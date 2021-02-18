 New Zombies Outbreak mode revealed for Black Ops Cold War Season 2 - Dexerto
Call of Duty

New Zombies Outbreak mode revealed for Black Ops Cold War Season 2

Published: 18/Feb/2021 18:30 Updated: 18/Feb/2021 20:57

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Black Ops Cold War

Treyarch have finally confirmed the long-rumored Outbreak mode for Black Ops Cold War, which will task players with fighting the undead in a large-scale, open-world-style experience set in the Ural Mountains, and it’ll be coming during Season 2.

If you’re a fan of Black Ops Cold War Zombies and you’ve been hoping for something more then there’s some good news for you.

Just mere weeks after Firebase Z was released to BOCW players, developer Treyarch finally revealed a slew of new features coming to the mode with the start of Season 2, including a couple new items that players will be able to get their hands on.

The best part is that we finally have official confirmation about the long-rumored Outbreak mode, which is set to bring a large-scale-style conflict to the Zombies experience, which is something that players haven’t really gotten in the past.

Outbreak mode

Activision
Outbreak is set to bring large-scale conflict to the Zombies experience.

Easily the biggest addition with the Zombies mode in Season 2 is the inclusion of Outbreak mode. While similar to the standard Zombies experience, it’s a bit different.

First off, Outbreak is set on larger-scale maps, which appear to be Fireteam maps from the standard multiplayer, although it’s unclear if they will be slightly different from those versions or carbon copies.

Treyarch’s blog post does mention that players will be able to hop into portals that will take them to “new regions” so it sounds like all of the Fireteam maps will be connected to each other as one big map, although we’ll have to wait for further confirmation from the devs to learn more.

In addition, the objectives on the map will be different as well. Some objectives listed by Treyarch and even shown in the trailer include escorting a Rover across the map or holding a specific area against the undead for a specific amount of time. It’s unknown whether or not the traditional round-based system will also make an appearance.

Treyarch says that more about the large-scale mode will be arriving in the coming days, so if you’re confused about all the new information, you won’t have to wait too much longer to get your answers.

New Vehicles

Activision
Players will also have access to new vehicles within Outbreak mode.

Within Outbreak, players will be able to find two brand-new vehicles to try out. The first is Sedan, which will be a little car to help you move around the Outbreak mode a little bit easier. While Treyarch don’t mention how many people will be able to fit into the vehicle, given the fact that it’s a four-door, the chances of four passengers is very high.

Players will also be able to get their hands on a Light Truck. Details are scarce about this vehicle in terms of handling and speed, however, we do know that it’ll fit four passengers and it’ll be open so that players can easily drop into the car without much fuss.

Both vehicles will be available within Outbreak at launch, although it’s unclear if the same vehicles will be available in the Fireteam multiplayer mode as well.

New Field Upgrade and Ammo Mod

Activision
A new Field Upgrade called Frenzied Guard will attract Zombies to you for a short amount of time.

Beyond the huge Outbreak mode, players will also have a couple of new items to try out in both the aforementioned large-scale mode and the standard Zombies experience on Die Maschine, Firebase Z and future maps.

The first is a brand-new Field Upgrade called Frenzied Guard, which essentially allows you to attract Zombies to only yourself for a short amount of time and the only your armor will be affected. This will allow other players to get some time to breathe so it might not be a good idea to use in Solo mode, if that’s more your jam.

In addition, players will also have a new Ammo Mod to try out in the form of Shatter Blast. This one’s pretty simple: while active, your bullets will also deal explosive damage, which Treyarch said is designed to help take down larger targets. Like all other mods, it’ll be available via the Pack-A-Punch machine or the Elemtal Pop perk machine.

Other items and additions

Activision
New items like the Death Machine scorestreak and more will be available to players within the Zombies mode.

That’s not all that’s going to be added to Zombies with the start of Season 2. While the Death Machine scorestreak is being added to the standard multiplayer mode, it’s also going to be making an appearance in Zombies as well, as a utility that players will be able to use in Die Maschine, Firebase Z and the new Outbreak mode.

Like every other scorestreak within BOCW Zombies, it’ll be available to buy with parts from crafting tables located around each map.

Of course, the season’s new weapons will also be available to use in the undead mode at launch, including the FARA 83 AR and the LC10 SMG, while the other weapons like the R1 Shadowhunter crossbow and the ZRG 20mm will more than likely be available once they’re added to the game mid-season.

Finally, Treyarch also confirmed that players will be able to upgrade all Skills in Zombies to Tier IV and Tier V, which is something you weren’t able to do before. Treyarch says that more about these upgrades will be available closer to launch.

