Cosplay

Cyberpunk 2077 cosplayer transforms herself into a Night City Streetkid

Published: 18/Dec/2020 7:54

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Cyberpunk 2077 Cosplay Streetkid
Sydeon / CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 players have had a blast stepping into the shoes of their custom-made characters, but popular streamer and cosplayer Sydeon took it a step further and dressed up as a real-life Streetkid.

Cyberpunk 2077’s controversial launch has polarized gamers since day one. Some of the major bugs and glitches have been fixed. However, it still has serious performance issues on PS4 and Xbox One consoles, which has seen it get taken down from the PSN store.

Still, it’s not all doom and gloom. The game performs well on next-gen consoles and PC and deserves all the critical acclaim. Shroud even described it as “the best single-player game of all time.”

CD Projekt Red
Cyberpunk 2077 has three playable life paths, and being a Streetkid is one of them.

Either way, Cyberpunk 2077 has proven to be a smash hit in the cosplay community too. But while we’ve seen many characters brought to life, popular streamer and cosplayer Sydeon decided to do something a little different.

Many players have wondered what they’d be like as a character in the game. Better yet, they’ve imagined themselves looking and acting like one of Night City’s Streetkids. Sydeon had the talent and dedication to make it a reality, and she looks fantastic.

 

Sydeon transformed herself into a Streetkid, which is one of three life paths available in Cyberpunk 2077. They know the ins and outs of life on the streets and are often affiliated with gangs.

She’s wearing an all-black outfit with several dangling straps and a yellow belt around her waist. The neon-pink color in her hair and the metallic white face paint add a sense of color to break it up, which complements the dark shade of lipstick.

Sydeon is also wielding an impressive katana with a black and white hilt. It ties perfectly into her outfit, as well as the cold-blooded expression on her face. All the pieces come together and help give off an authentic Cyberpunk 2077 vibe.

CD Projekt Red
Streetkids in Cyberpunk 2077 often get caught up in shady business.

Cyberpunk 2077 isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, not yet anyway. However, just because some people don’t enjoy it doesn’t mean everyone has to.

Sydeon seems to be enjoying it so far, and the fact she was willing to create such a stunning cosplay is a testament to that. There’s a reason why she was named our cosplayer of the year.

If you want to watch her play Cyberpunk 2077 or any other game, you can tune in to her Twitch channel.

Cosplay

TikToker goes viral with spell-binding Harry Potter cosplay

Published: 15/Dec/2020 14:38

by Alex Garton
Instagram: fioricarmen / Warner Bros. / Tik Tok

A Harry Potter TikTok has gone viral due to its incredible transitions and perfect references to the films.

Since the film series began in 2001, Harry Potter has become one of the most popular and recognized franchises of all time. J.K Rowling’s wizarding world has captured the imagination of millions of fans around the world and their passion for the series continues to grow.

The last film in the Harry Potter franchise released back in 2011 and concluded the narrative for each of the characters. Despite this, it hasn’t stopped Harry Potter fans from making a range of incredible videos on TikTok that mimic and reference the series. There’s still a hunger for anything Harry Potter related as shown in the 34 billion views on the #harrypotter section of the TikTok app.

Well, a mind-blowing Harry Potter TikTok has gone viral recently with its incredible transitions and amazing references to the films.

Instagram: fioricarmen
Fiori Carmen is a director, cinematographer, and photographer.

Incredible Harry Potter TikTok goes viral

A Harry Potter TikTok by fioricarmen has gone viral on account of its mind-blowing transitions and visuals. At the time of writing, the video has over 900k likes and 19k comments.

The video begins with a reference to Platform 9 3/4 and sees Fiori show off some incredible transitions using a bathroom mirror. Her use of sound and music from the films is amazing and fits perfectly with each of the references.

We’re then shown the ‘Memory extraction spell’ and of course, a flying broomstick. This followed by a transition to a Harry Potter-style newspaper and a demonstration of Fiori using the ‘Lumos’ spell.

Finally, Fiori is seen in a Harry Potter-style cosplay casting a spell which takes us right back to the start of the video, creating a perfect loop.

@t22felton how do I get to Hogwarts? #harrypotter #transitions

Overall, this is an incredibly impressive TikTok that must have taken a tremendous amount of effort to complete. From the special effects to the seamless transitions, it’s easy to see why the video has gone viral.

Fingers crossed fioricarmen continues to make more TikTok videos that give Harry Potter fans the wizarding fix they’re all craving — especially if they continue to look as though they’re straight out of the films.