 Warzone Season 2 patch notes: Ship POI, 2 new weapons, map changes, more - Dexerto
Warzone Season 2 early patch notes: Ship POI, 2 new weapons, map changes, more

Published: 25/Feb/2021 1:10 Updated: 25/Feb/2021 1:18

by Calum Patterson
Activision

Not long left until Season Two of Warzone kicks off later tonight, so we’ve got everything you need to know about the new update, including new points of interest on the Verdansk map, two weapons, modes, and more.

A new season means new content for Call of Duty’s prized battle royale game. Warzone is set to receive a brand new POI in the shape of a large cargo tanker, along with other undisclosed changes to Verdansk. A couple of new modes will also be making their debut, as well as the FARA 83 assault rifle and LC-10 SMG.

On top of all this new stuff, Raven Software are also making changes to the game and adding in fixes for several bugs. All of the details can be found in the official Season 2 patch notes below.

New Warzone locations in Season 2: Ship POI & map changes

Tanker ship POI in Warzone Season 2.
Activision
New cargo tanker ship POI coming to Warzone in Season 2!

First and foremost, Verdansk is getting some major new points of interest in what feels like forever, starting with the Vodianoy cargo tanker ship that’s approaching the Port. The tanker is said to be carrying “unknown cargo,” so players will be able to access it for loot, although it could end up being a hot spot early in the season.

That’s not the only new POI in Season 2, but it’s the only one we know of right now. Activision said that “something major is beginning to rumble deep underground” within Verdansk and that players can explore these areas at their own risk since further intel is currently “classified.”

New Warzone weapons in Season 2: FARA 83 & LC-10

FARA 83 in Season 2
Treyarch
The FARA 83 assault rifle can be unlocked by reaching Tier 15 of the Season 2 Battle Pass.

Black Ops Cold War is set to receive six new weapons in Season 2, which means that they’ll all be available in Warzone as well due to the two games’ integration within each other.

Two of those weapons will be released right at the launch of S2 – the FARA 83 assault rifle and LC-10 SMG. The FARA 83 is a remake of the iconic Galil AR from previous Black Ops titles, while the LC-10 is a brand new addition to the series.

The FARA can be unlocked by reaching Tier 15 of the S2 Battle Pass while the LC-10 is available after Tier 31.

LC-10 SMG in Season 2
Treyarch
The brand new LC-10 SMG is available at Tier 31 of the Season 2 Battle Pass.

New Warzone modes in Season 2

Rebirth Island Resurgence Extreme

Activision
Rebirth Island is about to get wild in Season 2!

Rebirth Island’s new Resurgence Extreme mode will be available right away when Season 2 launches. This is essentially the current Resurgence mode but on steroids, increasing the player count up to 90!

“The high-octane, respawn-enabled Resurgence mode on Rebirth Island will be taken to the extreme during Season Two, upping the max player count in the limited-time Rebirth Island Resurgence Extreme mode. Up to 90 players can drop onto Rebirth Island for an incredibly frenetic fight for supremacy, as they look to eliminate every last member of enemy squads to prevent them from getting a second, third, or even forth chance at revenge.

Just like Resurgence, squad members can spawn back in if their Rebirth Countdown hits zero and at least one of their allies is still alive, and specific Caches around the map will refresh their items frequently to ensure there is no shortage of firepower around the island.”

Exfiltration

Activision
Warzone Season 2’s new Exfiltration mode will be played on Verdansk.

Exfiltration is a new mode that will be played on Verdansk. It will be added in-season, meaning it won’t be available at the start of Season 2.

“It’s about time that the exfil chopper arrives before the Circle Collapse fully closes in. During an Exfiltration Battle Royale, a portable radio crackles into life, coming online somewhere in Verdansk. The Operator who secures this radio and holds onto it for a sufficient period of time automatically wins the game for them (or their squad, in non-Solo modes). To ensure their exfil isn’t by the book, anyone holding the radio is marked on the Tac Map as if they were under a Most Wanted Contract (also known as an HVT or High Value Target) with all Operators also receiving intel on how much longer the current radio holder has until they win. Other than this new win condition, the same Battle Royale rules apply. Expect a circle collapse and a winner to be determined by last Operator or squad standing, should nobody receive an early exfil with the radio.”

When is Warzone Season 2? Update release date & time

Both the Warzone Season 2 update and all of the new Season 2 content will be hitting live servers at the same time: February 24 at 9PM PT.

Here are the release times around the world:

  • February 24
    • 9:00 PM PT
    • 11:00 PM CT
  • February 25
    • 12:00 AM ET
    • 5:00 AM GMT (UK)
    • 6:00 AM CET (EU)
    • 4:00 PM AEDT (Australia)

For more details about the new content for Black Ops Cold War multiplayer and Zombies, make sure to check out the BOCW Season 2 Patch Notes and our “What’s new in Black Ops Cold War Season 2” page.

