Cyberpunk 2077 cosplayer tears up Night City as V

Published: 10/Dec/2020 18:48 Updated: 10/Dec/2020 18:49

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Cyberpunk 2077 female V next to cosplayer.
CD Projekt Red / Instagram: @brutalcute

A Cyberpunk 2077 cosplayer caused a stir on Instagram after showcasing their incredible true-to-life take on protagonist V.

Perhaps one of the most anticipated games of all time, Cyberpunk 2077 finally made its debut on December 10 after initially being announced by CD Projekt Red back in 2012.

A prolific cosplayer celebrated its launch by bringing the title’s main protagonist V to life. The talented artist look so much like the heroine, it’s almost as if she’s hacked her way out of the screen and into real life.

Screenshot of Cyberpunk 2077 protagonist V.
CD Projekt Red
Players can create their own protagonist in Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 cosplayer wows as real-life V

The game’s story takes place in the futuristic Night City, where players control V. The open-world RPG lets you customize the protagonist to your heart’s content.

Prolific cosplayer Darina ‘brutalcute’ Rarog made waves on social media after revealing their epic costume of the CD Projekt Red character. Photographer ‘street_invader’ captured the artist leaning against a motorcycle next to her sci-fi katana.

The life-size prop weapon was created by ‘krechet_workshop’ and is so accurate that it looks as if it came directly out of the open-world title. The incredible photo could easily be mistaken for an official screenshot with all of its astonishing details.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Darina Rarog (@brutalcute)

Darina gave viewers a closer look at the costume in another shot while wielding a pistol. They absolutely nailed the protagonist’s signature outfit, even including the orange lights that line the back of the collar. The model also faithfully mirrored the Cyberpunk hairstyle, parting the red locks to the side while leaving the left side of their head shaved.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Darina Rarog (@brutalcute)

After nearly a decade of waiting, players finally got their hands on Cyberpunk 2077 on December 10. The CD Projekt Red release was met with widespread praise and critical acclaim.

Those that wants to jump into Night City can do so now on their PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. Although the true next-gen patch for consoles won’t come out until 2021.

Borderlands 3 cosplayer explodes into action as real life Tiny Tina

Published: 9/Dec/2020 19:24 Updated: 9/Dec/2020 23:51

by Brent Koepp
Gearbox Software / Instagram: @labinnak

A Borderlands 3 cosplayer made shockwaves on Instagram after sharing her explosive transformation into fierce heroine Tiny Tina.

Borderlands 3 made its groundbreaking debut in 2009, and has since grown into one of the most popular series in the world. The first game was so well received that it’s often credited for kicking off the “looter-shooter” genre.

A talented cosplayer celebrated the game’s vibrant cast of characters by bringing Tiny Tina to life. The artist looks so much like her that it’s almost as if she has blasted her way out of the screen.

Screenshot of Tiny Tina in Borderlands 3.
Gearbox Software
The popular Borderlands 2 character returned for the third title in 2019.

Borderlands 3 cosplayer becomes real life Tiny Tina

Players were first introduced to Tiny Tina in the series’ sequel title which made its debut in 2012. Her zany and over the top personality made her a standout character in the story and a big hit with fans.

Cosplayer ‘labinnak‘ made waves on Instagram when she shared her insanely accurate costume. The artist brought the NPC’s look from Borderlands 3 to life.

Labinnak posed as the demolition expert on her social media and faithfully recreated her signature outfit, which includes a makeshift chest armor to protect herself from explosions.

The cosplayer also perfectly captured the game’s cel-shaded art style by cleverly using makeup and face paint. Even more impressive is that she manages to mirror the same style for her armor, such as the character’s iconic bunny ears headpiece which she wears above her eyes.

In another post on Instagram, Labinnak showed off her Tiny Tina costume from Borderlands 2. Incredibly, she was able to depict the heroine’s rabbit mask, which even lights up just like in the FPS.

Despite the sequel being a massive hit in sales and popularity, players had to wait close to seven years until they got a third release in the mainline story.

Fans of the looter-shooter are in luck as Borderlands 3 actually has a next-gen patch available now. The FPS look and runs gorgeous on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.