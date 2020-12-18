 Shroud explains why Cyberpunk 2077 is the best single-player game ever - Dexerto
Logo
Cyberpunk 2077

Shroud explains why Cyberpunk 2077 is the best single-player game ever

Published: 18/Dec/2020 0:57

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Shroud Cyberpunk 2077 Best Game Of All Time
CD Projekt Red / Shroud

Share

shroud

Shroud enjoyed his first Cyberpunk 2077 playthrough so much, he described it as the best single-player game of all time due to its depth, but he offered some constructive criticism too.

Cyberpunk 2077 has had mixed reactions since its release. The gaming community has been particularly incensed by the game’s performance issues on PS4 and Xbox One consoles.

However, players on next-gen consoles and high-end PCs have had a relatively smooth ride, especially since bugs and crashes have been fixed. It still needs more work, but it’s lived up to the hype for the most part.

Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek finished his first playthrough, and he thoroughly enjoyed the game. In fact, he described it as the “best single-player game of all time” based on his experience, although he pinpointed some areas for improvement.

Shroud Cyberpunk 2077 Best Game Of All Time
Shroud
Shroud thinks Cyberpunk 2077 is the best single-player game of all time.

“Best single-player game of all time? From what I experienced, absolutely,” he said. “I feel like it’s only going to get better too. Once the experience gets smooth and once I get to see other playthroughs and try other characters and stuff.”

“I think… the best [part of the] experience… was the sheer scale and decisions truly affecting your actions and outcomes and stuff like that,” he said. “I think that’s what they were going for.”

“Being able to do one thing and then seeing the result change in different ways. It’s just the depth. They went all the way with it in terms of what you can do and say.”

Shroud Cyberpunk 2077 Best Game Of All Time
Shroud
Decisions in Cyberpunk 2077 help shape the narrative of the story.

However, that doesn’t mean he thinks it’s perfect. In his mind, Cyberpunk 2077’s two most significant flaws are the fact it has a definitive ending and that random citizens and NPCs lack personality and meaning.   

“The only thing that I wish was a little bit different was I wish there was a way to continue. Like, the end wasn’t the end. But that ruins the whole point of the story, right? The whole meaningful part of everything is for it to end.”

“Another thing that could have been better… is random characters,” he said. “A game like Red Dead Redemption 2… made you feel like… every character… not just main characters, just any person that you see in the world felt very real,” he said.

“In [Cyberpunk 2077], it felt like the people that you see in the world… they’re meaningless. There’s no point to them. They’re just there to fill some space,” he said. “The only characters that mattered were… the main characters.

Segment begins at 7:15

Not everyone will agree with shroud. After all, Cyberpunk 2077 is the game everyone loves to hate at the moment, although some of the criticism is warranted.

Still, he was excited about it for a long time and is adamant that it lived up to the hype. He plans on doing more playthroughs as time goes on and seeing everything the game has to offer.

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 player wins race thanks to hilarious bug

Published: 17/Dec/2020 14:24

by James Busby
CD Projekt

Share

Cyberpunk 2077 is no stranger to numerous glitches and despite receiving a hefty day one patch, players continue to experience all kinds of weird and wacky scenarios. However, one player ended up having the race of his life thanks to one hilarious bug. 

The vast, open world of Cyberpunk’s Night City is absolutely brimming with all kinds of colorful characters, futuristic weaponry, and exciting side quests that you can discover. While CD Projekt Red’s latest endeavor isn’t without its flaws, there have been a number of bugs that have proved to be incredibly comedic in their nature.

From shroud losing his character’s head to horrifying visual oddities, there always seems to be a new discovery to be made. Certain Cyberpunk 2077 bugs have been known to impact gameplay in a negative way, often forcing players to reload their save or abandon a quest entirely. However, one determined player refused to let the game get the better of him. 

A driverless win

Johnny Silverhands Porsche 911 Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt
It turns out you don’t always need a car to win a race.

When bugs arise at pivotal points in a quest, it can often prove frustrating, particularly if you have to start from the very beginning. This wasn’t the case for Reddit user, BattleScones. In fact, failure was never an option. No, this Cyberpunk player is about to have the race of his life. 

Upon selecting the Beast in Me: Santo Domingo quest, BattleScones can be seen heading over to his car. Everything looks normal as all the racers are all lined up ready to begin. However,  BattleScones quickly realizes that this race is going to be far from easy. 

“Why can’t I get in my car, what the f***k?! Why can’t I get in the car?” he shouts as he frantically tries to open the car’s door. However, the button prompt to open the door doesn’t appear and the race announcer begins to do the countdown. 

Instead of reloading his save, BattleScones quickly jumps onto the roof of one of the cars in front of him. “I’m still going to win this race,” he triumphantly cries. The car begins to accelerate and the carless player starts his journey to second place. 

As Battescones frantically looks around, he witnesses everything from a flying bike to numerous car collisions. Even a Delamain cab makes its way into the race and smashes into the player’s car. “What?! Is that a Delamain Car? What the hell, that’s a Delamain car. Just a random bot – GLaDOS is coming.”

Upon finally reaching the finish line and taking first place, BattleScones began to fight back the laughter. The player seemingly couldn’t believe what had just happened, “I won, I won!” he cried, which was quickly followed up by “Why is everything in this game busted, nothing ever works…This game is cooked, it’s so bad. I love it.”

Well, it’s certainly one of the most comedic ways we’ve seen a player win a race in Cyberpunk 2077. 