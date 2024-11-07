Cyberpunk 2077 directory: Quick links to all our tips & guides

Cyberpunk 2077 directory: Quick links to all our tips & guidesDexerto
Whether you’re looking to be the best Netrunner in Night City or simply have the fastest cars, here are all of Dexerto’s Cyberpunk 2077 guides in one place.
Cyberpunk had a very mixed reception at launch, with our Australia team’s editor Brad Norton praising its ambition but calling out its “jarring flaws” in his review. However, things only got better as time went on and 2023’s Phantom Liberty expansion had glowing reviews with us giving it the full 5/5 stars.
After exploring everything you can do in Night City and the Badlands, our team of experts has put together a comprehensive list of guides to help you with everything you need to know.
Cyberpunk 2077 guides
- How long was Cyberpunk 2077 in development?
- Where to get Rebecca’s shotgun
- How to get Gorilla Arms
- How to use Radioport to listen to music
- NCART metro locations & how to use
- Every piece of Cyberware and what they do
- All skills and how to level them up
- How to enable cross-progression on PlayStation, Xbox, & PC
- How to claim Witcher 3 rewards
- How to solve Breach Protocol hacking puzzles
- Romance guide: How to date Panam, Judy, Lizzy Wizzy & more
- Every character class and what they do
- Build classes explained
- How to get Thermal Katana (Errata)
- Best Cyberpunk 2077 builds
- How to enable DLSS 3.5
- All endings and how to unlock them
- 7 games like Cyberpunk 2077 you should play
Vehicles
- Cyberpunk 2077 ultimate car guide: Car classes, horsepower, specs
- How to get Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet
- How to get Rayfield Caliburn for free
- How to change Rayfield car colors
- How to get the best weaponized car for free
- How to shoot while driving
Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty guides
- Should you start a new Cyberpunk 2077 playthrough for Phantom Liberty?
- Should you finish Cyberpunk 2077 before Phantom Liberty?
- How to start Phantom Liberty story
- All new weapons
- How to respec
- Every achievement & trophy
- New Perks in Phantom Liberty
- All Relic Skills explained
- What is the max level?
- All new characters & voice actors in Phantom Liberty
- Who are the Barghest Faction?
- Is there New Game Plus?
- All hidden Easter Eggs
- How to get free Cyberware mods
- How to enter Capitan Caliente restaurant
- Difficulty settings explained
- Best builds for Phantom Liberty
- All endings explained & how to get them
- How to get secret ending
Meet our Team
Our team played a ton of Cyberpunk 2077 at launch and scoured Night City and the Badlands to find everything to help you navigate the world:
Whether it’s the best skills to upgrade, how to find rare items including the fastest cars, or how to unlock secret endings and easter eggs, there’s nothing our team of experts don’t know about Night City. A sequel is in the works and you can be sure they’ll be playing and creating expert guides to help you out.
