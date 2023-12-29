When does Meat 24/7 return in MW3?

Wondering when Meat 24/7 is returning in Modern Warfare 3? Well, our guide has everything you need to know about this popular playlist.

Meat is one of the most popular maps in Modern Warfare 3, thanks to its frantic firefights and close-quarters encounters. The 6v6 map launched alongside Season 1 of Modern Warfare 3, which added new guns, game modes, balancing changes, and two new maps.

While the new Greece map has received positive feedback from the game’s community, Meat has proven to be the most popular addition. Just like Shipment and Shoot House, the Meat 24/7 playlist has quickly become the go-to place for players looking to gain some quick XP and high-intensity gunfights.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

So, if you wondering when Meat 24/7 will return in Modern Warfare 3, then our guide has everything you need to know.

When does Meat 24/7 return in Modern Warfare 3?

Activision Meat 24/7 has quickly become one of the most popular playlists in MW3.

Meat 24/7 will return to Modern Warfare 3 on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. This is when the next playlist refresh will go live, which was confirmed via the game’s playlist section. It’s important to note, that Meat 24/7 won’t be a permanent playlist, so if you’re a fan of this map, you’ll want to make the most of it.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The developers haven’t revealed when Meat 24/7 will be removed, but we’ll update this article as soon as we receive further updates. If you’re looking to delve into Meeat 24/7, then you’ll want to take a look at our best Assault Rifles and SMGs, to help you take advantage of the close-quarters nature of the map.

Article continues after ad

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the return of Meat 24/7 in Modern Warfare 3. Make sure you head over to our Call of Duty page for all the latest news and updates.

Article continues after ad

Best Warzone Assault Rifle loadouts | All maps | All Prestige levels & rewards | Season 1 Battle Pass all rewards & tiers | All Season 1 Twitch drops | How to get a nuke | Best Warzone settings | Best controller settings