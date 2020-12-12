 Cyberpunk 2077 players want major fixes after buggy release - Dexerto
Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 players want major fixes after buggy release

Published: 12/Dec/2020 1:37

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Cyberpunk 2077 is breaking records and generating critical acclaim despite its imperfections, and the community is generally happy with it too, but they still want some things fixed. Here are the top five issues players hope will be addressed soon.

Cyberpunk 2077 has lived up to expectations in many ways and deserves all the praise it’s getting. However, it’s far from perfect and deserves all the criticism too.

But where should CDPR begin? The community has come up with an extensive list of issues and discussed which ones should be a top priority. Here are the five that keep popping up.

Cyberpunk 2077’s loot system is flawed

Cyberpunk 2077’s loot system leaves a lot to be desired. It has a good variety of gear and weapons. They even have different manufactures and styles, which adds a sense of customization. 

However, it all becomes redundant too quickly. You’re bombarded with slightly better upgrades in almost every mission. Just when you’re starting to enjoy a specific weapon or outfit, it becomes inferior to something else.

The community hoped they’d be able to establish a sense of attachment and connection to armor and weapons. It could be anything from unique attachments and customization options to an engraved name. Instead, they need to replace them every couple of minutes.

Cyberpunk 2077 lacks a reliable cover system

Cyberpunk 2077’s cover system works well enough, but it’s far from perfect. Players can hide behind almost anything and peep over or lean around corners while aiming down the sights.

However, it’s not very reliable and often leaves players exposed. The community has become increasingly frustrated with taking damage and even dying when taking cover. Nobody expects to be completely safe, but they shouldn’t be too vulnerable either.

Cyberpunk 2077’s wanted system is underdeveloped

Cyberpunk 2077’s wanted system pales compared to what players are used to in Grand Theft Auto V.  If a player commits a crime around witnesses, they receive a notification that a warrant is out for their arrest. 

However, shortly after, police officers proceed to spawn out of nowhere. Then, all you need to do is move one block away, and they disappear in no time. It doesn’t even matter how serious your crime is or how many you’ve committed.

The community hopes the wanted system will be fixed, at least to the point where it makes sense. It’s far too easy to get away with dirty deeds, and police officers almost have no presence at all.

Skills and weapon mods aren’t very useful

Cyberpunk 2077’s skill trees and weapon mods look good enough on the surface. However, if you look at the numbers, they don’t offer much other than slight combat improvements.

Some of the physical skills are decent, like increased health, stamina, and the ability to regenerate out of combat. The stealth ones aren’t too bad either. But everything else, including weapon mods, doesn’t offer much beyond a slight damage increase.

It’s not the worst system by any means, but the community is a little disappointed in the lack of impact it has. Fortunately, it’s nothing a couple of tweaks and improvements can’t fix.

V’s personality is the same regardless of decisions

Last but not least, Cyberpunk 2077 players feel like there aren’t enough in-game choices and decisions to make their V stand out from the rest. It feels like the same character with the same personality no matter what you do.

Of course, different responses and decisions do shape mission endings and potential outcomes. There’s no denying that. However, players thought they’d be able to develop more of a persona based on their decisions.

The community hopes that subsequent patches or even additional content in the DLC’s will fix this issue.

Cyberpunk 2077 isn’t the crisp and perfect game the community hoped it would be, but that doesn’t mean it’ll be that way forever. The developers will undoubtedly work hard to get it up to scratch.

But until that happens, players need to voice their concerns and bring them to the attention of others.

New Cyberpunk 2077 update fixes bugs and crashes on PC & console

Published: 11/Dec/2020 23:01

by Tanner Pierce
CD Projekt Red has released one of the first major patches for Cyberpunk 2077 since launch and it fixes a ton of glitches associated with the game, including a number of visual bugs, crashes, and more on both PC and PlayStation & Xbox consoles.

