Cyberpunk 2077

Best streamer reactions to Cyberpunk 2077: Dr Disrespect, shroud, more

Published: 12/Dec/2020 20:41

by Julian Young
shroud / Dr Disrespect / xQc

As expected, Cyberpunk 2077 has taken the gaming community by storm, and with a few play sessions under their belts, top content creators are sharing their first impressions of the highly-anticipated title.

Eight years after its original announcement, CD Projekt Red’s new title Cyberpunk 2077 finally made its debut on December 10.

The game demolished previous records for sales and viewership, breaking 1 million viewers on Twitch, 1 million concurrent players on Steam, and beat out World of Warcraft: Shadowlands as the fastest-selling PC game in history.

Jumping on the game’s hype train, many content creators started sharing their playthroughs as soon as the game released. After a few days in the world of Night City, many top content creators have issued their verdicts on whether one of the most highly anticipated games ever has lived up to the hype.

Dr Disrespect’s thoughts on Cyberpunk 2077

Dr Disrespect was interested in Cyberpunk 2077 long before its release and shared several Cyberpunk 2077 mash-up tweets in the days before the game’s release. After getting his hands on the game, the Two-Time shared his thoughts via Twitter and YouTube.

At the end of his first play session, the Doc praised the title, displaying a thumbs-up while saying “We just went on a hell of a ride, man. Huh? What a ride!”

Cohh Carnage’s thoughts on Cyberpunk 2077

A long-time fan of RPGs – and of Cyberpunk 2077 – Cohh Carnage shared his initial thoughts on Twitter after getting hands-on with the game. With feedback like “SO. FREAKIN’. GOOD! Just LOVING it!” Cohh did not hold back from heaping his praises on CDPR’s new title.

One of several content creators with an in-game character voiced and modeled after him, Cohh has been deeply-involved with Cyberpunk 2077 prior to its release. It appears the game is living up to his high expectations.

shroud’s thoughts on Cyberpunk 2077

Another superstar streamer looking forward to Cyberpunk 2077’s release, shroud shared his thoughts on the game after completing his first playthrough.

“Like I wanna play again right now, you know?” he said as the credits began to roll. “I thought it was f**king incredible. It definitely had some immersion-breaking bugs, but, it’s f**king awesome. I thought it was really f**king good, honestly.”

Despite the technical issues the game has faced after release, it looks like shroud had nothing but good things to say about his first time in Night City.

xQc’s thoughts on Cyberpunk 2077

xQc is another streamer who was very excited to get their hands on Cyberpunk 2077. However, after spending some time with the game his thoughts were a bit more reserved than some other content creators.

“I would wait a little bit and test the waters with other people and see how the first patch is . . . and if it’s like, still really buggy and whatnot,” he remarked.

Although he advised people to wait and see what technical improvements CDPR adds in upcoming patches, xQc did have good things to say about the game as well.

“Other than that, the game has a lot of content, and it’s really good. People that like RPGs, the game has, like, unlimited content. This is a really hot take, but even for 60 bucks or 70 bucks, honestly, you kinda get what you pay for.”

Alinity’s thoughts on Cyberpunk 2077

After her first session with Cyberpunk 2077, Alinity shared plenty of praise in her initial impressions.

“I’ll be playing this tomorrow again, and probably the day after, and the day after, and the day after, so there’s lots of Cyberpunk to come” she said. “This game is so fun, I’m loving it, so there will be a lot more Cyberpunk in the next few streams.”

As had been very much expected, Cyberpunk 2077 has captivated the interest of many of the gaming world’s top content creators and streamers – and the general verdict does seem to be that CD Projekt Red’s highly anticipated title has lived up to its immense hype.

Rockstar fans want GTA 6 to learn a key lesson from Cyberpunk 2077

Published: 12/Dec/2020 15:31

by Calum Patterson
Cyberpunk 2077 and GTA car
Rockstar Games / CD Projekt Red

After years of a seemingly endless hype train, Cyberpunk 2077 is finally playable worldwide. CD Projekt Red’s new open-world, story-driven RPG has constantly drawn GTA comparisons, and fans looking forward to GTA 6 think there are valuable lessons for Rockstar.

Expectations were sky-high for Cyberpunk, possibly to its detriment. Some of it can be blamed on marketing, some can be blamed on excited fans just getting their hopes far too high for what the game might be.

Despite hitting the mark in some places, the game is notoriously buggy – particularly on the console versions, which seem incapable of delivering the graphical quality PC players can enjoy.

So what does this mean for the next installment of GTA? There’s more than one thing that Rockstar can take away from Cyberpunk’s launch, but one thing stands out.

Cyberpunk 2077 Top 5 Issues
CD Projekt RED
Cyberpunk 2077 deserves all the praise it’s getting, but the criticism is warranted too.

Cyberpunk vs GTA6: Setting expectations

Cyberpunk 2077 was first teased all the way back in 2012. Eight years and multiple delays later, the game is finally here – but despite the slogan ‘coming when it’s ready’, many argue it wasn’t.

“This is why I think Rockstar is keeping quiet on even announcing GTA 6, To avoid a GTA IV situation again,” one fan looking forward to the next GTA said. “If they don’t say anything nothing is promised, so if the game was meant to come out next year but it wasn’t in a good state, they could just delay it by a year and no one’s the wiser.”

GTA 6 on old-gen consoles?

It’s also of note that ‘old gen’ consoles are suffering the most with Cyberpunk’s performance issues. GTA V was released first on the previous-gen (Xbox 360 & PS3), before coming to the next-gen PS4 and Xbox One consoles.

However, with GTA 6 still not even announced, it’s possible that Rockstar will forego a PS4 and Xbox One release, and just put their next GTA on current-gen consoles only – potentially avoiding the embarrassing performance plaguing Cyberpunk.

Bad graphics on Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt Red
An example of some of the graphic issues tripping up players on previous-gen consoles.

“Cyberpunk should have never come to old gen. I know the possible sales yada yada. But what did they expect…” another fan wrote on the GTA 6 subreddit.

Reddit user PrimG84 (via GameRant) said that the release of Cyberpunk 2077 is “why a developer should not reveal a game eight years before its release,” and rather keep working in silence until they’re ready to announce.

At the time of writing, absolutely nothing official has been confirmed about the next GTA game – for all we know it doesn’t exist at all. Presumably, Rockstar have been working on a new entry in the series for some time, but all we have to go on currently are rumors and fan theories.

Players recently highlighted this hint in the latest GTA Online expansion trailer as a sign of GTA VI.