Demon Slayer TikTok goes viral with adorable dog Rengoku cosplay

A TikTok has gone viral of an incredibly cute dog who cosplayed as the popular anime character Rengoku from Demon Slayer.

Demon Slayer has become a popular franchise to cosplay as, with many popular cosplayers donning outfits of their favorite characters from the series like Mitsuri Kanroji and Tanjiro Kamado.

Now, an adorable dog named Misty has gone viral for her take on a Demon Slayer cosplay of Kyojuro Rengoku.

Viral Rengoku dog cosplay

The dog who cosplayed as Rengoku is an 11-year-old Chihuahua-Toy Poodle named Misty.

Her TikTok account is run by her owner Kristi, and together they’ve notched over 79,000 followers with various cosplays of pop-culture characters.

The TikTok of her cosplaying as Rengoku has amassed over 1.9 million views, and the outfit is quite impressive, with a custom tiny sword that Misty carries around in her mouth.

The recreation of Rengoku’s flames is impressive as well and looks extremely cute around the dog’s perky ears.

One of the more hilarious TikToks the duo created is of Misty rocking a suit and tie that Rengoku also wore in the anime, with the sword making a reappearance.

Kristi & Misty have multiple different videos on TikTok of Misty sporting different Rengoku looks.

The pooch has also cosplayed as characters like Ein from Cowboy Bebop and Rick from Rick & Morty.