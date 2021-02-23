 Warzone & Black Ops Cold War Season 2 Battle Pass: All tiers & rewards - Dexerto
Warzone & Black Ops Cold War Season 2 Battle Pass: tiers & rewards

Published: 23/Feb/2021 21:12

by Albert Petrosyan
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War Season 2 Warzone Season 2

With Season 2 of both Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone coming in the very near future, Activision have revealed new details about the new content that’ll be available in the Battle Pass.

The Battle Pass has become a key part of every new season in Call of Duty over the past year-plus, and Season 2 of Cold War and Warzone is no exception.

Once again, players have 100 Tiers to level up through to unlock all the fresh new content, including Operator skins, weapon blueprints, charms, watches, XP tokens, CoD Points, and more.

As usual, the S2 Battle Pass has both a paid and free version; the former gives players access to every single reward while the latter allows fans to still unlock some of the items without paying a dime, such as the two new guns. Everything you need to know about the BP can be found below.

Cold War & Warzone Season 2 Battle Pass: Price & bundle

There are two options for the premium (paid) version of the Battle Pass. The first is to just buy the barebones version, which costs 1,000 CoD Points and unlocks only the items available at Tier 0.

However, for those who want a nice head start, there is also a Battle Pass Bundle that can be purchased for 2,400 CP, and it includes 20 instant Tier Skips, unlocking everything between Tier 0-20.

It’s also always worth pointing out that completing the full BP grants you a total return of 1,300 CP, which means you get all your Points back plus an extra 300. This technically means you can buy a BP once and always get enough CP back to buy future Passes as well.

Cold War & Warzone Season 2 Battle Pass: New guns

FARA 83 in Season 2
Treyarch
The FARA 83 assault rifle can be unlocked by reaching Tier 15 of the Season 2 Battle Pass.

There are two new weapons released at the launch of Season 2: the FARA 83 assault rifle and LC-10 SMG. As usual, both of these are completely free for players to unlock; all you have to do is reach the necessary Tiers in the BP by grinding the game.

The FARA is available at Tier 15, while the LC-10 gets unlocked by reaching Tier 31.

LC-10 SMG in Season 2
Treyarch
The brand new LC-10 SMG is available at Tier 31 of the Season 2 Battle Pass.

Cold War & Warzone Season 2 Battle Pass: Free items

In addition to the FARA 83 and LC-10, there are a few other rewards that can be obtained through the S2 BP without having to purchase it:

  • FARA 83 Assault Rifle: Tier 15
  • LC-10 SMG: Tier 31
  • Three War Track Packs
    • Black Ops 2 Mixtape: Tier 44
    • Rock Pack II: Tier 72
    • Pop Rock: Tier 94
  • Glade Ripper LMG Blueprint: Tier 21
  • Dragon Idol SMG: Tier 55
  • 300 CoD Points
  • And more

Cold War & Warzone Season 2 Battle Pass: Tier 100

Tier 100 is usually reserved for the most prestigious cosmetic items in the entire Battle Pass and S2 seems to follow that trend as well. Reaching the final Tier unlocks two high-end cosmetics:

  • Warlord Naga Operator Skin: Naga is the new Operator in Season 2, and this skin features him wearing a ceremonial mask and a gold-trimmed leather jacket to show off his warlord status. Tier 100 also unlocks two Operator Missions for Naga.
  • Poison Dart Legendary LC-10 Blueprint: With the brand new LC-10 being one of two featured weapons in the BP, the final tier unlocks a special camo for it that has a green-and-black amphibian design to it.
Tier 100 in Season 2 Battle Pass
Treyarch
Unlock this Naga skin & LC-10 Blueprint by reaching Tier 100 of the Season 2 Battle Pass.

Cold War & Warzone Season 2 Battle Pass: Reactive Blueprints

A brand new type of cosmetic is introduced in Season 2: the ultra-rarity Reactive Weapon Blueprints. These function the same as regular blueprints, in the sense that they’re for a specific weapon and have pre-set attachments, but they feature a “reactive” design that changes with the more kills you get.

