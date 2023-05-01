Developers of Warzone 2 started rotating certain squad options out of the Battle Royale each week. This left many wondering when their favorite option is coming back to Warzone 2, be it solos, duos, or trios.

The Battle Royale mode is the heart of Warzone 2 and its most popular game mode by far, the options to group up for it with friends range from solos, though duos and trios, to quad squads. Naturally, if you don’t have the friends to fill the slots a random player will team up with you.

This is not ideal for most though, as it is much harder to communicate with strangers over the internet rather than your buddies.

And lately, this has become a problem for some players, as the developers of Warzone 2 started rotating out the squad options for various game modes including the Battle Royale mode, with solos, duos, trios, or quads going missing every other week.

With many players having real-life responsibilities planning sessions of gaming with your friends ahead becomes more common, this is impossible if you do not know what squad options will appear next week. So many are now wondering when solos, duos, trios, and quads coming back to Warzone 2.

When are duos and trios coming back to Warzone 2?

Activision and the developer studios working on Warzone 2 have not yet announced when duos and trios are coming back to the game, so there’s no expected return date for those squad options.

Raven Software publishes what a given week’s squad options will be every Wednesday on their official Twitter.

Duos and trios could come back in the next week’s rotation, but with the new rotation plan in place, nothing is guaranteed.

