Modern Warfare 2 Season 6 patch notes: New multiplayer maps, Battle Rifle buffs, more

Modern Warfare 2 Season 6 is here, bringing new multiplayer maps, three added weapons, and so much more. Here’s everything included in the patch notes.

Modern Warfare 2 has had a rocky life for many gamers. It’s had its successes and its failures, but the game still retains a loyal player base, bringing those fans to its final season before the next installment – MW3 – is released.

Season 6 focuses on Halloween, featuring a spooky season pass and plenty of scares to come in the mid-season update – but for now, plenty of exciting features await.

Here are the Modern Warfare 2 Season 6 patch notes, with everything you can expect to see this season.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 6 new multiplayer maps

Activision

During the launch of Season 6, Modern Warfare 2 players can expect to see four maps arriving in the game. Two of those are returning from previous titles, and two are brand new:

La Casa (new)

(new) Koro Village (returning from Call of Duty 2)

(returning from Call of Duty 2) King (returning from Modern Warfare 2019)

(returning from Modern Warfare 2019) Fight (new)

Both King and Fight will only be available in the Gunfight game mode, while Koro Village and La Casa can be enjoyed in core game modes.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 6 new weapons & Battle Rifle buffs

Activision

Along with the added maps, three new weapons will be arriving in Modern Warfare 2, in the form of the TR-76 Geist, ISO 9mm, and the Dual Kamas melee weapon.

On top of this, the TAQ-V has received a sizeable buff, along with plenty of other Battle Rifles. The TAQ-V, Cronen Squall, Lachmann-762, and the SO-14 are all facing an increase in their damage range. You can check out all weapon nerfs and buffs here.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 6 Patch Notes

You can check out the Modern Warfare 2 Season 6 Patch Notes below:

Battle Pass

Just take a look at the Season 06 Battle Pass and you’ll see The Haunting is fast approaching. Featuring 100+ rewards, including:

New Spawn Operator

Three new weapons

10 new terrifying Operator skins and BlackCell variants for each

New weapon Blueprints

Creepy vehicle skins

Strike fear into your foes via advanced cybernetics with the Season 06 experience with BlackCell, featuring the following items and rewards:

The BlackCell Sector, including 1,100 COD Points; the new BlackCell Operator V4L3RIA and her Tactical Pet Megabyte; the “BlackCell Reckoner” Pro-Tuned Weapon Blueprint; and a BlackCell-themed Smoke Grenade Equipment Skin.

Full access to the Season 06 Battle Pass, plus 20 Battle Token Tier Skips (25 on PlayStation®). The full Battle Pass includes 1,400 COD Points within 100 Tiers of unlockable content from Battle Pass progress.

An exclusive BlackCell Sector within the Battle Pass AO serving as an alternative starting location.

Additional BlackCell-only Battle Pass content: 10 BlackCell Operator Skins, including one for new Operator Spawn, Al Simmons, Creepy Clown, Soul Crusher, Mil-Spawn, Tier 100 Spawn, and more; six animated Weapon Blueprints; and two Vehicle Skins.

Players who upgrade to BlackCell after purchasing the Battle Pass will also receive 1,100 COD Points back.

Operators

V4L3RIA (BlackCell) Little is known about V4L3RIA’s origins, but early tests of the model’s combat prowess confirm its high-performance lethality. Accompanying V4L3RIA is her robotic Tactical Pet, Megabyte.



Spawn “You sent me to Hell. I’m here to return the favor.” — Spawn



Lilith (Diablo IV) The Burning Hells arrive in time for the Haunting. Deploy as the Daughter of Hatred and the Creator of Sanctuary.



Inarius (Diablo IV) Drop in as the fallen archangel Inarius.



Ash Williams (Evil Dead 2) The former supermarket clerk-turned demon hunter arrives to battle the underworld entities spewing forth from the Hellmouth.



Alucard (Hellsing) Deploy as “Alucard,” the Hellsing Organization’s most powerful weapon against supernatural forces.



Skeletor (Masters of the Universe) – Available when The Haunting starts on October 17th Become the true Master of the Universe with the Skeletor Bundle, complete with a Skeletor Operator, as well as evil sorcery–themed Blueprints and Emblems.

