Cyberpunk 2077 cosplayer transforms herself into a Night City Streetkid

Cyberpunk 2077 players have had a blast stepping into the shoes of their custom-made characters, but popular streamer and cosplayer Sydeon took it a step further and dressed up as a real-life Streetkid.

Cyberpunk 2077’s controversial launch has polarized gamers since day one. Some of the major bugs and glitches have been fixed. However, it still has serious performance issues on PS4 and Xbox One consoles, which has seen it get taken down from the PSN store.

Still, it’s not all doom and gloom. The game performs well on next-gen consoles and PC and deserves all the critical acclaim. Shroud even described it as “the best single-player game of all time.”

Either way, Cyberpunk 2077 has proven to be a smash hit in the cosplay community too. But while we’ve seen many characters brought to life, popular streamer and cosplayer Sydeon decided to do something a little different.

Many players have wondered what they’d be like as a character in the game. Better yet, they’ve imagined themselves looking and acting like one of Night City’s Streetkids. Sydeon had the talent and dedication to make it a reality, and she looks fantastic.

Sydeon transformed herself into a Streetkid, which is one of three life paths available in Cyberpunk 2077. They know the ins and outs of life on the streets and are often affiliated with gangs.

She’s wearing an all-black outfit with several dangling straps and a yellow belt around her waist. The neon-pink color in her hair and the metallic white face paint add a sense of color to break it up, which complements the dark shade of lipstick.

Sydeon is also wielding an impressive katana with a black and white hilt. It ties perfectly into her outfit, as well as the cold-blooded expression on her face. All the pieces come together and help give off an authentic Cyberpunk 2077 vibe.

Cyberpunk 2077 isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, not yet anyway. However, just because some people don’t enjoy it doesn’t mean everyone has to.

Sydeon seems to be enjoying it so far, and the fact she was willing to create such a stunning cosplay is a testament to that. There’s a reason why she was named our cosplayer of the year.

If you want to watch her play Cyberpunk 2077 or any other game, you can tune in to her Twitch channel.