CoD Mobile leak confirms another Modern Warfare map is secretly on its way

Published: 26/Jan/2021 6:49

by Brad Norton
CoD Modern Warfare Shoot House gameplay
Activision

Call of Duty Mobile Modern Warfare

Leaked Call of Duty Mobile gameplay from a Beta testing server in China has revealed that popular Modern Warfare map Shoot House is on its way to the handheld experience in the near future.

CoD Mobile’s list of iconic maps continues to expand with each new update. The game already features a mix of locations from Black Ops titles along with the Modern Warfare series. Now, another battleground from the 2019 release is in the pipeline.

Shoot House was introduced in November 2019 with one of the game’s first free updates. It’s since gone on to become one of the more popular maps in the Infinity Ward title. The Shoot House 24/7 playlist is among the most requested to this day as is Shoot the Ship which features a mix of Shoot House and Shipment.

Just over a year since its first release, Shoot House is already getting its first remake, with the map currently available in a Chinese CoD Mobile Beta test.

Players have been able to go hands-on with the map well ahead of any global communication from the developers. Domination is already in the mix and every element of the map’s design appears to have remained intact.

Shoot House became a popular pick in Modern Warfare’s rotation due to its fast-paced gameplay. Similar in scope to the likes of Nuketown, it’s a smaller map with plenty of flanking opportunities.

SMGs and Shotguns reign supreme due to just how close you are to the opposition at all times. As soon as the map becomes available, you’ll definitely want to have a class set up for running and gunning.

For now, the mobile version of the map is purely in Beta. That means that any final kinks are being worked out thanks to help from the community.

Call of Duty gameplay on Shoot House
Activision
Shoot House was one of the first DLC maps added to Modern Warfare following its 2019 release.

Meanwhile, all eyes are currently on the incoming Season 1 update, which also happens to feature a new map. As a result, it’s likely that Shoot House is still a ways off from a global release in CoD Mobile.

This mobile remake of the location did seem finalized, however. So assuming no game-breaking bugs appear throughout the Chinese Beta, Shoot House could be a lock for CoD Mobile’s Season 2 update down the line.

Call of Duty

Does Warzone have an anti-cheat system?

Published: 26/Jan/2021 6:06 Updated: 26/Jan/2021 6:23

by Brad Norton
Warzone gameplay
Activision

Warzone

Since the release of Warzone, cheaters and hackers have only become more and more prominent, but is Activision trying to directly combat the issue? Here’s what we know about anti-cheat in Warzone.

Cheating is undoubtedly one of the biggest talking points in the Warzone community. Regardless of which playlist you’re in, you’d be hard-pressed to find a lobby without a single cheater more often than not.

While it was rare at first, the problem has only exploded in recent months. From aimbots that instantly headshot targets to wall-hacks that reveal every player on the map, there’s a wide variety of cheats in Warzone today.

Almost everyone has experienced frustration at the hands of cheaters but how are the developers trying to solve the problem? 

Does Warzone have an anti-cheat system?

You might be surprised to learn that Warzone does in fact have an anti-cheat system. Unfortunately, there’s no real information on the current system in-game. We have no details on how cheaters are detected, how rapidly accounts are shut down, nor the running total for bans across Warzone.

The current anti-cheat operates under the surface without players ever truly knowing how it functions. Unlike more explicit anti-cheat systems such as those found in Valorant or Rainbow Six Siege, Warzone’s is kept completely under wraps.

We do know that the system works to some extent. Cheaters are occasionally shut down, proving the system does its job from time to time. However, it’s certainly not without issues. While a post back in October 2020 revealed that over 200,000 accounts had been banned, a good number of these hit innocent players.

Multiple banwaves have locked out seemingly harmless users without warning or explanation. These come at completely random intervals with the community never quite sure when to expect another influx of bans.

Moreover, Warzone is a free title. Meaning these account bans are essentially ineffective. Cheaters can simply register a new account and continue with their cheating ways. 

In fact, a hacker recently went on record and mocked the current system in-place. The last major banwave lost them roughly 80 accounts though even with this setback, they continue to break the Warzone experience on fresh accounts as though nothing happened.

The lack of a stricter anti-cheat has impacted all levels of play in Warzone. Even the biggest tournaments have been caught in the crossfire due to the ever-growing number of cheaters.

There’s no telling when a more effective system might come into effect either. Fans have been clamoring for months for meaningful updates on the state of anti-cheat. For the time being, it appears to be a topic the devs rarely address.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated if the situation changes.