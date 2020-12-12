Cyberpunk 2077 players want major fixes after buggy release - Dexerto

Cyberpunk 2077 is breaking records and generating critical acclaim despite its imperfections, and the community is generally happy with it too, but they still want some things fixed. Here are the top five issues players hope will be addressed soon.

Cyberpunk 2077 has lived up to expectations in many ways and deserves all the praise it’s getting. However, it’s far from perfect and deserves all the criticism too.

But where should CDPR begin? The community has come up with an extensive list of issues and discussed which ones should be a top priority. Here are the five that keep popping up.

Cyberpunk 2077’s loot system is flawed

Cyberpunk 2077’s loot system leaves a lot to be desired. It has a good variety of gear and weapons. They even have different manufactures and styles, which adds a sense of customization.

However, it all becomes redundant too quickly. You’re bombarded with slightly better upgrades in almost every mission. Just when you’re starting to enjoy a specific weapon or outfit, it becomes inferior to something else.

The community hoped they’d be able to establish a sense of attachment and connection to armor and weapons. It could be anything from unique attachments and customization options to an engraved name. Instead, they need to replace them every couple of minutes.

Cyberpunk 2077 lacks a reliable cover system

Cyberpunk 2077’s cover system works well enough, but it’s far from perfect. Players can hide behind almost anything and peep over or lean around corners while aiming down the sights.

However, it’s not very reliable and often leaves players exposed. The community has become increasingly frustrated with taking damage and even dying when taking cover. Nobody expects to be completely safe, but they shouldn’t be too vulnerable either.

Cyberpunk 2077’s wanted system is underdeveloped

Cyberpunk 2077’s wanted system pales compared to what players are used to in Grand Theft Auto V. If a player commits a crime around witnesses, they receive a notification that a warrant is out for their arrest.

However, shortly after, police officers proceed to spawn out of nowhere. Then, all you need to do is move one block away, and they disappear in no time. It doesn’t even matter how serious your crime is or how many you’ve committed.

The community hopes the wanted system will be fixed, at least to the point where it makes sense. It’s far too easy to get away with dirty deeds, and police officers almost have no presence at all.

Skills and weapon mods aren’t very useful

Cyberpunk 2077’s skill trees and weapon mods look good enough on the surface. However, if you look at the numbers, they don’t offer much other than slight combat improvements.

Some of the physical skills are decent, like increased health, stamina, and the ability to regenerate out of combat. The stealth ones aren’t too bad either. But everything else, including weapon mods, doesn’t offer much beyond a slight damage increase.

It’s not the worst system by any means, but the community is a little disappointed in the lack of impact it has. Fortunately, it’s nothing a couple of tweaks and improvements can’t fix.

V’s personality is the same regardless of decisions

Last but not least, Cyberpunk 2077 players feel like there aren’t enough in-game choices and decisions to make their V stand out from the rest. It feels like the same character with the same personality no matter what you do.

Of course, different responses and decisions do shape mission endings and potential outcomes. There’s no denying that. However, players thought they’d be able to develop more of a persona based on their decisions.

The community hopes that subsequent patches or even additional content in the DLC’s will fix this issue.

Cyberpunk 2077 isn’t the crisp and perfect game the community hoped it would be, but that doesn’t mean it’ll be that way forever. The developers will undoubtedly work hard to get it up to scratch.

But until that happens, players need to voice their concerns and bring them to the attention of others.