All in all, it seems like Zombies, just like the rest of the game, is getting a massive update with the Season 2 drop and it will give fans a ton to look forward too. Here’s hoping that Outbreak delivers.

Call of Duty

CDL Super Week (Weeks 2+3): new schedule, teams, format, more

Published: 18/Feb/2021 21:45 Updated: 18/Feb/2021 21:48

by Albert Petrosyan
CDL

Call of Duty League CDL

The Call of Duty League has combined Weeks 2 and 3 of Stage 1 into one massive Super Week of matches, and everything you need to watch and follow the event live can be found below.

  • Super Week announced following postponement of Week 2 due to player power outages.
  • Takes place Feb 22-28 – seven straight days of matches, 20 matches in total.
  • Last chance to earn CDL Points ahead of Stage 1 Major on March 3.

Due to the inclement weather in Texas and other parts of the United States causing power outages for a lot of pro players, the CDL opted to combine the Week 2 and 3 matches into Super Week.

Seven straight days of matches will see all 12 teams in action at least three times, and with the Stage 1 Major looming around the corner, this will be the final opportunity for teams to improve their seeding for the $500,000 tournament.

CDL Stage 1 Week 2: Stream

The CDL streams all of its matches exclusively on YouTube, which is where you can also find replays of matches that have already been completed.

CDL Super Week: Schedule

Super Week kicks off with a double-header on February 22 before six straight days of triple-headers between February 23-28.

Day 1: Monday, February 22

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 23)
Game 1 Guerrillas vs Mutineers 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Game 2 Ultra vs OpTic 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM

Day 2: Tuesday, February 23

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 24)
Game 1 Mutineers vs Legion 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Game 2 Subliners vs Royal Ravens 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM
Game 3 Surge vs ROKKR 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 10:00 AM

Day 3: Wednesday, February 24

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 25)
Game 1 Royal Ravens vs Empire 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Game 2 Thieves vs Surge 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM
Game 3 OpTic vs Ultra 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 10:00 AM

Day 4: Thursday, February 25

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 26)
Game 1 ROKKR vs Subliners 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Game 2 OpTic vs Guerrillas 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM
Game 3 FaZe vs Mutineers 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 10:00 AM

Day 5: Friday, February 26

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 27)
Game 1 Thieves vs Royal Ravens 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Game 2 Ultra vs Legion 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM
Game 3 Empire vs Subliners 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 10:00 AM

Day 6: Saturday, February 27

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 28)
Game 1 FaZe vs Legion 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Game 2 ROKKR vs Royal Ravens 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM
Game 3 Ultra vs Guerrillas 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 10:00 AM

Day 7: Sunday, February 28

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Mar 1)
Game 1 Subliners vs Surge 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Game 2 OpTic vs Mutineers 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM
Game 3 Empire vs Thieves 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 10:00 AM

CDL Stage 1 Week 2 Essentials

CDL Stage 1 Week 2: Format & CDL Points

  • Location: Online
  • Prize Pool: N/A
  • CDL Points: 10 per win
  • Maps & Modes:
    • Hardpoint: Checkmate, Crossroads, Garrison, Moscow, Raid
    • Search & Destroy: Checkmate, Garrison, Miami, Moscow, Raid
    • Control: Checkmate, Garrison, Raid
  • Matches are best-of-five (HP, S&D, Control, HP, S&D)

CDL Stage 1 Week 2: Teams & Rosters

ROKKR
CDL roster spotlight: Minnesota ROKKR’s new-look lineup delivered an upset victory over Dallas Empire at Opening Weekend.

All 12 teams are participating in the Week 2 event, split into the two groups that were drawn at the start of Stage 1. All teams within the same group play each other once during the Stage, for a total of five matches.

Group A

Team Roster
Dallas Empire Crimsix, Shotzzy, Huke, iLLeY
London Royal Ravens Alexx, Dylan, Seany, Zer0
Los Angeles Thieves Kenny, SlasheR, TJHaLy, Temp
Minnesota ROKKR Accuracy, Attach, Priestahh, MajorManiak
New York Subliners Clayster, Asim, Diamondcon, Mack
Seattle Surge Octane, Gunless, Prestinni, Loony

Group B

Team Roster
Atlanta FaZe Simp, Cellium, aBeZy, Arcitys
Florida Mutineers Skyz, Owakening, Slacked, Neptune
Los Angeles Guerrillas SiLLY, Assault, Apathy, Vivid
OpTic Chicago Scump, FormaL, Envoy, Dashy
Paris Legion AquA, Classic, Fire, Skrapz
Toronto Ultra Methodz, Bance, Cammy, CleanX

Make sure to check out our CDL 2021 Season hub for the latest standings, full schedule of all events, a breakdown of the season format, and more.