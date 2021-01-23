Inhuman Warzone clip shows why Symfuhny is always accused of cheating - Dexerto

Of all Warzone players, few are accused of cheating as much as Symfuhny. And, in the wake of major hacking drama, the streamer proves why with an absurd clip that defies all logic.

When you search Mason ‘Symfuhny’ Lanier’s gamertag on the internet, you can’t avoid an assortment of accusations of, and investigations into, aimbot or wall-hacks by the renowned gamer. While his brief foray into the Rust craze was practically untouched by those concerns, his work in Call of Duty: Warzone is absolutely filled with speculation.

Thus far, Sym is one of the top-10 highest earners in Warzone and has been a major fixture in tournament after tournament since the game’s release on March 2020. But if you Google him or simply peruse Reddit, Twitter and YouTube, seeing “hackusations” is unavoidable.

Symfuhny even leans into these concerns, frequently trying to hit silly flicks and shots through walls. The streamer uses mouse and keyboard so many of his plays feel foreign to console players, specifically. Unsurprisingly, he took the recent Warzone cheating drama to fuel the fire a little more with an inhuman clip with the Kar98k.

No one is surprised by two quick downs with the FFAR, an AR that shreds in the close-to-medium ranges. But…a Kar98 quick-scope through a wall? It’s obvious why people think Sym must be subscribed to some sort of hacking services.

As the longstanding competitive gamer’s fans — of which there are millions — will tell you, there’s no aimbot or ESP wall-hacks toggled. Instead, it’s all a phenomenon dubbed with a tongue-in-cheek term: “Sym.exe.”

And this clip, noteworthy by itself, comes at the perfect time for spicy reactions — right at the end of a week filled with competitive Warzone hacking drama. During two of the most recent Warzone tournaments, former Dallas Empire player in the Call of Duty League, Thomas ‘Tommey’ Trewren, was tasked with investigating accused cheaters. Now, big streamers are getting in on the action.

🚨🚨 urm I can explain 🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/uBsbPZkT5v — Rhys Price (@Rated_COD) January 22, 2021

Ignoring the conclusions of those investigations, it appears that everyone is interested in a piece of the pie. While Sym lets Tommey know that they “can talk about this,” Rhys ‘Rated’ Price shyly confesses that he “can explain” his big-brain predictive kill.

As Sym continually exemplifies, fair plays can often look suspicious. His weirdest, most inhuman clips can provide a cautionary tale against hacking accusations and show why formal processes need to be in place when cheating is truly suspected.

While smaller streamers have more to prove, Sym and other pros like Rated have large sample sizes. That experience helps show that it’s unlikely they’ve resorted to cheating and more likely they’re simply lucking into these crazy plays.