When does CoD Mobile Season 2 start? Season 1 New Order end date

Call of Duty Mobile’s reset back to Season 1 brought with it a ton of new content, though players are already looking ahead to what’s next. Here’s when we can expect the Season 2 update to arrive.
CoD Mobile is now effectively through to its 14th seasonal update but with new content coming through each and every month, the devs decided it was time to refresh. We’re now back to Season 1 with the current New Order patch and Season 2 is set to follow close behind.
2020 set the pace with fresh content arriving each and every month. Assuming the handheld title continues this trend, Season 2 can’t be all too far off.
From when we can expect the next major update to what additional maps, modes, and events it might bring, here’s everything we know.
When does CoD Mobile Season 1 end?
CoD Mobile’s current Season is set to last longer than usual.
Season 1 of CoD Mobile officially kicked off on January 26. It introduced all-new modes, an original map in Reclaim, and of course, new weapons and characters to boot.
Outside of the fresh content also came a brand new Battle Pass with tons of cosmetics up for grabs. It’s thanks to this Battle Pass that we know when Season 2 will arrive in CoD Mobile.
At the very top of the Battle Pass tab, we have a countdown until all of the current seasonal content disappears forever. Season 1 launched with a 43-day timer, meaning that the New Order patch will come to an end on Wednesday, March 10.
The Season 1 Battle Pass comes to an end just before Season 2 arrives.
This is a noticeably longer stretch of time compared to recent seasons, however, the same rollover will still be in effect. The next season will be going live shortly after New Order comes to a close. Meaning we can pin the Season 2 start date to roughly March 11, assuming no delays come through.
What will the CoD Mobile Season 2 theme be?
We’ve seem some truly unique themes in the past. Who knows where Season 2 will take us.
A theme for the second Season of 2021 isn’t yet set in stone. The Season 1 theme is all about jumping forward in time with hackers setting the tone. It’s safe to assume Season 2 will be a distinct jump from the current theme.
We’ve seen major battles between warring factions, Seasons based around covert operations, and even a Western theme. Nothing is ever off-limits when it comes to CoD Mobile so Season 2 could be our most outlandish update yet. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as the first teasers come through.
What new content will come with CoD Mobile Season 2?
Modern Warfare’s Shoot House is a safe bet for CoD Mobile Season 2.
No official maps, modes, or cosmetics have yet been locked in for Season 2. However, thanks to an early Beta test in China, we do have some information to go off.
Testers have been able to go hands-on with a mobile rendition of Modern Warfare’s Shoot House map. While critical bugs could hold it back for quite some time, it’s a safe bet to assume we’ll see this popular map in Season 2.
Beyond that, the usual batch of new weapons, modes, and appropriately themed cosmetics are all to be expected as well.
Call of Duty Mobile’s Season 1: New Order update has arrived and we’ve got the full patch notes to run you through the fresh maps, modes, weapons, and more that have just arrived in-game.
With the first update of 2021, the devs have reset the counter. The latest update has scaled us back to Season 1, rather than moving forward with Season 14, Season 15, and so on. Season 1: New Order brings a ton of fresh content in 2021’s first major patch.
From brand new modes to additional maps, weapons, and everything in between, this is one of the biggest updates yet.
Here’s everything there is to know about the New Order update, along with the full patch notes before you dive in.
CoD Mobile takes some of the best parts of previous games and puts them under one umbrella.
CoD Mobile New Order Season 1 release date & time
CoD Mobile’s next major update is now available. Season 1 went live on Tuesday, January 26 at 4PM PT / 7PM ET.
Two weapons have arried in CoD Mobbile – one resembling, and sounding a lot like the FAMAS from previous CoD titles. There is also another that looks like the SKS that has featured in Modern Warfare and Black Ops releases.
Given the devs love to have their own spin on things, the FAMAS has been renamed to the FR.556 in CoD Mobile. It looks to still pack one hell of a punch based on the early glimpse we’ve seen. It also boasts a fast rate of fire with minimal recoil.
Meanwhile, the SKS has landed in-game with its original name intact.
🆕 💥 The new weapon, SKS will be joining the Marksman Rifle family in the next season!
The initial teaser shared a resemblance to Picadilly from Modern Warfare, and some fans suggested this could have been it. However, the answer is a little simpler than that.
The new map for Season 1: New Order is actually Reclaim, the map from the Season 13 test server. How do we know? Well, there’s a big Christmas tree in the middle of the teaser that lines up what we’ve seen from Reclaim.
🏙 Welcome to Reclaim! 🔎 Explore the new and unique #CODMobile multiplayer map coming in the next season
Season 1 brings a new class to shake things up on the battle royale side. Desperado aims to blur the lines as an “offensive defender.” Not only does the new class come with a deployable turret, but it also gives you the Last Stand ability.
The Shield Turret can be placed anywhere on the map and comes with “limitless ammo” for its duration. Players are somewhat defended while operating the turret, thanks to its well-placed shields. Of course, you’re still completely exposed from behind to keep things balanced.
Meanwhile, Last Stand allows you to get back on your feet in a dire situation. If you go down, you’ll pull out a pistol and have a chance at revenge. Securing a kill with this pistol will bring you back to life.
🛡💥 Be an offensive defender! 💉 Get back into the fight with Last Stand!
Check out the Adrenaline Spike event to earn some loot while playing BR
01/27 ~ Two New Seasonal Challenges
01/27 ~ Credit Store Update
01/27 – 02/12 ~ Friend Invite Event
01/29 ~ Social Disruptor Draw
CoD Mobile Season 1 Battle Pass
FREE
Chicom – Synapse (tier 4)
Antelope A20 – Light Show (tier 8)
New Operator Skill – Gravity Vortex Gun (tier 14)
New Weapon – FR. 556 (tier 21)
HS2126 – Synapse (tier 31)
Charm – Bloodiest Diamond (tier 38)
Calling Card – Neon Horizon (tier 46)
M4 – Synapse (tier 50)
PREMIUM
David Mason – Enforcer (tier 1)
Cordite – Tech Noir (tier 1)
Charm – Button Masher (tier 1)
HBRa3 – Capacitor (tier 10)
FTL – Powerline (tier 12)
Emote – Drone Control (tier 15)
Locus – Carbon Cut (tier 20)
Prophet – Geist (tier 30)
HG 40 – Cybersick (tier 40)
Spectre – Chrome (tier 50)
FR .556 – Rogue Agent (tier 50)
Credit Store Update
Another new season release means another new Credit Store update! This time around we have a variety of items dropping, like an operator, perk, weapons, and a calling card. Here are all of the specifics and of course an image to give you a glimpse of how it all looks in-game: