Wild Symfuhny Warzone clip shows why new Combat Scout perk is “absolutely broken”

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 brought two new perks to Verdansk. In a new clip, Twitch streamer Symfuhny effectively demonstrated why one of them, Combat Scout, can make you feel like a cheater with wall hacks.

They say, “If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em.” Well, that might be the state of Warzone following Season 5’s new update.

The teased anti-cheat has yet to arrive and hackers are still around (despite stricter ban waves). But a new Warzone perk is making legitimate players feel like the cheaters they so despise, as Combat Scout basically grants ESP (extrasensory perception) hacks.

The new perk essentially live-pings and highlights players when you damage them (even the slightest bit). Already known for hacker accusations, Mason ‘Symfuhny’ Lanier makes this thing look like it needs a nerf instantly.

Symfuhny makes new Warzone Combat Perk look OP

sym.exe got an upgrade 😳 (via @Symfuhny)pic.twitter.com/ypABGOgbW7 — DEXERTO Call of Duty Esports News (@DexertoIntel) August 13, 2021

As you can see in the clip, Sym knows a team is pushing him up the stairs and tries to wall-bang them to see who’s there. The bullets break through the thin wooden cupboard and immediately show some enemies.

So… Sym just keeps shooting through it, successfully downing these highlighted figures despite all of them behind a normally opaque surface. By the end, the streamer had withstood a Stun Grenade and casually killed off three enemies.

And even Sym was shocked by what he was able to do thanks to the new perk, commenting, “This is absolutely broken. Chat, it is absolutely OP, dude.”

🤯 sym.exe@Symfuhny with an insane turn-and-burn in the #HusKerrsHowl tourney! pic.twitter.com/kj0M2bOVeq — DEXERTO Call of Duty Esports News (@DexertoIntel) May 31, 2021

For a guy routinely accused of having hacks to call something “broken,” it’s clear Combat Scout has deadly potential. As for how it fits into the meta, the perk occupies the slot normally used by players for “Amped.” So, if you’re willing to sacrifice faster weapon swaps and lethal/tactical equipment usage, now you know how you can secure quasi-wall-hacks.

This new perk basically takes the effect of a Snapshot Grenade (highlighting enemy through cover) and a live ping, but all you need to do is touch an enemy with a bullet. At the moment, it’s unclear how impactful it will be for casual players — but it certainly looks dangerously OP in Symfuhny’s hands.