CoD Mobile devs confirm classic Nuketown will return in the future

Black Ops Cold War’s integration with Warzone brought a range of new and powerful weapons to the game back in December. However, it can sometimes be difficult to tell which of these Cold War weapons is worth using. Here’s our list of the best Cold War weapons to use in Warzone to dominate your matches.

Black Ops Cold War features plenty of deadly weapons that drastically shook up the Warzone meta, giving players even more choice when it comes to crafting the perfect loadout. Warzone also shares weapon progression with both Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare, so you’re able to level up your guns in either game.

Although we’re finally past the DMR and MAC-10-only meta that plagued the game for months after the Season One update, there’s still plenty of Cold War weapons that perform incredibly well in the battle royale environment.

MAC-10

Best MAC-10 loadout

Despite receiving a number of nerfs back in January, the MAC-10 is still a fan-favorite weapon in Warzone. The gun’s insanely fast time to kill and laser beam accuracy make the weapon deadly in close-quarter gunfights.

Read More: How to get unreleased Sykov Pistol in Warzone

Rebirth Island and Verdansk both feature sneaky avenues players can take in order to finish off their foes quickly in a blaze of glory. With the right loadout, a boost in accuracy and control gives you everything you’ll need to take down your enemies.

AK-47

Best AK-47 loadout

The AK-47 remains one of the best guns in the entire game thanks to its high-damage and incredible versatility. Whether you prefer to run and gun your way to victory, or methodically pick off targets from afar, there is a loadout that caters to every kind of playstyle.

Read More: Best Bullfrog loadout in Black Ops Cold War

This reliable rifle has proven so lethal that it has dominated the pro and casual CoD scene since launch. One of the most potent AK-47 builds literally has no recoil, so it’s definitely worth a try if you’re looking for a consistant AR.

Krig 6

Best Krig 6 loadout

The Krig 6 has been making a name for itself thanks to its low recoil and methodical fire rate. While it doesn’t deal as much damage as the AK-47, it makes up for this with its fantastic precision, making it an amazing weapon for medium-long range gunfights.

Read More: Best XM4 loadout in Warzone in BOCW

After all, being able to effortlessly hit players from across all ranges is a huge bonus to any Warzone player looking to increase their kill count. The Krig 6 also boasts excellent weapon control and quick reloads, making it a great pick for those that prefer to seek out those all-important headshots.

M16

Best M16 loadout

Modern Warfare’s FAMAS demonstrated just how bad burst rifles could be in Warzone, but the M16 changes this notion completely. Unlike the FAMAS, Black Ops Cold War’s M16 can dish out highly accurate rounds in a matter of seconds. Despite receiving a number of nerfs, the M16 remains a great choice for any Warzone players looking for a solid AR.

Read More: Best Gallo SA12 loadout in Black Ops Cold War

Any gun that can accurately drop an enemy in a couple of bursts is always going to pique the interest of Warzone players. As proven by gameplay in Fireteam: Dirty Bomb, the M16 can quickly down even the most well-armored of enemies.

MP5

Best MP5 loadout

Multiplayer lobbies were dominated by the lightning-fast MP5 during Black Ops Cold War’s launch week, and it’s not hard to see why. The weapon thrives in close-quarter gunfights and absolutely melts enemies with ease.

Read More: Best AUG loadout in Black Ops Cold War

Although there’s a lot of incredible SMGs in Warzone, the MP5 is never a bad choice for a player who is looking to play aggressively and push opponents whenever they can.

DMR 14

Best DMR 14 loadout

It’s safe to say, after a number of nerfs, the DMR-14 isn’t the powerhouse weapon it used to be, but it certainly still packs a punch. The semi-automatic rifle is perfect for use over long-distances. With an increased fire rate and incredibly minimal recoil, it’s a fantastic choice for any player’s loadout in Warzone.

Read More: Best LW3 Tundra loadout in BOCW

Absurdly high-powered, you’ll be downing players incredibly quickly, destroying their armor, and sprinting through to a fantastic win. Great for aggressive and counter-sniping plays, the loadout above will take this already lethal gun to new heights.

Stoner 63

Best Stoner 63 loadout

LMGs have been somewhat lacking in Black Ops Cold War due to their overall bulk and slower ADS times. However, this isn’t the case in Warzone. After all, the Bruen, PKM, and the FiNN are prime examples of how LMGs can dominate the competition.

Read More: Best RPD loadout in BOCW

The Stoner 63 is arguably the best suited LMG for Warzone. This is partly down to a combination of speed and accuracy. While both the RPD and M60 offer better damage, their poor accuracy makes them difficult to recommend. Simply attach the 100 RND Mag and the Airborne Elastic Wrap to begin getting those game-winning squad wipes.

So there you have it, seven of the best Black Ops Cold War guns you should be using in Warzone. If you want to keep updated with all the latest Call of Duty news and updates, then follow us over on @DexertoIntel.