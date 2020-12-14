 Cyberpunk 2077 cosplayer suits up with insane Judy Alvarez outfit - Dexerto
Logo
Cosplay

Cyberpunk 2077 cosplayer suits up with insane Judy Alvarez outfit

Published: 14/Dec/2020 12:43

by Daniel Megarry
Cyberpunk 2077 Judy cosplay
CD Projekt RED / Instagram @anastasiya_dryomova

Share

CyberPunk 2077

Cosplayer and clothing designer Anastasiya Dryomova has shared her spot-on portrayal of popular Cyberpunk 2077 character Judy Alvarez.

Eight years after it was first announced by CD Projekt Red, the highly-anticipated open-world game Cyberpunk 2077 has finally been released. Despite frustration over bugs and glitches, the game has largely been well-received by critics.

It’s also inspiring some incredible cosplay outfits, as the game’s cast of detailed and colorful characters are prime for recreation in real life. The latest show-stopping look comes from Ukrainian cosplayer Anastasiya Dryomova.

Cyberpunk 2077 Judy Alvarez
CD Projekt RED
Judy Alvarez is one of the most popular NPCs in Cyberpunk 2077

Anastasiya has cosplayed as several pop culture icons on her Instagram, from Sabrina Spellman in the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina to Daenerys in Game of Thrones, but her latest takes inspiration from Cyberpunk 2077 character Judy Alvarez.

Judy is Night City’s premier braindance technician, and has already become one of the most recognizable faces in Cyberpunk 2077. She’s also a member of the Moxes, a gang who have a no-nonsense attitude and punk-inspired outfits.

According to the game’s lore, the Moxes were founded in 2067 after the death of Elizabeth ‘Lizzie’ Borden, a night-club owner who defended her workers from violent clients, and they seek to carry on her legacy by offering protection to those who need it.

With black leather overalls and dip-dyed green and pink hair, Anastasiya’s costume is a faithful recreation of Judy’s look. Even the tattoos, including several roses and the number 13, are on point.

She also teamed up with cosplay friend Pauly who dressed as an original Moxes member, and together with the help of neon lights in the background, they look like they’ve been ripped straight out of Night City.

Unsurprisingly, Anastasiya’s cosplay has gone down incredibly well with fans of CD Projekt Red’s latest release, with some of them pointing out that her photoshoot looks like a promotional image from the game.

“This is absolutely amazing. You’ve brought Judy to life,” wrote one commenter, while another added, “I just saw this on a Cyberpunk account and honestly, I thought it was promotional not a cosplay. Absolutely nailed it!”

Anastasiya isn’t the only fan who’s tried out a Moxes look; cosplayer Angie delivered her original take on a member of the Night City gang dressed in sharp spikes, military accessories, a large pistol, and even a pair of neon Nike Air Prestos.

For the latest Cyberpunk 2077 cosplays, news and guides make sure you visit our dedicated Cyberpunk 2077 hub.

Cosplay

My Hero Academia cosplayer burns bright as fiery female Shoto Todoroki

Published: 14/Dec/2020 7:22

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Shoot Todoroki My hero academia cosplay
Kiyekuu / Viz Media

Share

My Hero Academia

Shoto Todoroki is a popular choice among My Hero Academia cosplayers for many reasons, but one fan went above and beyond and managed to bring him to life with a female twist.

My Hero Academia fans love that the show revolves around many incredible characters, even if the main focus is often on Izuku Midoriya. But while they’re all special in their own way, it’s hard to name one more universally loved than Shoto Todoroki.

It’s not because he’s the youngest son of Enji Todoroki, better known as Endeavour, who is introduced as the second-highest ranked hero after All Might. Instead, it’s because he changed from someone who was cold and detached to a caring and kind classmate.

Plus, the fact his quirk, Half-Cold Half-Hot, lets him control fire and ice makes him one of the coolest characters in the series. There’s something special about being able to control the elements, especially two at once.

Interestingly, he also bears a striking resemblance to Prince Zuko from Avatar: The Last Airbender. The two of them both had to overcome personal hardship and have visible burn scars on their face.

Shoot Todoroki My hero academia cosplay
Viz Media
Shoot Todoroki is one of the most popular characters in My Hero Academia.

Kiyekuu is a popular cosplayer who set the internet on fire when she posted a picture of herself cosplaying Shoto Todoroki on Instagram. What sets it apart from the rest is the fact it’s a genderbend.

“I am so proud with how my [Shoto Todoroki] genderbend cosplay came out,” she said. “This is from the anime My Hero Academia! Two genderbend cosplays within a week? Holy! I hope you guys are enjoying the new cosplays as much as I am.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kiyekuu (@kiyekuu)

The outfit itself is simple enough, but it still looks great. The true quality, however, lies in the hair and make-up. Kiyekuu absolutely nailed the shades of white and red in her hair as well as the brown and green in her eyes.

Cosplayers are often graded on how elaborate the outfit is. But sometimes simpler can be better, and the true art lies in how closely the person resembles the character.

If they’re able to overcome obstacles like a genderbend, then they deserve all the praise.