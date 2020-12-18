Sony removes Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store, now accepting refunds

Shroud enjoyed his first Cyberpunk 2077 playthrough so much, he described it as the best single-player game of all time due to its depth, but he offered some constructive criticism too.

Cyberpunk 2077 has had mixed reactions since its release. The gaming community has been particularly incensed by the game’s performance issues on PS4 and Xbox One consoles.

However, players on next-gen consoles and high-end PCs have had a relatively smooth ride, especially since bugs and crashes have been fixed. It still needs more work, but it’s lived up to the hype for the most part.

Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek finished his first playthrough, and he thoroughly enjoyed the game. In fact, he described it as the “best single-player game of all time” based on his experience, although he pinpointed some areas for improvement.

“Best single-player game of all time? From what I experienced, absolutely,” he said. “I feel like it’s only going to get better too. Once the experience gets smooth and once I get to see other playthroughs and try other characters and stuff.”

“I think… the best [part of the] experience… was the sheer scale and decisions truly affecting your actions and outcomes and stuff like that,” he said. “I think that’s what they were going for.”

“Being able to do one thing and then seeing the result change in different ways. It’s just the depth. They went all the way with it in terms of what you can do and say.”

However, that doesn’t mean he thinks it’s perfect. In his mind, Cyberpunk 2077’s two most significant flaws are the fact it has a definitive ending and that random citizens and NPCs lack personality and meaning.

“The only thing that I wish was a little bit different was I wish there was a way to continue. Like, the end wasn’t the end. But that ruins the whole point of the story, right? The whole meaningful part of everything is for it to end.”

“Another thing that could have been better… is random characters,” he said. “A game like Red Dead Redemption 2… made you feel like… every character… not just main characters, just any person that you see in the world felt very real,” he said.

“In [Cyberpunk 2077], it felt like the people that you see in the world… they’re meaningless. There’s no point to them. They’re just there to fill some space,” he said. “The only characters that mattered were… the main characters.

Segment begins at 7:15

Not everyone will agree with shroud. After all, Cyberpunk 2077 is the game everyone loves to hate at the moment, although some of the criticism is warranted.

Still, he was excited about it for a long time and is adamant that it lived up to the hype. He plans on doing more playthroughs as time goes on and seeing everything the game has to offer.