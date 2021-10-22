Warzone YouTuber calls for removal of “pseudo aimbot” mounting mechanic

Call of Duty: Warzone’s engine is beloved by many, but a YouTuber is absolutely sick of one mechanic. With a simple demonstration, ‘BurterSpeed’ showed why mounting is overpowered and shouldn’t be in the game.

Like doors, mounting was one of Modern Warfare 2019’s more controversial mechanics. Rather than managing your gun’s recoil solely with your hands, it allows you to use surfaces for additional control.

But the problem, per BurterSpeed, is just how much easier guns become once mounted. And, in an extensive video breaking down small changes needed in Warzone, his argument against mounting was as clear as any.

A player with over 820 hours in Verdansk, Burter calls mounting a “pseudo aimbot” and shows just how OP it is. In light of that example, he wants it removed or nerfed when Vanguard integration rolls around.

Proof that Warzone mounting is overpowered

(For mobile users, segment begins at 10:18.)

Burter begins by talking about the mechanic’s function and readying to show what’s wrong with it. Confidently, he professes that “explaining why mounting is really dumb is pretty easy.”

And, in quick succession, he compares the high-recoil MG82 LMG’s recoil pattern normally against how it looks when mounted. The evidence does turn out to be pretty easy, as the gun’s recoil flies upward in the former case and slowly climbs in the latter.

Warzone un-mounted recoil vs mounted recoil

As you can see, the recoil patterns differ greatly. And this leads Burter to call mounting a “pseudo aimbot,” given a “50% reduction” in vertical recoil. To put that in context, even the most helpful weapon attachments give lower than 30% vertical recoil control (even while sacrificing other traits).

Adding on, Warzone players (and even the devs) often make fun of campers. But, despite that, one can see how mounting is a mechanic that benefits players who stand still over those who move around.

While Burter hopes that mounting will be nerfed or changed with Vanguard’s integration, there’s evidence to the contrary. Call of Duty legend Damon ‘Karma’ Barlow has already called Vanguard’s weapon mounting “even more broken” than MW19’s.

With detailed YouTube breakdowns and pro player complaints, we’ll see if that feedback is enough for mounting to get nerfed.