The Battle Pass contains one such item, the Vulture Exo, which has a “pulsating green energy across the skeleton of a bird that wraps around the entire weapon.” As you get kills with the gun, the color of the energy goes from green to blue to orange and finally, red. Vulture Exo gets unlocked at Tier 95 of the paid BP.

While this is the only Reactive Blueprint in the Battle Pass, Activision have confirmed that one for the AK-74u, called the “Z-74u,” will be available as part of the Maxis Operator Bundle, which will go on sale during the second week of Season 2.

In addition to the Z-74u, the bundle will also contain the new Samantha Maxis Operator, a finishing move, and several other cosmetic items.

Maxis Operator Bundle in Season 2
Treyarch
An Reactive Blueprint for the AK-74u is coming in the Maxis Operator Bundle.

That wraps up the breakdown for the Season 2 Battle Pass – the full BP will be available on February 25, so make sure to check back here when the new season launches for a look at all the items and Tiers.

CDL Super Week scores & schedule: Trio of sweeps tells the story of Day 2

Published: 23/Feb/2021 23:59 Updated: 24/Feb/2021 0:12

by Albert Petrosyan
CDL

Call of Duty League CDL

The Call of Duty League has combined Weeks 2 and 3 of Stage 1 into one massive Super Week of matches, and everything you need to watch and follow the event live can be found below.

  • ROKKR win their second in a row after ripping apart Surge.
  • Legion & Subliners get their first wins of 2021 with stunning sweeps.
  • Day 3 preview: Royal Ravens vs Empire; Thieves vs Surge; OpTic vs Ultra.

Due to the inclement weather in Texas and other parts of the United States causing power outages for a lot of pro players, the CDL opted to combine the Week 2 and 3 matches into Super Week.

Seven straight days of matches will see all 12 teams in action at least three times, and with the Stage 1 Major looming around the corner, this will be the final opportunity for teams to improve their seeding for the $500,000 tournament.

CDL Super Week: Stream

The CDL streams all of its matches exclusively on YouTube, which is where you can also find replays of matches that have already been completed.

CDL Super Week: Schedule

Super Week kicks off with a double-header on February 22 before six straight days of triple-headers between February 23-28.

Day 2: Tuesday, February 23

  Match Hardpoint S&D Control Hardpoint S&D
Match Replay Mutineers 0-3 Legion PAR 222-220 (Garrison) PAR 6-4 (Checkmate) PAR 3-1 (Raid) N/A N/A
Match Replay Subliners 3-0 Royal Ravens NY 250-151 (Garrison) NY 6-1 (Checkmate) NY 3-0 (Checkmate) N/A N/A
Match Replay Surge 0-3 ROKKR MIN 250-163 (Checkmate) MIN 6-5 (Raid) MIN 3-2 (Raid) N/A N/A

Legion & Subliners sweep their way to first wins, ROKKR stay hot vs Surge

After going 0-2 in the Opening Weekend, Paris Legion finally got their first win of 2021 at Super Week, and what a win it was. Despite being underdogs to the Mutineers, Legion pulled off a shocking sweep that featured a rare Hardpoint ending on time.

Following Paris’ script, the New York Subliners also notched their first one in the win column after sweeping London Royal Ravens in perhaps the most dominant performance we’ve seen so far in 2021.

None of the three maps were close, especially the Control, which saw NYSL shred their opponents from start to finish and not give them even a chance at making any sort of comeback. With the loss, Royal Ravens now sit at 0-2 early on in the season.

Rounding off a trio of Day 2 sweeps was Minnesota ROKKR grabbing their second win in a row after taking apart Seattle Surge 3-0. The series was closer than the final scoreline would suggest as Surge did make solid comebacks in both the S&D and Control, only to fall just short in both.

The win is ROKKR’s second in a row after their upset victory over Dallas Empire at Opening Weekend. Meanwhile, Seattle falls to 1-2, suffering already their second sweep this season.