Call of Duty

Top 20 highest earning Call of Duty: Warzone players

Published: 24/Feb/2021 20:00 Updated: 24/Feb/2021 20:32

by Theo Salaun
top 20 warzone earners
Infinity Ward / Twitter, @aydan / Rogue / Twitter, @Vikkstar123

Although hackers and stream snipers seem to have broken spirits across Call of Duty: Warzone, the battle royale remains a premier title in the field. As of February, 2021 — here are the 20 highest-earning competitors in terms of total tournament winnings. 

It may not feel as legitimized as esports like Apex Legends and Fortnite, but competitive Warzone continues to overcome cheater drama and the absence of a transparent SBMM system (or ranked league) to stay on top of Twitch’s viewership every week. With numerous high-paying tournaments every month since the game’s March 2020 debut, some players have stood out from the pack and made an impressive salary’s worth of prize winnings. We’ve seen incredible new world records set, a host of celebrities get involved, and a variety of high-stakes, big-bucks tournaments.

Using data from esportsearnings.com, we take a look at the top 20 Warzone players in terms of tournament winnings. We’ll take a more in-depth look at the top 3, and then provide a full list of the top 20.

3. Rhys ‘Rated’ Price – $100,658

Rated-100-Thieves

Winning tournament after tournament since partnering with Aydan, Rated has become the third competitor to crack $100,000 in Warzone earnings and simultaneously supplanted SuperEvan as No. 3 on the earnings list. With event wins during the $25K Code Red 2v2 and $25K Dallas Empire Challenge 2v2, Rated and Aydan continue to fly toward the top earnings spot.

A former London Royal Raven, Rated’s accurate mechanics and game sense have seamlessly transitioned to the battle royale. Given his individual talent and the unparalleled comms between he and Aydan, it’s hard to imagine the duo not taking the Nos. 1 and 2 earnings spots within a few months.

2. Aydan ‘Aydan’ Conrad – $135,721

Aydan Warzone

Based on his tweets and streams, it feels like the only thing that Aydan cares about right now is overtaking HusKerrs and becoming the highest earner in Verdansk. And, down by just around $1,000, he’s making serious progress toward that goal.

From Fortnite to Warzone, Aydan has been a longstanding figure in the battle royale sphere. But, for those unfamiliar with Epic Games’ third-person shooter, the charming beatboxer has truly made his mark on Verdansk by proving that his head is worth appreciating for more than its infamous dent. An absolute demon, Aydan has comfortably shifted from duos with MuTeX and Zlaner to winning every single 2v2 tournament with Rated.

Sitting atop our Warzone power rankings for consecutive months, it should not be long before Aydan overtakes Big Husk.

1. Jordan ‘HusKerrs’ Thomas – $136,150

Jordan ‘HusKerrs’ Thomas is a battle royale star who has also held a number of Warzone world records. He previously made a name for himself in both Black Ops 4’s Blackout and Apex Legends, but has since transitioned over to Warzone. And that transition has proved immensely profitable, as the calm, collected gamer has become the first Warzone player to collect over $100,000 in tournament winnings.

As the most decorated player on Verdansk, HusKerrs shoots straight, rotates with vehicles, and practically never loses his head amid pressure. That mentality complements his skill, resulting in numerous Warzone titles.

Now, Aydan is gunning for his spot and HusKerrs seems to have taken some offense to the hopeful usurper’s lack of confidence in the reigning top earner. Eager to maintain his place, HusKerrs has begun grinding wagers with a new duo, Zlaner, and is quickly regaining top-dog form.

Top 20 Warzone players: highest earnings (as of February 24 2021)

The full top 20 highest earning Warzone players are listed below. In total, across all 20, over $1 million has been earned through Warzone tournaments. And those numbers are sure to increase, as prize pools continue to get larger and larger.

Since this is just a list of the highest earners cumulatively, it doesn’t include averages earned per event, otherwise, some players like Jukeyz and Biffle (whose invitations are limited by region and school, respectively) would likely be higher on the list.

 No.  Player Earnings
1 HusKerrs $136,150.01
2 Aydan $135,720.83
3 Rated $100,658.33
4 SuperEvan $98,370.83
5 Tommey $87,154.46
6 Symfuhny $81,683.33
7 Biffle $73,741.67
8 ZLaner $72,666.66
9 WarsZ $69,888.07
10 Vikkstar123 $60,650.00
11 Frozone $59,454.16
12 MuTeX $58,087.49
13 Jukeyz $57,495.66
14 Swagg $53,233.34
15 TeePee $52,516.67
16 Almxnd $51,721.13
17 UnRationaL $46,100.00
18 DougIsRaw $42,566.00
19 BobbyPoff $40,525.00
20 GaGOD $38,066.67

While Warzone’s tourneys and prize pools dropped for a period of time as attention shifted to Black Ops Cold War and the Call of Duty League, the game is regaining momentum as Season 2 launches. Already, numerous huge tourneys have been announced and the landscape for top earners is on the precipice of shifting.

We will continue to update this article’s figures as the competitive Warzone landscape develops.