– Available when The Haunting starts on October 17th

Events

Prepare for The Haunting

Coming to Modern Warfare II and Warzone on

The Haunting is just around the corner! Prepare for frightening thrills, the shambling undead, squad hunts to take down grotesque monsters, and those infamous jump-scares as The Haunting returns to Call of Duty!

Weapons

TR-76 Geist (Assault Rifle) A hard-hitting bullpup assault rifle chambered in 7.62 x 39 mm. Highly modular, this weapon system can be adapted to fit a wide range of tactics and combat scenarios. Obtained via Battle Pass



ISO 9mm (Submachine Gun) Sweep the battlefield clean with the high fire rate, maneuverability, and exceptional steadiness of this 9mm SMG. Obtained via Battle Pass



Dual Kamas (Melee) Cut down your enemies with each swing of these curved and deadly blades. Obtained via Battle Pass



New Attachments

» Shotguns «

Lockwood 300 Maelstrom Dual Trigger A cold hammer forged dual trigger that fires both rounds simultaneously with devastating results.



Weapon Balancing

» Submachine Guns «

Lachmann Shroud Reduced upper torso damage | MWII Only Reduced mid-far distance damage | MWII Only Minor increase in close-mid distance damage | MWII Only



Minibak Increased close distance damage | MWII Only Increased damage range | MWII Only



» Assault Rifles «

Kastov 762 Reduced close distance damage | MWII Only Reduced close damage range | MWII Only Increased mid damage range | MWII Only



FR Avancer Increased damage range | MWII Only



» Battle Rifles «

Cronen Squall Increased damage range | MWII Only



Lachmann-762 Increased damage range | MWII Only



SO-14 Increased damage range | MWII Only



TAQ-V Increased damage range | MWII Only



» Shotguns «

Bryson 800 Reduced far damage range | MWII Only



Expedite 12 Increased mid damage range | MWII Only



MX Guardian Reduced close damage range | MWII Only



» Marksman Rifles «

Tempus Torrent Reduced close damage range | MWII Only Reduced close distance damage | MWII Only Reduced damage to legs | MWII Only



Lockwood MK2 Increased mid damage range | MWII Only Increased close distance damage | MWII Only Increased damage to upper arm | MWII Only Improved sprint out time Increased hip movement speed



SA-B 50 Improved sprint out time Improved ADS time Reduced moving hip spread Increased far damage range | MWII Only



SP-R 208 Increase to mid damage range | MWII Only



Progression

The Final Prestige – Level 1,250

Season 06 will increase the Prestige Rank cap from 21 to 25, with a new maximum level of 1,250. Obtaining each new Prestige Rank offers multiple rewards along with a new icon besides the Prestige number, as follows: Prestige 22: Unlocked at Level 1,100 Prestige 23: Unlocked at Level 1,150 Prestige 24: Unlocked at Level 1,200 Prestige 25: Unlocked at Level 1,250



Global bug fixes

Fixed an issue where helicopters were taking higher damage than intended when stuck with a Shock Stick

Fixed an issue where the Player could be teleported outside of the Heavy Chopper while it was moving in rare circumstances

Fixed an issue allowing Dirt Bikes collision with water to not function as intended

Fixed an issue causing some Operators to clip when in the MRAP

Fixed an issue where menu titles can appear incorrectly when using the quick menu

Fixed an issue affecting the appearance of the 9mm Daemon when previewing the weapon

Fixed an issue where spending multiple Battle Pass tokens in a row could cause the Player to receive an error message

Fixed an issue where camera position was inconsistent when viewing weapons and Blueprints in the Battle Pass

Fixed an issue causing the 9mm Daemon unlock requirements to function incorrectly

Fixed an issue where the Calling Card and Emblem reward images for Polyatomic and Orion Masteries were swapped on the Carrack .300

Fixed an issue preventing the ‘Report Player’ function from working correctly from the in-game Scoreboard

Fixed an issue preventing vehicle skin changes from displaying correctly when equipping a new skin

Fixed an exploit that allowed Weapon Blueprint duplication

Fixed an issue preventing Players from navigating the Play Again options using the left thumb stick on controller

Fixed an issue where some Bonus Challenges were not rewarding XP correctly upon completion

