’ve put together what we know about him so far.

With a new arc, comes a new villain. Dandadan wraps up its first arc, titled “Turbo Granny Arc” in Episode 4 and the following episode commences “Acrobatic Silky Arc.” As the title suggests, this yokai wearing a red dress will be the main antagonist of the arc.

While Momo and Okarun search for the latter’s balls, they land themselves in yet another trouble after crossing paths with this powerful yokai. However, her target is Aira Shiratori, a seemingly ordinary high school girl.

Anime-only fans are surely unaware but manga fans know that this character will leave a deep impression on them. Warning: This article contains spoilers from the manga!

Who is Acrobatic Silky in Dandadan?

Acrobatic Silky is a yokai who transformed into such a being from a spirit. She has the form of a tall woman with long hair and wearing a red dress, sharing no similarity from the person she used to be. She has been stalking Aira and only showed herself after the latter gained the power to see her.

Aira awakened that ability after finding Okarun’s ball which has taken the shape of a golden ball. However, what Aira doesn’t know is that this yokai has been following her around ever since the former was a little girl.

What is Acrobatic Silky’s relationship with Aira?

Shortly after her mother’s death, Aira sees Acrobatic Silky in spirit form and mistakes her for her mother. Aira had the ability to see spirits when she was young. However, she gradually lost that power without even realizing she had it in the first place.

When she was human, Acrobatic Silky led an extremely difficult life because of her debt. She worked two jobs, one of which, included serving as a prostitute. She also took care of her daughter, whom she loved dearly.

However, after she decided to buy a dress for her daughter, the debtors kidnapped the child and beat her bloody. Realizing she will never see her daughter again, she did one last dance before leaping off the roof. However, when Aira calls her “mother,” she thinks the little girl is her missing daughter.

Acrobatic Silky then follows the young girl around for over ten years. After she mistakenly kills Aira, she asks for Momo’s help to transfer her Aura to her. She dies peacefully after Aira embraces her and calls her mother again.

Acrobatic Silky powers and abilities explained

As her name suggests, she has extraordinary agility. Although she was known as yokai with incredible acrobatics, it was a skill she possessed when she was alive. Her astounding speed, agility, and reactions enabled her to dodge an attack from Okarun, who was using Turbo Granny’s speed, which allowed him to go at 100 km/hr.

She was even keeping up with him in a chase through a building’s numerous obstacles. Apart from that, she can also use Hair Manipulation, using her long silky hair as a weapon in battles. It’s a versatile ability since she can not only use it to navigate through difficult terrain but also bind her targets with it.

After passing her aura on Aira, the young girl inherently absorbs her ability. Much like Okarun, Aira can also use a yokai’s powers and she’s in full control of it.

