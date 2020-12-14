Cyberpunk 2077 cosplayer suits up with insane Judy Alvarez outfit - Dexerto

Cosplayer and clothing designer Anastasiya Dryomova has shared her spot-on portrayal of popular Cyberpunk 2077 character Judy Alvarez.

Eight years after it was first announced by CD Projekt Red, the highly-anticipated open-world game Cyberpunk 2077 has finally been released. Despite frustration over bugs and glitches, the game has largely been well-received by critics.

It’s also inspiring some incredible cosplay outfits, as the game’s cast of detailed and colorful characters are prime for recreation in real life. The latest show-stopping look comes from Ukrainian cosplayer Anastasiya Dryomova.

Anastasiya has cosplayed as several pop culture icons on her Instagram, from Sabrina Spellman in the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina to Daenerys in Game of Thrones, but her latest takes inspiration from Cyberpunk 2077 character Judy Alvarez.

Judy is Night City’s premier braindance technician, and has already become one of the most recognizable faces in Cyberpunk 2077. She’s also a member of the Moxes, a gang who have a no-nonsense attitude and punk-inspired outfits.

Read More: Best streamer reactions to Cyberpunk 2077

According to the game’s lore, the Moxes were founded in 2067 after the death of Elizabeth ‘Lizzie’ Borden, a night-club owner who defended her workers from violent clients, and they seek to carry on her legacy by offering protection to those who need it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anastasiya Dryomova🌙DRYOMA✨ (@anastasiya_dryomova)

With black leather overalls and dip-dyed green and pink hair, Anastasiya’s costume is a faithful recreation of Judy’s look. Even the tattoos, including several roses and the number 13, are on point.

She also teamed up with cosplay friend Pauly who dressed as an original Moxes member, and together with the help of neon lights in the background, they look like they’ve been ripped straight out of Night City.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anastasiya Dryomova🌙DRYOMA✨ (@anastasiya_dryomova)

Unsurprisingly, Anastasiya’s cosplay has gone down incredibly well with fans of CD Projekt Red’s latest release, with some of them pointing out that her photoshoot looks like a promotional image from the game.

“This is absolutely amazing. You’ve brought Judy to life,” wrote one commenter, while another added, “I just saw this on a Cyberpunk account and honestly, I thought it was promotional not a cosplay. Absolutely nailed it!”

Read More: Cyberpunk 2077 cosplayer tears up Night City as V

Anastasiya isn’t the only fan who’s tried out a Moxes look; cosplayer Angie delivered her original take on a member of the Night City gang dressed in sharp spikes, military accessories, a large pistol, and even a pair of neon Nike Air Prestos.

For the latest Cyberpunk 2077 cosplays, news and guides make sure you visit our dedicated Cyberpunk 2077 hub.