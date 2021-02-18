What’s new in Warzone Season 2: new Verdansk locations, weapons, modes, more

Activision and Raven Software have given a full breakdown of what’s coming with Season 2 of Warzone, featuring new points of interest on the Verdansk map, new weapons, modes, and more.
Warzone Season 2 will release alongside Season 2 in Black Ops Cold War too, all starting on February 25.
Although there were hopes for a totally new map in Warzone, instead we’re getting more changes to the existing Verdansk map. The developers have also teased “something major is beginning to rumble deep underground.” No doubt we’ll learn more about that as the season progresses.
Check out the full details of new content below, via Activision.
Warzone & Black Ops Cold War Season 2 trailer
New Warzone locations in Season 2
First and foremost, Verdansk is getting some major new points of interest in what feels like forever, starting with the Vodianoy cargo tanker ship that’s approaching the Port. The tanker is said to be carrying “unknown cargo,” so players will be able to access it for loot, although it could end up being a hot spot early in the season.
Following this announcement, Vodianoy can already be spotted off the coast of Verdansk in-game, so looks like Raven Software were quick to add it as an actual teaser as well.
That’s not the only new POI in Season 2, but it’s the only one we know of right now. Activision said that “something major is beginning to rumble deep underground” within Verdansk and that players can explore these areas at their own risk since further intel is currently “classified.”
New Warzone weapons in Season 2
Black Ops Cold War is set to receive six new weapons in Season 2, which means that they’ll all be available in Warzone as well due to the two games’ integration within each other.
Headlining the list is the FARA 83 assault rifle, which is a remake of the iconic Galil, followed by the LC10 SMG, both of which will be released at launch. The other two guns as part of this content drop will be coming during S2: the ZRG 20mm sniper rifle and the R1 Shadowhunter, which is the latest version of the Crossbow.
Rounding out the new weapons are two melees – the Machete and E-Tool – both of which will be released during the season as well.
New Warzone modes in Season 2
Exfiltration
Exfiltration is a new mode that will be played on Verdansk. It will be added in-season, meaning it won’t be available at the start of Season 2.
“It’s about time that the exfil chopper arrives before the Circle Collapse fully closes in. During an Exfiltration Battle Royale, a portable radio crackles into life, coming online somewhere in Verdansk. The Operator who secures this radio and holds onto it for a sufficient period of time automatically wins the game for them (or their squad, in non-Solo modes). To ensure their exfil isn’t by the book, anyone holding the radio is marked on the Tac Map as if they were under a Most Wanted Contract (also known as an HVT or High Value Target) with all Operators also receiving intel on how much longer the current radio holder has until they win. Other than this new win condition, the same Battle Royale rules apply. Expect a circle collapse and a winner to be determined by last Operator or squad standing, should nobody receive an early exfil with the radio.”
Rebirth Island Resurgence Extreme
Unlike Exfiltration, Rebirth Island’s new Resurgence Extreme mode will be available right away when Season 2 launches. This is essentially the current Resurgence mode but on steroids, increasing the player count up to 90!
“The high-octane, respawn-enabled Resurgence mode on Rebirth Island will be taken to the extreme during Season Two, upping the max player count in the limited-time Rebirth Island Resurgence Extreme mode. Up to 90 players can drop onto Rebirth Island for an incredibly frenetic fight for supremacy, as they look to eliminate every last member of enemy squads to prevent them from getting a second, third, or even forth chance at revenge.
Just like Resurgence, squad members can spawn back in if their Rebirth Countdown hits zero and at least one of their allies is still alive, and specific Caches around the map will refresh their items frequently to ensure there is no shortage of firepower around the island.”
When is Warzone Season 2? Update release date & time
Activision have confirmed that the Season 2 update for Warzone will be going live on February 24 between 9PM PT / 12AM ET and 11PM PT / 2AM ET. Not only will it include all of this new content, but plenty of bug fixes and quality-of-live improvements are planned as well.