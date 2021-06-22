How to lock doors in Warzone and Modern Warfare

A little-known trick in Warzone, that was first discovered in Modern Warfare, is the ability to ‘lock’ doors of buildings that you’re in, and it can be a life-saver in intense gunfights.

The Warzone meta has been constantly shifting since it first launched in March 2020. Since then, we’ve seen several different weapons, playstyles, and strategies rise to prominence in Verdansk.

One trick that isn’t used too often, though, is the ability to lock doors behind you, which can come in extremely clutch, especially in end-game situations.

It’s relatively simple and, if you’re trying to hold a building to heal up or wait out the storm, it can keep you very well protected from enemy combatants.

How to lock a door

So, how do you lock doors in the game? It’s actually really simple. Here’s what you have to do, and we’ve dropped a clip down below from New York Subliners CDL coach John Boble so you can see it in action:

Approach an open door, or open it yourself. Close the door by walking into it — not by pressing the action button or slamming it in the opposite direction. Repeat the process on any doors in the building you’re in if need be — this could be especially important in Warzone or game modes such as Hardpoint. Sit on the inside of the door, and laugh at the opponents trying and failing to enter your building.

😂🤣 i do it in cdl when i'm really bored pic.twitter.com/yVtQ2uVEpa — John Boble (@RevanJB) August 31, 2020

What’s interesting about Boble’s clip is that he even peeks the door to see outside, and his opponent still can’t break through it, instead stuck on the outside and resigned to finding an alternative entry point.

How to counter a locked door

In Modern Warfare, there’s only one way to counter these locked doors: grenades.

So, if you encounter players abusing this trick, simply throw your stun grenade at the door and it should unlock and blast open. But, if you’re keeping the door locked yourself, you might need to throw a Trophy System nearby to keep it closed for longer.