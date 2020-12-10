Cyberpunk 2077 cosplayer tears up Night City as V

A Cyberpunk 2077 cosplayer caused a stir on Instagram after showcasing their incredible true-to-life take on protagonist V.

Perhaps one of the most anticipated games of all time, Cyberpunk 2077 finally made its debut on December 10 after initially being announced by CD Projekt Red back in 2012.

A prolific cosplayer celebrated its launch by bringing the title’s main protagonist V to life. The talented artist look so much like the heroine, it’s almost as if she’s hacked her way out of the screen and into real life.

Cyberpunk 2077 cosplayer wows as real-life V

The game’s story takes place in the futuristic Night City, where players control V. The open-world RPG lets you customize the protagonist to your heart’s content.

Prolific cosplayer Darina ‘brutalcute’ Rarog made waves on social media after revealing their epic costume of the CD Projekt Red character. Photographer ‘street_invader’ captured the artist leaning against a motorcycle next to her sci-fi katana.

The life-size prop weapon was created by ‘krechet_workshop’ and is so accurate that it looks as if it came directly out of the open-world title. The incredible photo could easily be mistaken for an official screenshot with all of its astonishing details.

Darina gave viewers a closer look at the costume in another shot while wielding a pistol. They absolutely nailed the protagonist’s signature outfit, even including the orange lights that line the back of the collar. The model also faithfully mirrored the Cyberpunk hairstyle, parting the red locks to the side while leaving the left side of their head shaved.

After nearly a decade of waiting, players finally got their hands on Cyberpunk 2077 on December 10. The CD Projekt Red release was met with widespread praise and critical acclaim.

Those that wants to jump into Night City can do so now on their PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. Although the true next-gen patch for consoles won’t come out until 2021.