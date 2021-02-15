CoD Mobile devs confirm classic Nuketown will return in the future

During their February 12 Community Update, where the devs went over a few upcoming changes, and addressed the possibility of a Prestige mode, they were also quizzed whether or not the normal Nuketown will return soon.
“Yeah, we’ll likely have that map returning in the future and especially as we move further and further away from the Winter seasons,” they said. “We had Classic Nuketown there for more than a year, so we don’t mind giving Nuketown Russia some time to breathe on its own too.”
The devs answered questions about normal Nuketown on Reddit.
Nuketown Russia has only been around since mid-December, so a few more weeks of it being in the rotation seems plausible.
The devs might have new themes for the upcoming CoD Mobile seasons where the snow and bitter cold of a winter Nuketown doesn’t fit, and it makes sense to rotate the classic Nuketown back in at that point.
Though, we’ll just have to wait and see as to when that will be.
Black Ops Cold War’s integration with Warzone brought a range of new and powerful weapons to the game back in December. However, it can sometimes be difficult to tell which of these Cold War weapons is worth using. Here’s our list of the best Cold War weapons to use in Warzone to dominate your matches.
Black Ops Cold War features plenty of deadly weapons that drastically shook up the Warzone meta, giving players even more choice when it comes to crafting the perfect loadout. Warzone also shares weapon progression with both Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare, so you’re able to level up your guns in either game.
Although we’re finally past the DMR and MAC-10-only meta that plagued the game for months after the Season One update, there’s still plenty of Cold War weapons that perform incredibly well in the battle royale environment.
Despite receiving a number of nerfs back in January, the MAC-10 is still a fan-favorite weapon in Warzone. The gun’s insanely fast time to kill and laser beam accuracy make the weapon deadly in close-quarter gunfights.
Rebirth Island and Verdansk both feature sneaky avenues players can take in order to finish off their foes quickly in a blaze of glory. With the right loadout, a boost in accuracy and control gives you everything you’ll need to take down your enemies.
AK-47
Black Ops Cold War’s AK-47 will be a force to be reckoned with when it drops into Verdansk.
The AK-47 remains one of the best guns in the entire game thanks to its high-damage and incredible versatility. Whether you prefer to run and gun your way to victory, or methodically pick off targets from afar, there is a loadout that caters to every kind of playstyle.
This reliable rifle has proven so lethal that it has dominated the pro and casual CoD scene since launch. One of the most potent AK-47 builds literally has no recoil, so it’s definitely worth a try if you’re looking for a consistant AR.
Krig 6
The Krig 6 is one of the most accurate AR’s in the game.
The Krig 6 has been making a name for itself thanks to its low recoil and methodical fire rate. While it doesn’t deal as much damage as the AK-47, it makes up for this with its fantastic precision, making it an amazing weapon for medium-long range gunfights.
After all, being able to effortlessly hit players from across all ranges is a huge bonus to any Warzone player looking to increase their kill count. The Krig 6 also boasts excellent weapon control and quick reloads, making it a great pick for those that prefer to seek out those all-important headshots.
M16
Only time will tell whether this classic assault rifle has what it takes to wreak havoc across Verdansk.
Modern Warfare’s FAMAS demonstrated just how bad burst rifles could be in Warzone, but the M16 changes this notion completely. Unlike the FAMAS, Black Ops Cold War’s M16 can dish out highly accurate rounds in a matter of seconds. Despite receiving a number of nerfs, the M16 remains a great choice for any Warzone players looking for a solid AR.
Any gun that can accurately drop an enemy in a couple of bursts is always going to pique the interest of Warzone players. As proven by gameplay in Fireteam: Dirty Bomb, the M16 can quickly down even the most well-armored of enemies.
MP5
The MP5 still continues to dominate the SMG competition.
Multiplayer lobbies were dominated by the lightning-fast MP5 during Black Ops Cold War’s launch week, and it’s not hard to see why. The weapon thrives in close-quarter gunfights and absolutely melts enemies with ease.
It’s safe to say, after a number of nerfs, the DMR-14 isn’t the powerhouse weapon it used to be, but it certainly still packs a punch. The semi-automatic rifle is perfect for use over long-distances. With an increased fire rate and incredibly minimal recoil, it’s a fantastic choice for any player’s loadout in Warzone.
Absurdly high-powered, you’ll be downing players incredibly quickly, destroying their armor, and sprinting through to a fantastic win. Great for aggressive and counter-sniping plays, the loadout above will take this already lethal gun to new heights.
Stoner 63
The Stoner 63 could rival the popular Bruen and PKM loadouts.
LMGs have been somewhat lacking in Black Ops Cold War due to their overall bulk and slower ADS times. However, this isn’t the case in Warzone. After all, the Bruen, PKM, and the FiNN are prime examples of how LMGs can dominate the competition.
The Stoner 63 is arguably the best suited LMG for Warzone. This is partly down to a combination of speed and accuracy. While both the RPD and M60 offer better damage, their poor accuracy makes them difficult to recommend. Simply attach the 100 RND Mag and the Airborne Elastic Wrap to begin getting those game-winning squad wipes.
So there you have it, seven of the best Black Ops Cold War guns you should be using in Warzone. If you want to keep updated with all the latest Call of Duty news and updates, then follow us over on @DexertoIntel.