How to disable Proximity Chat in Warzone 2: Proximity chat explained

Warzone 2 proximity chat is a new audio feature that is set to debut upon the game’s release. Here’s everything we know about proximity chat.

Warzone 2 features numerous new mechanics and systems that aim to make the game stand out from its predecessor. From the AI-controlled Strongholds and Black Sites to new vehicles, there is plenty for players to delve into.

However, one of the latest additions that has caused a stir within the community is none other than proximity chat. This chat functionality certainly makes for some rather interesting enemy encounters and can even give you a huge advantage.

So, here’s everything we currently know about the game’s proximity chat and whether you can disable it.

Warzone 2 proximity chat explained

Activision Warzone 2 proximity chat can lead to some successful kills.

Proximity chat enables squads to hear nearby enemies. This means you’ll be able to communicate and even trash-talk those that enter your vicinity. The official Warzone 2 blog states the following:

“Got something to say? Comms are now open, so any in-game chatter can be picked up by any other squad. This can open up new ways to tackle engagements . . . or mess with enemies who are holed up inside buildings.”

It’s certainly a controversial feature and one that could prove both useful and detrimental depending on how you use it.

How to turn off/turn on proximity chat in Warzone 2

As of writing, we don’t know whether players will be able to disable proximity chat in Warzone 2. However, like most audio options in Warzone, we expect Activision will enable players to either enable or disable this feature entirely.

We’ll be sure to update this section as soon as we know more information in the coming days. In the meantime, be sure to check out our Call of Duty page for all the latest news and updates.