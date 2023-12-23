Warzone: Where to find Krampus in Urzikstan

In past years, Krampus has ruined the holiday cheer due to being completely overpowered. He returns in Warzone’s Urzikstan, but not in the capacity you might’ve expected. Here’s what you need to know.

Krampus’ introduction in COD Vanguard and Warzone’s Festive Fervor event was borderline nightmarish. Soon after it arrived, players flooded the forums with complaints, and rightfully so, as the Christmas monstrosity would ruin Warzone and multiplayer matches.

As mentioned, Krampus arrived in Vanguard, Sledgehammer Games’ last Call of Duty title. It’s been MIA since, but with Sledgehammer delivering Modern Warfare 3, the question arose: would the studio be brave enough to bring him back?” Certainly not, right?

Believe it or not, Krampus is in Warzone, but not in the capacity you’d think. Here’s how to find the monster in Urzisktan.

Where to find Krampus in Urzikstan

The first thing you’ll want to do is make your way to the location on the map above, between Warzone POIs Urzikstan Cargo and Old Town. If you make it there safely, you’ll find a little burial spot on the shoreline with an arm sticking out. That arm belongs to Krampus, as the creature has seemingly been buried in a landslide. Good riddance, right?

Funnily enough, you can interact with the arm. Once you do, it’ll start twitching and fill your screen with a familiar blast that says: “Krampus is hunting you.” The blast continues: “Hunt canceled. Krampus under crate.”

The message will fade away, and then it gets even creepier. The arm will twitch faster, and a voice menacingly says: “He’ll return.” Completing this will gift you the “He Haunts You” calling card, a bit of foreshadowing it seems.

So, his appearance in Warzone is different than what it has been, but it’s a neat easter egg serving as an ode to the days of old. In Vanguard/Warzone, when Krampus arrived, your screen would show the first part of the previous message, before he proceeded to chase you down and beat the Christmas spirit out of you.

Krampus will most likely be back in Warzone and Call of Duty at some point in the Christmas future. Hopefully, a bit more balanced.

That’s everything you need to know about where to find Krampus in Warzone’s Urzikstan map. Check out the rest of our COD coverage for more tips and tricks to get ahead of the competition.

