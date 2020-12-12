Logo
Cyberpunk 2077 cosplayer blends style & violence in stunning Moxes look

Published: 12/Dec/2020 23:23

by Theo Salaun
roga_no_roge x moxes cyberpunk 2077 cosplay
Instagram, @roga_no_roge / CD Projekt

Cosplayer ‘roga_na_noge’ has done Cyberpunk 2077’s Moxes gang justice with a look that blends eclectic, colorful fast fashion and unadulterated punk energy.

The Moxes are one of Cyberpunk 2077’s most beloved gangs already, for their bright aesthetic and staunch commitment to mutual self-defense. Angie, otherwise known as roga_na_noge, put together a cosplay that celebrates the group with a series of shots that look like they were ripped straight from Night City.

Without spoiling much, according to the CD Projekt title’s lore, the Moxes were founded in 2067 on the basis of mutual self-defense for under-protected communities. Clothed in a melange of colorful fast fashion and edgy, spiked punk regalia, the gang’s name is based on a North American slang term, “moxie.”

That term generally refers to a “force of character” and Angie embodies that spirit with a cosplay that is as forcefully colorful as it is seemingly prepared for violence. With inspiration from the game’s gang and an artist, ‘tuabb’s,’ cyberpunk design, this cosplay has props, spikes, and eclecticism galore.

The Moxes were founded by workers in the escort and adjacent industries and, as such, they maintain their style and of those who they aim to protect. It’s no surprise then, that Angie has opted for a cosplay that echoes colorful, revealing fast fashion.

But a gang wouldn’t be very capable in the lines of defense without an inclination toward violence, so the punk aesthetic is blended seamlessly into the look with sharp spikes, military accessories, and a large pistol.

In her original caption, she explains that this is an “original design” but with inspiration from tuabb, who drew a “Cyberpunk Girl” design months ago for a Borderlands project. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 團 (@tuabb)

While Angie’s version pulls much of its sourcing from that inspo, it still fits perfectly with the Moxes and the Cyberpunk 2077 aesthetic. The most major departure from the original art is the removal of tuabb’s rabbit helmet and replacement with what appear to be night-vision goggles.

And, of course, Angie opted for a bright Moxes tattoo below her breastplate instead of the various different tattoos that Tuabb had originally drawn on.

Set against a backdrop with the game’s logo, Angie’s cosplay feels like a perfect fit for the title. Somehow, rocking rare Nike Air Prestos with neon colors feels perfectly fitting alongside the pistol and mismatched outfit.

Also fitting is the caption for her final shot of the look, one describing the gang succinctly: “MOXES, they are far from being saints and those who protect.”

WWE’s Zelina Vega stuns Sailor Moon fans with classic Sailor Jupiter

Published: 12/Dec/2020 17:50

by Georgina Smith
Zelina Vega next to Sailor Jupiter from Sailor Moon
Instagram: theatrinidad / Toei Animation

Sailor Moon zelina vega

WWE star Zelina Vega a.k.a Thea Trinidad has yet again pulled another fantastic cosplay out of the bag, this time recreating Sailor Jupiter from the hugely popular anime Sailor Moon.

While Zelina is known primarily for her amazing work as a professional wrestler in the WWE, she has shown time and time again that she is hugely passionate about the gaming and cosplay communities.

She even combines the two worlds together on occasion, and streams live from her Twitch channel in cosplay, allowing her fans to get a full immersive experience, and see her talents from all angles.

In the past, we’ve seen the wrestling star recreate a huge range of characters from different media forms with fantastic accuracy, including Mortal Kombat’s Kitana, Overwatch’s D.Va, and Apex Legends’ Loba.

Zelina Vega regularly cosplays gaming characters like Apex Legends heroine Loba.
Instagram: Zelina Vega
Zelina Vega regularly cosplays gaming characters like Apex Legends heroine Loba.

This time, thanks to one of her fans choosing this cosplay via her Twitch sub board, Zelina cosplayed the character Makoto Kino a.k.a. Sailor Jupiter from the anime Sailor Moon.

Sailor Moon began airing as an anime in 1992, and has accumulated a huge following that still exists as strong as ever decades later. The series follows a series of superheroines, who defend the Earth against evil villains.

Zelina looks every bit the part of Sailor Jupiter in her cosplay. Her silk green pleated skirt perfectly mimics that classic Japanese style school uniform, and gives of the same vibrant aesthetic that both the original anime and manga did.

The white bodice cinched in at the waist, and is overlaid with a huge baby pink bow, fastened in the middle with a brooch that perfectly matches the jade green of her skirt.

Around her neck is a green choker with the all-important gold star stamped in the middle, and across her forehead she wears Sailor Jupiter’s classic tiara, a shimmering green stone right at the center.

Fans loved her take on the classic anime character, calling it “beautiful” and “awesome looking.” One commenter said “my literal idol. You make the perfect Jupiter,” and another gave their stamp of approval with “as a Sailor Moon fan I love this.”

As expected, Zelina has done a fantastic job with this cosplay, and fans can’t wait to see what universe she will dip into next. It’s also why she was nominated as one of our Cosplayers of the Year for the 2020 Dexerto Awards.