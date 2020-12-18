Sony removes Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store, now accepting refunds

Sony has taken the drastic step of removing Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store after the game’s buggy release on last-gen consoles, and will be honoring any refunds from players who have already purchased the game.
The plug has finally been pulled on Cyberpunk 2077. While the PC release and those playing on PS5 and Xbox Series X next-gen consoles have had an almost seamless experience, PS4 and Xbox One owners have fared less well.
With the game not meeting Sony’s expectations of the PlayStation Store, they’ve taken the game off sale, and are now accepting player refunds in an unprecedented move.
“SIE [Sony Interactive Entertainment] strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store. SIE will also be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice,” they said in a December 17 statement.
“Once we have confirmed that you purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store, we will begin processing your refund. Please note that completion of the refund may vary based on your payment method and financial institution.”
Microsoft is yet to make the same move for Xbox One players. PS4 players can lodge a refund request here.
