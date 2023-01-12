Is there splitscreen in Warzone 2?

Warzone 2 is inherently a multiplayer game – but does it have splitscreen capabilities? We’ve got all the answers here.

While Call of Duty Warzone 2 is great for single players or a squad, it still remains a multiplayer game at heart, pushing players to work together to complete contracts or get that Warzone victory. With that in mind, many are asking, is Warzone 2 splitscreen?

We’ve got the answer to that common question, detailing whether you can sit next to your friends and play Warzone 2 from the same console or PC.

To find out if Modern Warfare 2 is capable of splitscreen, take a look at our handy guide which has all the answers.

Article continues after ad

Does Warzone 2 have splitscreen?

Activision While Warzone 2 may not have splitscreen, the free-to-play nature makes it extremely accessible.

Unfortunately, no. Warzone 2 does not have the capability to be played splitscreen, which is rather misleading due to the occasional pop-up in the menu that tells players to “add a second controller for splitscreen”.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

With that in mind, if you want to play Warzone 2 with your friends it will need to be on a separate console or PC, no couch co-op is available.

Will Warzone 2 have splitscreen?

It’s hard to say whether Warzone 2 will ever have splitscreen capabilities. However, it’s unlikely given the fact that the original Warzone didn’t have the option to play splitscreen either. That and the fact that it’s a relatively demanding game with high specifications, meaning it would be a challenge to enable splitscreen.

Article continues after ad

If such a setting is released we will be updating this article so be sure to check back soon. In the meantime, take a look at some of our other Warzone 2 guides:

Do Warzone skins carry over to Warzone 2? | What are Strongholds in Warzone 2? | All Warzone 2 vehicles and Gas Stations | Does Warzone 2 have SBMM? | How do Warzone 2 circles work? | Best Akimbo Pistol loadouts | Best Warzone 2 perk packages for Season 1 Reloaded | Does Warzone 2 have SBMM? | Most popular guns in Warzone 2.0: Weapon tier list