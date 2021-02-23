Logo
Call of Duty

Leaked CoD Mobile game mode brings Among Us to Call of Duty

Published: 23/Feb/2021 6:42

by Brad Norton
Among Us next to CoD Mobile
Innersloth / Activision

Share

Call of Duty Mobile

New Call of Duty: Mobile footage from the Chinese version of the game has revealed an Among Us-style mode coming soon to the Call of Duty franchise.

Among Us took the gaming industry by storm in 2020 and now, Call of Duty is looking to replicate that success with a nearly identical game mode coming to CoD Mobile.

Early footage from the Chinese version of the popular handheld title has showcased the new ‘Werewolf’ playlist in action. 12 players load into the match at the very centre of Meltdown. After a brief countdown, everyone is free to spread out and gather resources.

From weapons to materials, these resources come in handy for a number of reasons. Not only will they help you take down other targets, but you’ll also need them to complete tasks.

Before long, players converge at the spawn point to discuss the round.

Call of Duty gameplay on Meltdown
Activision
Meltdown is the first map in focus for CoD Mobile’s new Among Us-style mode.

In exactly the same way as Among Us, players have a brief window to argue their case. Whether you’re trying to prove your innocence or get another player in a sticky situation, you’ll have just a few seconds to talk inbetween rounds in this new CoD Mobile mode.

At the end of the discussion, all players are given the opportunity to vote. If enough votes are cast towards a single person, they’ll be removed from the lobby. Otherwise, rounds will continue until a clear winner is determined.

Throughout the action-phase of each round, players can explore the entire map. Scattered throughout are weapons, items, and materials. You’ll need these materials to complete CoD Mobile’s version of Among Us-style minigames.

These are extremely simple tasks that appear on the minimap. Simply walking to the right location and interacting with an objective will clear each task.

Weapons range from pistols with just five rounds to powerful shotguns with just one shell. Melee weapons are also in the mix, though you’ll need to get up close, potentially revealing yourself in the process.

For the time being, this Among Us clone is limited to the Chinese version of CoD Mobile. However, the global release typically gets the same content a few months later. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as more information comes to light.

Call of Duty

Cold War Season 2 free multiplayer & Outbreak week: dates, maps & modes, more

Published: 23/Feb/2021 0:40

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War

Treyarch has officially announced a brand-new free access week for both Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer and its upcoming Outbreak mode, a large-scale Zombies experience set in the Ural Mountains. 

If you don’t own Black Ops Cold War but are intrigued by what the brand-new Outbreak mode has to offer, then Treyarch has the perfect deal for you.

In a bit of an unprecedented move, Activision has announced that not only are players getting a free access week for the game’s multiplayer, but the new Outbreak mode will be included when it launches as well. Here’s everything you need to know about it, including when it’ll be live and plenty more.

Multiplayer free access maps and modes

Activision
Black Ops Cold War’s free access weekend will include the new Outbreak mode, Gun Game, and more.

A ton from Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer will be available during the free access week. Four maps will be on offer, including the new map Apocalypse, which is coming with Season 2.

In addition, a selection of modes will also be available, including the new Gun Game mode which tasks players with progressing through 20-tiers of different weapons.

Maps

  • Apocalypse
  • Nuketown ’84
  • Cartel
  • Sanatorium

Modes

  • Team Deathmatch
  • Domination
  • Gun Game
  • Apocalypse 24/7 (TDM, Hardpoint, Domination, Kill Confirmed)
  • Gunfight Blueprints
  • Face Off

If more maps or modes get announced for the multiplayer, we’ll update this list accordingly.

Zombies free access content

Activision
In addition to Outbreak, PS4 and PS5 players will also have access to Onslaught.

On the Zombies side of things, the main star of the show is Outbreak, the large-scale experience set on modified versions of Fireteam maps. Players will have everything at their disposal, including all the vehicles, perks, ammo mods, weapons, etc. just like everyone else.

If you’re on PlayStation consoles, you’ll also be able to try out Onslaught mode, which is the smaller-scale Zombies experience on the game’s multiplayer maps. The new map Apocalypse will be available in this mode as well.

Black Ops Cold War free access week dates and time

According to Treyarch, the free access week will last from Thursday, February 25 at 10 am PT (1 pm ET) to Thursday, March 4 at 10 am PT (1 pm ET).

If that first date sounds familiar, that’s because it’s the first day of Season 2. Meaning that free players will pretty much be able to start enjoying Season 2 content at the same time as those who own the full game.

It’s also been confirmed that Double XP will be running from the start of Season 2, all the way to March 1, 2021, and, of course, free access players will also be able to take advantage of that.

How to download Black Ops Cold War’s free access week

Activision
Players will be able to download the free access week on their respective storefronts.

Treyarch has confirmed that players will be able to download the application for the free access week on their respective digital storefronts.

Unfortunately, download links for the application are not live yet and it’s unknown whether or not players will be able to download it early. Once the links become available, we’ll update this piece with instructions.