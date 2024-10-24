Black Ops 6 brings back hated MW3 aiming feature that makes you miss

Black Ops 6 has only just arrived, but players already noticing the return of a feature that adds a touch of randomness to your aiming, making it impossible to predict where the sight will land.

Treyarch opted to bring back a number of fan-favorite features in Black Ops 6, from the classic Prestige system to round-based Zombies. However, the reticle shift mechanic from MW3 has also made its way into the game.

Just hours after players got their hands on multiplayer using the New Zealand trick, CoD stats guru TrueGameData shared a clip proving just how much of an impact it’s having when aiming your weapon.

The video showed TGD repeatedly aiming a rifle at an enemy from a long distance, without adjusting his mouse at all.

Each time he began looking down the sight, though, he was aiming somewhere completely different from where his crosshairs started. He also confirmed that the issue is just as bad on controller, as well as mouse and keyboard.

“Unfortunately this is back, and as bad or worse than ever it seems. This is with zero mouse movement,” he said in the X post. “I love not knowing where I’m actually aiming when I ADS.”

The reason behind this seemingly random aiming is reticle sway, which subtly moves your scope to mimic the natural movement of a gun in your hands, even when stationary. Then, when you aim, the sight snaps onto wherever it is pointing, rather than where your crosshairs are positioned.

This is an issue that caused plenty of frustration in MW3 and Warzone in 2023 before it was eventually nerfed, as it can throw off your aim in a way that’s impossible to predict. Many felt that adding an element of randomness to each encounter unfairly punished accurate players.

Even at this early point in BO6’s lifecycle, players are already hoping to see it addressed in a future update.

“Whyyyyy, I thought they fixed this s**t,” said one angry fan, while another added: “They really should’ve implemented the QoL changes from the MW3 year.”

At the time of writing, it isn’t clear whether or not this is an intentional feature in Black Ops 6 or a glitch that has slipped through the net. But since it was also in the previous game at launch, it seems most likely that this was a deliberate decision.

We’re expecting plenty of post-launch patches to iron out any problems, including the upcoming Season 1 update, so we’ll have to wait and see if the devs decide to tweak this feature.