Deadlock’s bizarre lore grows with new hero who just wants to buy Wyoming

The latest Deadlock patch introduces Mirage, a new hero who brings with him some strange lore.

Deadlock’s September 26 update makes a lot of changes to the game, including the welcome addition of a new Anti-Cheat detection system that lets players turn cheaters into frogs.

It also adds a new playable character to the shooter in Mirage. This new bruiser has some interesting skills, such as an ability that lets him turn into a tornado and teleportation powers that make him incredibly mobile.

However, it’s Mirage’s lore that has players most intrigued.

Screenshots of Mirage’s bio have been circulating on social media, and many are honing in on one aspect of the character’s backstory.

According to the bio, Mirage is the bodyguard to a Djinn ambassador named Nashala Dion. In this world, Djinn cannot stay in a corporeal form for longer than 48 minutes. So, Mirage has been tasked with transporting and protecting Nashala.

The ambassador’s diplomatic mission has brought Mirage to New York, as the two have a rather surprising goal. As the page reads “It’s the hope of the Djinn that they can negotiate with the US government for a sale of part of Wyoming so that they can build a sovereign nation for their people.”

Of all the states to buy, Wyoming seems pretty random. It is the least populated state in the country, though, so there’s at least plenty of room to build a new nation.

No further explanation of Mirage’s background has been given yet, leaving players to wonder why the Djinn want Wyoming and what makes the ambassador think the US government would be willing to sell part of a state.

That hasn’t stopped players from praising the new lore, though, with one Reddit user saying “Huh, I really like that. Cool character design and world building.”

“Well wyoming is pretty empty,” said a Twitter/X user.

Mirage is far from the only character with a bio that the writers clearly had some fun with. There’s Lash, whose lore is simply “Jacob Lash is an a******,” and while her story is actually quite sad, players were amused to discover Yamato‘s backstory is entirely in Japanese.

It’s still early days for Deadlock, but Mirage’s bizarre lore has players hoping Valve maintains the unpredictable approach in the future. “I hope they keep it random,” said one player on Reddit, “it’s so much fun to sift through the lore when you suddenly get blindsided by ‘is it cannibalism to eat werewolves?'”