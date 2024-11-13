Yoon Seolhwa is Stellar Blade’s new Eve, but who is she?

Stellar Blade devs have confirmed that South Korean model Yoon Seolhwa is Eve’s latest body double for the game’s upcoming DLC.

On November 11, 2024, Shift Up finally announced details about Stellar Blade’s new DLC, giving fans a glimpse of the new content. Aside from the eagerly anticipated photo mode and Nier Automata collaboration, four new outfits are being added to Eve’s wardrobe.

These outfits will be available to all players and can be downloaded for free when the update goes live on November 20. However, the devs have now confirmed that these new outfits use an entirely different model from Eve’s original body double. So, who is Yoon Seolhwa?

Stellar Blade DLC Eve model

While Stellar Blade’s protagonist, Eve, is based on the South Korean model Shin Jae-eun, Shift Up recently announced that they used a second model for Stellar Blade’s upcoming free DLC outfits.

Posting on X, the devs revealed they used 3D body scans of South Korean model Yoon Seolhwa. Yoon Seolhwa has also shared images of her time at Shift Up’s studios, confirming her involvement in the DLC.

Despite only just being announced, Yoon Seolhwa noted that her role as Eve’s body double had begun two years prior. “I was modeling hard in ShiftUp about 2 years ago,” she shared via her Instagram. “I’m so happy to see it in-game.”

Since her post on November 11, 2024, the popular model has received an outpouring of support from Stellar Blade fans. “You are so beautiful, and also what an amazing experience that must’ve been,” wrote one commenter.

One fan even joked that Shift Up’s employees “probably pay the company so they can work there.” This won’t be the first time that Eve’s body model has received so much attention, as Shin Jae-eun previously took the spotlight back when she announced her role as Eve.

Who is Yoon Seolhwa?

Yoon Seolhwa is a 25-year-old South Korean racing model and cosplayer best known for her video game and anime-themed cosplays.

She has dressed up as iconic characters from across League of Legends, the Fate series, Epic Seven, and Goddess Victory Nikke. The talented cosplayer often goes to cosplay conventions where she shows off her latest outfits.

Yoon Seolhwa recently attended the Fancy Frontier 42 convention in Taipei where she met with her fans.

Stellar Blade DLC outfits

Seolhwa (Instagram) / Shift Up Yoon Seolhwa is the latest 3D model for Eve’s DLC outfits.

The free Stellar Blade DLC will include four new outfits. While Shift Up has yet to reveal whether Yoon Seolhwa is the model behind all four, she does appear to wearing an outfit that is very similar to Eve’s FourSeconds Everyday Wear.

The four DLC outfits and their names can be found below:

FourSeconds Black

FourSeconds Everyday Wear

War Dress

Neurolink Skin

The Stellar Blade free DLC update arrives on November 20, 2024 – alongside the Nier Automata DLC. Be sure to check out everything we know about the Nier collaboration and upcoming PC release.