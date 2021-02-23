Warzone & Black Ops Cold War Season 2 Battle Pass: All tiers & rewards - Dexerto

With Season 2 of both Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone coming in the very near future, Activision have revealed new details about the new content that’ll be available in the Battle Pass.

The Battle Pass has become a key part of every new season in Call of Duty over the past year-plus, and Season 2 of Cold War and Warzone is no exception.

Once again, players have 100 Tiers to level up through to unlock all the fresh new content, including Operator skins, weapon blueprints, charms, watches, XP tokens, CoD Points, and more.

As usual, the S2 Battle Pass has both a paid and free version; the former gives players access to every single reward while the latter allows fans to still unlock some of the items without paying a dime, such as the two new guns. Everything you need to know about the BP can be found below.

Cold War & Warzone Season 2 Battle Pass: Price & bundle

There are two options for the premium (paid) version of the Battle Pass. The first is to just buy the barebones version, which costs 1,000 CoD Points and unlocks only the items available at Tier 0.

However, for those who want a nice head start, there is also a Battle Pass Bundle that can be purchased for 2,400 CP, and it includes 20 instant Tier Skips, unlocking everything between Tier 0-20.

It’s also always worth pointing out that completing the full BP grants you a total return of 1,300 CP, which means you get all your Points back plus an extra 300. This technically means you can buy a BP once and always get enough CP back to buy future Passes as well.

Cold War & Warzone Season 2 Battle Pass: New guns

There are two new weapons released at the launch of Season 2: the FARA 83 assault rifle and LC-10 SMG. As usual, both of these are completely free for players to unlock; all you have to do is reach the necessary Tiers in the BP by grinding the game.

The FARA is available at Tier 15, while the LC-10 gets unlocked by reaching Tier 31.

Cold War & Warzone Season 2 Battle Pass: Free items

In addition to the FARA 83 and LC-10, there are a few other rewards that can be obtained through the S2 BP without having to purchase it:

FARA 83 Assault Rifle: Tier 15

LC-10 SMG: Tier 31

Three War Track Packs Black Ops 2 Mixtape: Tier 44 Rock Pack II: Tier 72 Pop Rock: Tier 94

Glade Ripper LMG Blueprint: Tier 21

Dragon Idol SMG: Tier 55

300 CoD Points

And more

Cold War & Warzone Season 2 Battle Pass: Tier 100

Tier 100 is usually reserved for the most prestigious cosmetic items in the entire Battle Pass and S2 seems to follow that trend as well. Reaching the final Tier unlocks two high-end cosmetics:

Warlord Naga Operator Skin: Naga is the new Operator in Season 2, and this skin features him wearing a ceremonial mask and a gold-trimmed leather jacket to show off his warlord status. Tier 100 also unlocks two Operator Missions for Naga.

Naga is the new Operator in Season 2, and this skin features him wearing a ceremonial mask and a gold-trimmed leather jacket to show off his warlord status. Tier 100 also unlocks two Operator Missions for Naga. Poison Dart Legendary LC-10 Blueprint: With the brand new LC-10 being one of two featured weapons in the BP, the final tier unlocks a special camo for it that has a green-and-black amphibian design to it.

Cold War & Warzone Season 2 Battle Pass: Reactive Blueprints

A brand new type of cosmetic is introduced in Season 2: the ultra-rarity Reactive Weapon Blueprints. These function the same as regular blueprints, in the sense that they’re for a specific weapon and have pre-set attachments, but they feature a “reactive” design that changes with the more kills you get.

The Battle Pass contains one such item, the Vulture Exo, which has a “pulsating green energy across the skeleton of a bird that wraps around the entire weapon.” As you get kills with the gun, the color of the energy goes from green to blue to orange and finally, red. Vulture Exo gets unlocked at Tier 95 of the paid BP.

Season 2 will introduce new "ultra-rarity" Reactive Weapon Blueprints! The first one will be the Vulture Exo, which has a pulsating green energy that changes color the more kills you get 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1k3SOgh06o — DEXERTO Call of Duty (@DexertoIntel) February 23, 2021

While this is the only Reactive Blueprint in the Battle Pass, Activision have confirmed that one for the AK-74u, called the “Z-74u,” will be available as part of the Maxis Operator Bundle, which will go on sale during the second week of Season 2.

In addition to the Z-74u, the bundle will also contain the new Samantha Maxis Operator, a finishing move, and several other cosmetic items.

That wraps up the breakdown for the Season 2 Battle Pass – the full BP will be available on February 25, so make sure to check back here when the new season launches for a look at all the items and Tiers.