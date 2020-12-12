Best streamer reactions to Cyberpunk 2077: Dr Disrespect, shroud, more

As expected, Cyberpunk 2077 has taken the gaming community by storm, and with a few play sessions under their belts, top content creators are sharing their first impressions of the highly-anticipated title.

Eight years after its original announcement, CD Projekt Red’s new title Cyberpunk 2077 finally made its debut on December 10.

The game demolished previous records for sales and viewership, breaking 1 million viewers on Twitch, 1 million concurrent players on Steam, and beat out World of Warcraft: Shadowlands as the fastest-selling PC game in history.

Jumping on the game’s hype train, many content creators started sharing their playthroughs as soon as the game released. After a few days in the world of Night City, many top content creators have issued their verdicts on whether one of the most highly anticipated games ever has lived up to the hype.

Dr Disrespect’s thoughts on Cyberpunk 2077

Dr Disrespect was interested in Cyberpunk 2077 long before its release and shared several Cyberpunk 2077 mash-up tweets in the days before the game’s release. After getting his hands on the game, the Two-Time shared his thoughts via Twitter and YouTube.

First impressions of Cyberpunk… wow wow wow wow wow. Just rom a spatial design standpoint, it's …. WOW. — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) December 10, 2020

At the end of his first play session, the Doc praised the title, displaying a thumbs-up while saying “We just went on a hell of a ride, man. Huh? What a ride!”

Cohh Carnage’s thoughts on Cyberpunk 2077

A long-time fan of RPGs – and of Cyberpunk 2077 – Cohh Carnage shared his initial thoughts on Twitter after getting hands-on with the game. With feedback like “SO. FREAKIN’. GOOD! Just LOVING it!” Cohh did not hold back from heaping his praises on CDPR’s new title.

The first day of @CyberpunkGame was incredible. New channel high (98,000+ viewers), over 4,000 subs and an awesome community of good vibes the entire 13 hour streams. The game is SO. FREAKIN'. GOOD! Just LOVING it! More tomorrow whenever I get up (but main story at 8am ET)! 😍 — Cohh Carnage (@CohhCarnage) December 9, 2020

One of several content creators with an in-game character voiced and modeled after him, Cohh has been deeply-involved with Cyberpunk 2077 prior to its release. It appears the game is living up to his high expectations.

shroud’s thoughts on Cyberpunk 2077

Another superstar streamer looking forward to Cyberpunk 2077’s release, shroud shared his thoughts on the game after completing his first playthrough.

“Like I wanna play again right now, you know?” he said as the credits began to roll. “I thought it was f**king incredible. It definitely had some immersion-breaking bugs, but, it’s f**king awesome. I thought it was really f**king good, honestly.”

Despite the technical issues the game has faced after release, it looks like shroud had nothing but good things to say about his first time in Night City.

xQc’s thoughts on Cyberpunk 2077

xQc is another streamer who was very excited to get their hands on Cyberpunk 2077. However, after spending some time with the game his thoughts were a bit more reserved than some other content creators.

“I would wait a little bit and test the waters with other people and see how the first patch is . . . and if it’s like, still really buggy and whatnot,” he remarked.

Although he advised people to wait and see what technical improvements CDPR adds in upcoming patches, xQc did have good things to say about the game as well.

“Other than that, the game has a lot of content, and it’s really good. People that like RPGs, the game has, like, unlimited content. This is a really hot take, but even for 60 bucks or 70 bucks, honestly, you kinda get what you pay for.”

Alinity’s thoughts on Cyberpunk 2077

After her first session with Cyberpunk 2077, Alinity shared plenty of praise in her initial impressions.

“I’ll be playing this tomorrow again, and probably the day after, and the day after, and the day after, so there’s lots of Cyberpunk to come” she said. “This game is so fun, I’m loving it, so there will be a lot more Cyberpunk in the next few streams.”

As had been very much expected, Cyberpunk 2077 has captivated the interest of many of the gaming world’s top content creators and streamers – and the general verdict does seem to be that CD Projekt Red’s highly anticipated title has lived up to its immense hype.