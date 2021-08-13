Warzone change to ban waves is a huge step forward for anti-cheat

Warzone anti-cheat has been on players’ wishlists for as long as they can remember, and Raven Software have finally responded with a big change to ban waves.

As players will know too well, thousand of hackers have been caught since Call of Duty Warzone launched in March 2020, with the developers confirming up to 50,000 at a time have been banned.

However, the big issue has been that these bans are for their accounts, which means simply opening up a new account will see them return to the game.

A huge roadblock might have been put in the way of hackers looking to return to the action, though, as the latest use of the ban hammer worked a little differently.

Warzone ban waves stop hackers making new accounts

On August 13, Tom Henderson – CoD leaker and writer– started posting about how this ban wave is different from the others we’ve seen roll out in the past.

He said: “Raven Software’s recent banwave in Warzone targeted spoofers, meaning they cannot play again.

“This is different from past banwaves, as those banned could just create a new account.”

By targeting spoofers and taking a different approach to stopping cheaters from re-entering the game, it looks like a major victory for players calling for an anti-cheat solution.

In recent weeks, the likes of NICKMERCS, TimTheTatman, CouRage, and other streamers decided to quit the battle royale title – in an effort to force change.

Latest Warzone ban wave

The latest Warzone ban wave occurred on August 11, when Raven announced 50,000 hackers were hit with a ban.

Following that news, they said: “More importantly, we are listening and hard at work behind the scenes. We will have more info for you soon” – which some players saw as a reference to incoming anti-cheat solutions.

Now we know, from the hackers themselves, that things have been changed, it could set up a much more exciting season for players. We’ll have to wait and see.