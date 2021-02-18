New Zombies Outbreak mode revealed for Black Ops Cold War Season 2 - Dexerto

Treyarch have finally confirmed the long-rumored Outbreak mode for Black Ops Cold War, which will task players with fighting the undead in a large-scale, open-world-style experience set in the Ural Mountains, and it’ll be coming during Season 2.

If you’re a fan of Black Ops Cold War Zombies and you’ve been hoping for something more then there’s some good news for you.

Just mere weeks after Firebase Z was released to BOCW players, developer Treyarch finally revealed a slew of new features coming to the mode with the start of Season 2, including a couple new items that players will be able to get their hands on.

The best part is that we finally have official confirmation about the long-rumored Outbreak mode, which is set to bring a large-scale-style conflict to the Zombies experience, which is something that players haven’t really gotten in the past.

Outbreak mode

Easily the biggest addition with the Zombies mode in Season 2 is the inclusion of Outbreak mode. While similar to the standard Zombies experience, it’s a bit different.

First off, Outbreak is set on larger-scale maps, which appear to be Fireteam maps from the standard multiplayer, although it’s unclear if they will be slightly different from those versions or carbon copies.

Treyarch’s blog post does mention that players will be able to hop into portals that will take them to “new regions” so it sounds like all of the Fireteam maps will be connected to each other as one big map, although we’ll have to wait for further confirmation from the devs to learn more.

In addition, the objectives on the map will be different as well. Some objectives listed by Treyarch and even shown in the trailer include escorting a Rover across the map or holding a specific area against the undead for a specific amount of time. It’s unknown whether or not the traditional round-based system will also make an appearance.

Treyarch says that more about the large-scale mode will be arriving in the coming days, so if you’re confused about all the new information, you won’t have to wait too much longer to get your answers.

New Vehicles

Within Outbreak, players will be able to find two brand-new vehicles to try out. The first is Sedan, which will be a little car to help you move around the Outbreak mode a little bit easier. While Treyarch don’t mention how many people will be able to fit into the vehicle, given the fact that it’s a four-door, the chances of four passengers is very high.

Players will also be able to get their hands on a Light Truck. Details are scarce about this vehicle in terms of handling and speed, however, we do know that it’ll fit four passengers and it’ll be open so that players can easily drop into the car without much fuss.

Both vehicles will be available within Outbreak at launch, although it’s unclear if the same vehicles will be available in the Fireteam multiplayer mode as well.

New Field Upgrade and Ammo Mod

Beyond the huge Outbreak mode, players will also have a couple of new items to try out in both the aforementioned large-scale mode and the standard Zombies experience on Die Maschine, Firebase Z and future maps.

The first is a brand-new Field Upgrade called Frenzied Guard, which essentially allows you to attract Zombies to only yourself for a short amount of time and the only your armor will be affected. This will allow other players to get some time to breathe so it might not be a good idea to use in Solo mode, if that’s more your jam.

In addition, players will also have a new Ammo Mod to try out in the form of Shatter Blast. This one’s pretty simple: while active, your bullets will also deal explosive damage, which Treyarch said is designed to help take down larger targets. Like all other mods, it’ll be available via the Pack-A-Punch machine or the Elemtal Pop perk machine.

Other items and additions

That’s not all that’s going to be added to Zombies with the start of Season 2. While the Death Machine scorestreak is being added to the standard multiplayer mode, it’s also going to be making an appearance in Zombies as well, as a utility that players will be able to use in Die Maschine, Firebase Z and the new Outbreak mode.

Like every other scorestreak within BOCW Zombies, it’ll be available to buy with parts from crafting tables located around each map.

Of course, the season’s new weapons will also be available to use in the undead mode at launch, including the FARA 83 AR and the LC10 SMG, while the other weapons like the R1 Shadowhunter crossbow and the ZRG 20mm will more than likely be available once they’re added to the game mid-season.

Finally, Treyarch also confirmed that players will be able to upgrade all Skills in Zombies to Tier IV and Tier V, which is something you weren’t able to do before. Treyarch says that more about these upgrades will be available closer to launch.

All in all, it seems like Zombies, just like the rest of the game, is getting a massive update with the Season 2 drop and it will give fans a ton to look forward too. Here’s hoping that Outbreak delivers.