Cyberpunk 2077’s bugs are one of the biggest talking points in the gaming world right now. It ended up releasing with a ton of glitches on PC and even more on console, with some players reporting bad textures, horrible framerate, and tons of crashes on the latter.

Now, CD Projekt Red has gone ahead and finally released the first patch for the game since launch, nearly a day after it was originally released to the world and, as expected, there’s a ton to unpack in this hefty 17 GB update (at least on PS4). Here’s what you need to know.

Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.04 changes

Cyberpunk 2077 update 1.04 is live on PC, PS4, and Xbox.

While CD Projekt Red is calling this a “hotfix”, you still have to physically download a patch, which is cumbersome to say the least. That being said, it seems to solve a few major problems, so it’s hard to complain.

While fixes to stability and crashes in normal games is usually not worth mentioning, in Cyberpunk’s case it’s one of the biggest changes, considering how often it actually does crash and how unstable it is. While no specific crashes or stability problems were mentioned, the fact that at least some of them have been fixed is great to hear.

In addition, a number of different visual bugs were also fixed, which was another major problem plaguing the game. Vehicle pop-ins have been improved and certain NPC animations were also fixed.

Finally, while the PC version of the patch got a specific but small settings fix, the PS4/Xbox version got some texture improvements on reflections, which helps the game’s overall visual fidelity on those platforms.

Of course, that’s not all that got changed. Numerous quests got bugs fixed in them as well, which should lead to an overall better experience. Hopefully it’s not too much longer before the next patch comes out, as the game needs it.

CD Projekt Red’s official notes follow:

Quests

  • Fixed an issue with completing the final objective in Gig: Freedom of the Press.
  • Fixed an issue with starting conversation with Johnny at the end in Life During Wartime.
  • Corrected a rare issue with NPCs no longer calling V if A Like Supreme quest was abandoned mid-way.
  • Fixed an issue with Nix not going into his default state in Spellbound and KOLD MIRAGE.
  • Fixed issues blocking progress in I Fought The Law if the quest area is left.
  • Fixed inability to find Delamain in Epistrophy.
  • Fixed issues related to remaining in the second phase of the quest after finishing Pacifica fight with Ozob if played after Finals.
  • Fixed an issue with Nomads no longer present if V leaves the quest area mid-combat in With a Little Help from My Friends/Queen of the Highway.
  • Adjusted mappings and re-enabled quest tracker in M’ap Tann Pèlen/I Walk the Line/Transmission.
  • Fixed constraints on freedom to get up and sit down if neither blueline condition is met in Violence.
  • Fixed issues with time and space resulting from leaving the quest area or abandoning the quest in Following the River.
  • Fixed an issue with conversation with Johnny not starting after leaving the hotel in Tapeworm.
  • Fixed an issue with quest being blocked upon leaving the quest area before climbing the hill in Following the River.
  • Fixed the objective “Go into booth 9” not completing if the room’s entered too fast in Automatic Love.
  • Fixed Jackie’s issues with sitting still in The Ripperdoc.
  • Other quest fixes

Gameplay

  • Fixed the preview in weapon crafting.

Visual

  • Reduced vehicle appearance pop-in.
  • Speeded up switching first person perspective to third person perspective in a vehicle.
  • Fixed issues with animations missing from important quest NPCs during cinematics.

Performance & Stability

  • Improved stability, including various crash fixes.

Miscellaneous

  • Modified the flashing effect on braindances to reduce the risk of inducing epileptic symptoms. The effect has been smoothed out and the flashes reduced in frequency and magnitude.
  • Removed copyrighted songs incorrectly present in the game with “Disable Copyrighted Music” feature toggled on.

PC-specific

  • Switching language to default in the in-game settings now correctly sets it to the language of your Steam client.

Console-specific

  • Improved reflections quality on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 to eliminate the smudge effect.
  • Fixed “The Wasteland” achievement being stuck on 97% after completing all relevant missions in The Badlands on Xbox.
  • Fixed an issue with missing PT-BR VO for Xbox players in Americas.