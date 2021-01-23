 Inhuman Warzone clip shows why Symfuhny is always accused of cheating - Dexerto
Inhuman Warzone clip shows why Symfuhny is always accused of cheating

Published: 23/Jan/2021 21:45

by Theo Salaun
Of all Warzone players, few are accused of cheating as much as Symfuhny. And, in the wake of major hacking drama, the streamer proves why with an absurd clip that defies all logic.

When you search Mason ‘Symfuhny’ Lanier’s gamertag on the internet, you can’t avoid an assortment of accusations of, and investigations into, aimbot or wall-hacks by the renowned gamer. While his brief foray into the Rust craze was practically untouched by those concerns, his work in Call of Duty: Warzone is absolutely filled with speculation.

Thus far, Sym is one of the top-10 highest earners in Warzone and has been a major fixture in tournament after tournament since the game’s release on March 2020. But if you Google him or simply peruse Reddit, Twitter and YouTube, seeing “hackusations” is unavoidable. 

Symfuhny even leans into these concerns, frequently trying to hit silly flicks and shots through walls. The streamer uses mouse and keyboard so many of his plays feel foreign to console players, specifically. Unsurprisingly, he took the recent Warzone cheating drama to fuel the fire a little more with an inhuman clip with the Kar98k.

No one is surprised by two quick downs with the FFAR, an AR that shreds in the close-to-medium ranges. But…a Kar98 quick-scope through a wall? It’s obvious why people think Sym must be subscribed to some sort of hacking services.

As the longstanding competitive gamer’s fans — of which there are millions — will tell you, there’s no aimbot or ESP wall-hacks toggled. Instead, it’s all a phenomenon dubbed with a tongue-in-cheek term: “Sym.exe.”

And this clip, noteworthy by itself, comes at the perfect time for spicy reactions — right at the end of a week filled with competitive Warzone hacking drama. During two of the most recent Warzone tournaments, former Dallas Empire player in the Call of Duty League, Thomas ‘Tommey’ Trewren, was tasked with investigating accused cheaters. Now, big streamers are getting in on the action.

Ignoring the conclusions of those investigations, it appears that everyone is interested in a piece of the pie. While Sym lets Tommey know that they “can talk about this,” Rhys ‘Rated’ Price shyly confesses that he “can explain” his big-brain predictive kill.

As Sym continually exemplifies, fair plays can often look suspicious. His weirdest, most inhuman clips can provide a cautionary tale against hacking accusations and show why formal processes need to be in place when cheating is truly suspected.

While smaller streamers have more to prove, Sym and other pros like Rated have large sample sizes. That experience helps show that it’s unlikely they’ve resorted to cheating and more likely they’re simply lucking into these crazy plays.

LIVE: CDL Kickoff Classic 2021: iLLeY clutches as Empire sweep Subliners

Published: 23/Jan/2021 19:00 Updated: 23/Jan/2021 21:28

by Albert Petrosyan
The Call of Duty League’s 2021 campaign is just around the corner, but before the Black Ops Cold War professional season starts, the preseason has kicked off with the Kickoff Classic – where fans finally get to see the league’s best compete.

  • Empire ruin Clayster’s grudge match with 3-0 vs. Subliners
  • All 12 teams play, with some huge matchups decided by fans
  • OpTic Chicago & LA Thieves will face off after offseason rebrands

CDL Kickoff Classic: Stream

CDL Kickoff Classic: Schedule & scores

Saturday, January 23

Match PST EST GMT (UK) AEDT (AUS)
Dallas Empire 3-0 New York Subliners 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM (Jan 24)
LA Guerrillas vs Seattle Surge 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM (Jan 24)
Atlanta FaZe vs Florida Mutineers 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 10:00 AM (Jan 24)

Sunday, January 24

Match PST EST GMT (UK) AEDT (AUS)
London Royal Ravens vs Paris Legion 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM (Jan 25)
Toronto Ultra vs Minnesota ROKKR 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM (Jan 25)
OpTic Chicago vs LA Thieves 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 10:00 AM (Jan 25)

CDL Kickoff Classic: Teams & players

With this being the first official CDL matches in Black Ops Cold War, a lot of eyes are watching how the new rosters perform. All 12 teams had to make at least one change due to the switch to a 4v4 format, with some opting to completely revamp their squads.

Former Huntsman, Arcitys, will make his debut for Atlanta FaZe against the new-look Florida Mutineers, one of the top teams from the 2020 season, while Toronto Ultra and Minnesota ROKKR will add another installment to their “Battle of the North” rivalry.

Team Players
Atlanta FaZe Simp, aBeZy, Cellium, Arcitys
Dallas Empire Crimsix, Shotzzy, Huke, iLLeY
Florida Mutineers Skyz, Havok, Owakening, Slacked
London Royal Ravens Seany, Alexx, Dylan, Zer0
Los Angeles Guerrillas SiLLY, Assault, Vivid, Apathy
Los Angeles Thieves SlasheR, Kenny, TJHaLy, Temp
Minnesota ROKKR Attach, Accuracy, Priestahh, MajorManiak
New York Subliners ZooMaa, Clayster, Mack, HyDra
OpTic Chicago Scump, FormaL, Envoy, Dashy
Paris Legion Skrapz, Classic, AquA, Fire
Seattle Surge Octane, Gunless, Prestinni, Loony
Toronto Ultra Methodz, Bance, CleanX, Cammy

 