Logo
Cyberpunk 2077

Sony removes Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store, now accepting refunds

Published: 18/Dec/2020 1:22

by Andrew Amos
CD PROJEKT RED / Sony

Share

Sony has taken the drastic step of removing Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store after the game’s buggy release on last-gen consoles, and will be honoring any refunds from players who have already purchased the game.

The plug has finally been pulled on Cyberpunk 2077. While the PC release and those playing on PS5 and Xbox Series X next-gen consoles have had an almost seamless experience, PS4 and Xbox One owners have fared less well.

With the game not meeting Sony’s expectations of the PlayStation Store, they’ve taken the game off sale, and are now accepting player refunds in an unprecedented move.

“SIE [Sony Interactive Entertainment] strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store. SIE will also be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice,” they said in a December 17 statement.

“Once we have confirmed that you purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store, we will begin processing your refund. Please note that completion of the refund may vary based on your payment method and financial institution.”

Microsoft is yet to make the same move for Xbox One players. PS4 players can lodge a refund request here.

More to come…

Cyberpunk 2077

Shroud explains why Cyberpunk 2077 is the best single-player game ever

Published: 18/Dec/2020 0:57

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Shroud Cyberpunk 2077 Best Game Of All Time
CD Projekt Red / Shroud

Share

shroud

Shroud enjoyed his first Cyberpunk 2077 playthrough so much, he described it as the best single-player game of all time due to its depth, but he offered some constructive criticism too.

Cyberpunk 2077 has had mixed reactions since its release. The gaming community has been particularly incensed by the game’s performance issues on PS4 and Xbox One consoles.

However, players on next-gen consoles and high-end PCs have had a relatively smooth ride, especially since bugs and crashes have been fixed. It still needs more work, but it’s lived up to the hype for the most part.

Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek finished his first playthrough, and he thoroughly enjoyed the game. In fact, he described it as the “best single-player game of all time” based on his experience, although he pinpointed some areas for improvement.

Shroud Cyberpunk 2077 Best Game Of All Time
Shroud
Shroud thinks Cyberpunk 2077 is the best single-player game of all time.

“Best single-player game of all time? From what I experienced, absolutely,” he said. “I feel like it’s only going to get better too. Once the experience gets smooth and once I get to see other playthroughs and try other characters and stuff.”

“I think… the best [part of the] experience… was the sheer scale and decisions truly affecting your actions and outcomes and stuff like that,” he said. “I think that’s what they were going for.”

“Being able to do one thing and then seeing the result change in different ways. It’s just the depth. They went all the way with it in terms of what you can do and say.”

Shroud Cyberpunk 2077 Best Game Of All Time
Shroud
Decisions in Cyberpunk 2077 help shape the narrative of the story.

However, that doesn’t mean he thinks it’s perfect. In his mind, Cyberpunk 2077’s two most significant flaws are the fact it has a definitive ending and that random citizens and NPCs lack personality and meaning.   

“The only thing that I wish was a little bit different was I wish there was a way to continue. Like, the end wasn’t the end. But that ruins the whole point of the story, right? The whole meaningful part of everything is for it to end.”

“Another thing that could have been better… is random characters,” he said. “A game like Red Dead Redemption 2… made you feel like… every character… not just main characters, just any person that you see in the world felt very real,” he said.

“In [Cyberpunk 2077], it felt like the people that you see in the world… they’re meaningless. There’s no point to them. They’re just there to fill some space,” he said. “The only characters that mattered were… the main characters.

Segment begins at 7:15

Not everyone will agree with shroud. After all, Cyberpunk 2077 is the game everyone loves to hate at the moment, although some of the criticism is warranted.

Still, he was excited about it for a long time and is adamant that it lived up to the hype. He plans on doing more playthroughs as time goes on and seeing everything the game has to offer.