Day 3: Wednesday, February 24

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 25)
Game 1 Royal Ravens vs Empire 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Game 2 Thieves vs Surge 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM
Game 3 OpTic vs Ultra 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 10:00 AM

Day 4: Thursday, February 25

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 26)
Game 1 ROKKR vs Subliners 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Game 2 OpTic vs Guerrillas 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM
Game 3 FaZe vs Mutineers 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 10:00 AM

Day 5: Friday, February 26

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 27)
Game 1 Thieves vs Royal Ravens 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Game 2 Ultra vs Legion 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM
Game 3 Empire vs Subliners 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 10:00 AM

Day 6: Saturday, February 27

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 28)
Game 1 FaZe vs Legion 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Game 2 ROKKR vs Royal Ravens 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM
Game 3 Ultra vs Guerrillas 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 10:00 AM

Day 7: Sunday, February 28

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Mar 1)
Game 1 Subliners vs Surge 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Game 2 OpTic vs Mutineers 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM
Game 3 Empire vs Thieves 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 10:00 AM

Past scores & daily recaps

Day 1: Monday, February 22

  Match Hardpoint S&D Control Hardpoint S&D
Match Replay Guerrillas 1-3 Mutineers LAG 250-133 (Crossroads) FLA 6-3 (Miami) FLA 3-2 (Garrison) FLA 250-172 (Garrison) N/A
Match Replay Ultra 1-3 FaZe ATL 250-247 (Raid) TOR 6-3 (Raid) ATL 3-0 (Raid) ATL 250-128 (Garrison) N/A

Mutineers get first win of 2021, FaZe stay unbeaten

After losing their season-opener at CDL Opening Weekend, Florida Mutineers’ new-look lineup got their first win of 2021 with a 3-1 victory over LA Guerrillas, who now sit at 1-2. LAG won the first map in dominant fashion before the Mutineers ripped off three straight maps to secure the series.

The second match of the day was a battle of the unbeatens as Atlanta FaZe took on Toronto Ultra. The series started back-and-forth, and if it wasn’t for a clutch break at the end of the Raid Hardpoint, Atlanta may have found themselves down 0-2 early.

But things settled down after the second map as FaZe took games three and four quite comfortably to secure the 3-1 victory. The win now gives the boys in red a league-leading three wins, against just zero losses, while Ultra drop to 1-1.

CDL Super Week essentials

CDL Super Week: Format & CDL Points

  • Location: Online
  • Prize Pool: N/A
  • CDL Points: 10 per win
  • Maps & Modes:
    • Hardpoint: Checkmate, Crossroads, Garrison, Moscow, Raid
    • Search & Destroy: Checkmate, Garrison, Miami, Moscow, Raid
    • Control: Checkmate, Garrison, Raid
  • Matches are best-of-five (HP, S&D, Control, HP, S&D)

CDL Super Week: Teams & Rosters

ROKKR
CDL roster spotlight: Minnesota ROKKR’s new-look lineup delivered an upset victory over Dallas Empire at Opening Weekend.

All 12 teams are participating in the Week 2 event, split into the two groups that were drawn at the start of Stage 1. All teams within the same group play each other once during the Stage, for a total of five matches.

Group A

Team Roster
Dallas Empire Crimsix, Shotzzy, Huke, iLLeY
London Royal Ravens Alexx, Dylan, Seany, Zer0
Los Angeles Thieves Kenny, SlasheR, TJHaLy, Temp
Minnesota ROKKR Accuracy, Attach, Priestahh, MajorManiak
New York Subliners Clayster, Asim, Diamondcon, Mack
Seattle Surge Octane, Gunless, Prestinni, Loony

Group B

Team Roster
Atlanta FaZe Simp, Cellium, aBeZy, Arcitys
Florida Mutineers Skyz, Owakening, Slacked, Neptune
Los Angeles Guerrillas SiLLY, Assault, Apathy, Vivid
OpTic Chicago Scump, FormaL, Envoy, Dashy
Paris Legion AquA, Classic, Fire, Skrapz
Toronto Ultra Methodz, Bance, Cammy, CleanX

Make sure to check out our CDL 2021 Season hub for the latest standings, full schedule of all events, a breakdown of the season format, and more.