Fixed an issue where an Operator’s image can be greyed out after selecting them

Fixed an issue where the Manage Files menu could kick the Player back to the main menu

Fixed an issue where the Screen Refresh Rate setting would not adjust correctly

Fixed an issue where the Drill Charge would not play a sound when a Player was stuck

Fixed an issue where some sounds would unintentionally delay over distance

Fixed an issue where music was fading out unintentionally between Gunfight rounds

Fixed an issue where War Tracks were not mixing correctly according to UI settings

Fixed an issue where the detach sound wouldn’t play when exiting an ascender

Fixed an issue where AI Gun Screens would not function correctly on secondary weapons

DOWNLOADS

The Season 06 update download file size will be larger than our normal seasonal updates as it includes all Season 06 content as well as preparing for the upcoming Modern Warfare III Beta.

Note: PC users will also require additional space on their hard drive for the patch copying process; this is only temporary space that is reclaimed upon completion of the patch installation and is not an additional download.

Special Ops

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where Players who found all 150 intel fragments would not be awarded the exclusive Calling Card

Fixed an issue where the “No Respawns” message was not displaying in the Atomgrad Raid Episode 04

Multiplayer

Maps

La Casa (Core 6v6) Deploy to the center of paradise in Las Almas, Mexico. Far from prying eyes and surrounded by high walls, this luxurious estate features a dual-wing layout with living quarters in the east and a massive dining room and offices in the west.



Koro Village (Core 6v6) Wind back the clock to 2005 when the Multiplayer map “Toujane” launched with Call of Duty® 2. If you’ve been playing the series long enough to be familiar with that desert town, you’ll recognize the layout of Koro Village, though you might want to bring along some warmer clothes for the new wintry location.



King (Gunfight) The fan-favorite Gunfight map that debuted in Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® (2019) returns in Season 06. Though the warehouse holding the practice range has since become tagged up and overgrown, veterans of King will be right at home with its layout.



Fight (Gunfight) The new Fight map offers a different kind of firing-range experience as Operators move through various shoot houses that feature extreme close-quarters engagements.



Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that could cause Faction Showdown vehicle challenges to track incorrectly

Fixed an issue where the Snoop Dogg Operator didn’t appear correctly in in some Private Matches

Fixed an issue where an ISO 45 stock could display a placeholder image when customizing Loadouts in Private Matches

Fixed an issue where the UAV Killstreak pings enemy locations in-between scans on some Multiplayer Maps

MWII Ranked Play

Season 06 of MWII Ranked Play features NEW Seasonal Rewards to unlock, including the Pro Issue SP-X 80 Weapon Blueprint, Seasonal Division Large Weapon Decals, and much more.

Below are the Season 06 specific details to keep in mind for new and returning competitors. Need a refresher? The Call of Duty Blog has you covered right here and the CDL Competitive Settings V 1.4.1 will help inform.

Season 06 Highlight Changes

Competitive Game Settings

New Season 06 Restrictions Assault Rifles TR-76 Geist SMGs ISO 9mm Melee Dual Kamas

Returning Restrictions in addition to the CDL Competitive Settings Assault Rifles Tempus Razorback FR Avancer M13C SMGs ISO 45 Lachmann Shroud Shotguns MX Guardian Sniper Rifles Carrack .300 Melee Tonfa Pickaxe Attachments Corvus Torch Underbarrel



SR (Skill Rating) & Divisions

End of Season Skill Setback At the end of each Season, your ending Skill Division will determine where you start the following season: Bronze through Crimson I Players are set back three Tiers below where they finished in the previous season. Example: A Player ending Season 05 in Gold III will begin Season 06 in Silver III. Players Crimson II and above will start Season 05 in Diamond I.



MWII Ranked Play Season 06 Rewards

Season 06 Win Rewards Throughout the Season 06, Players can earn the following rewards: 5 Wins: ’MWII Season 06 Competitor’ Weapon Sticker 10 Wins: Pro Issue SP-X 80 Weapon Blueprint 25 Wins: ‘Taking Out The Trash” Weapon Charm 50 Wins: ‘1v1 Me’ Large Weapon Decal 75 Wins: ’MWII Ranked Play Season 06’ Loading Screen 100 Wins: ’MWII Season 06 Ranked Veteran’ Weapon Camo



End of Season Division Rewards